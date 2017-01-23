Higher Rates Could Hurt More Than They Could Help FNB Bancorp

FNB Bancorp (OTCQB:FNBG) is a $1.17 billion asset bank with a steady growth rate and an attractive deposit base. The San Francisco-based company has executed a string of small mergers over the past few years, but although it has been the acquirer, it's hard to not imagine FNBG becoming a target sometime in the future - I think the bank would get past most preliminary checklists based on location, portfolio, and deposit composition. However, more important for shareholders now is what the bank can do on its own. There's a lot to like here and valuation isn't excessive, but while researching, I did uncover a few headwinds that also need to be considered.

Growth Profile

After the 2015 acquisition of America California Bank (ACB) helped grow YOY assets by 22.57%, it's not surprising to find the company taking some time to regroup in 2016. YTD, the balance sheet has only added $53 million (up 4.7%), and the driver here appears to be split evenly between core deposits and 117% YOY growth in Federal Home Loan advances (not completely out of the ordinary - even after the $20 million add, non-deposit funding is still extremely low at 5.9%). On the asset side, gross loans are up 2.6%, cash is up from $12 to $17 million, and $30 million was added to available-for-sale securities (up 8.8% YTD).

Turning to the portfolio, FNBG continues to maintain a high level of commercial real estate loans (53%). Based on FDIC* reports, approximately 68% of CRE is in non-owner occupied properties, although in the past few years, this has come down some as owner-occupied growth has outpaced. Of the current $404 million CRE balance, 17.8% is from the ACB acquisition, which is down from 21% at year end.

I mentioned in the first paragraph of this section that 2016 was a year to regroup, but from a CRE perspective, it was one for maintenance. At the end of 2015, 40% of all CRE loans were set to mature in one year or less. And this large $163 million balance is just a hint at what the bank was up against, because in total, $299 million (gross loans), or 40% of the entire portfolio, was scheduled to mature in 2016. All things considered, the company's flat portfolio represents a lot of work that has much better odds of moving the organic growth needle this year. And I say that because for FNBG to be in the same position in 2017 as it was last year, every loan in the 1-5 year maturity bucket at the end of 2015 would need to have been set to mature in 2 years - which is unlikely.

3rd-quarter interest income from the loan portfolio was up 12% on a higher balance of gross loans outstanding (driven by ACB assets), and the average yield is relatively attractive at 5%, even though it declined 28 bps YOY. 3Q16 is the last report that will show a beat tied to absent acquisition charges, but going forward, originations will be adding more to the balance than they did this year.

Rising rates will help, but there are a few long-term portfolio trends that could continue to pressure margins. For instance, since 2013, the balance of lower yielding 1-4 family loans has doubled, while its weight in the portfolio has grown to 23%. Compared to larger banks in the area, this is a clear move in the opposite direction, and one that could reflect opportunity (or lack of) as much as it does regulatory compliance. The ratio of Domestic CRE loans as a percentage of Total Risk-Based Capital (TRBC), for example, has fallen from as high as 424% in 2008 to 347% in 3Q16 (guidance is 300%; in addition, acquisition and development loans have fallen to 32.5% of TRBC from as high as 91.9% in 2008 - guidance is for 100%). These regulatory moves show the bank skirting risk, but they also pressure margins, and it will be interesting to follow as the bank expands in its market. These trends have gradually progressed, but we don't know how far they will go. Will the bank continue to grind along while preparing for another acquisition, or will it start to rely more on organic growth?

Opportunity and Risk

FNBG has an attractive deposit base. Time accounts have fallen from 30% in 2008 to 11.6% in 3Q16, placing core deposits near 88% at a time when peers of this size report closer to ~70%. Helping this trend has been falling rates and a successful branch strategy. Purchases have been block-and-tackle, with a few branch sales that have the count back down to where it was in 2009 (at 13). However, while this number hasn't changed, deposits per branch have almost doubled to $77 million during the same time (from $40 million in 2009). This figure is skewed by one branch that holds more than $227 million, but I expect the average to continue to increase. Deposits are all about location, and while the bank's balance has only recently crossed over the $1 billion line, approximately $226 billion is within its reach (per FDIC reports, $226 billion is the amount of total deposits outstanding for the 10 cities FNBG services).

We understand from our maturity discussion why top line portfolio growth in 2016 was weak, but after researching, I found some other items that are clearly holding the bank back. One balance sheet-related (1), and another that could depress future earnings (2):

1) A loan-to-deposit ratio of 73% typically represents liquidity and an opportunity to grow the loan portfolio and significantly increase margins, but that's just not the case for FNBG. In its most recent 10-Q, the company reported liquid assets of 32%, but this includes available for sale securities that could deal large blows in a rising rate environment. To get an idea of how far these assets can swing in value, consider the YTD moves:

Rates between year-end and 3Q16 fell, increasing the net unrealized gain on the bank's long-dated security portfolio by 195% to $7.72 million, or ~6% of TBV (~$23.00 per share). I expect this to reverse when 4th-quarter results are reported, which should place rate projections closer to where they were at the end of 2015 - not a good thing.

There's obviously no clear path here, but we know rates are likely going to increase and that FNBG's assets are not in an ideal position for an upward move. Between 2009 and today, the percentage of long-term assets has tripled (to 32%). Relatively speaking, this is not an extreme percentage, but a material one considering the damage this could do to equity and loan growth. At the end of the most recent quarter, AFS assets worth $12 million were set to mature in one year or less, and again, the cash balance was $17 million. For a $1.17 billion asset bank, this means little is on hand to grow the loan portfolio, and deposit growth going forward is key - quite the opposite of what I originally thought I had found when I came across a bank with a low L/D ratio and a very strong core deposit base.

2) In addition to liquidity concerns, the bank's asset quality gives me pause. This is a high-performing bank with a very low charge-off ratio (charge-offs since 2013 total ~$650K), but when problems emerge, they come hard and fast (1.78% of the portfolio was charged off in 1Q12 - this compares to the bank's 3-year trailing annual charge-off ratio of 0.016%). The company is clearly benefiting from low provision expenses (only $150K YTD, recoveries of 305K in 2015 and $1 million in 2014), but with this advantage only producing an ROA of 8-9%.

Bottom Line

At $33.25 per share, FNBG is trading for ~1.44X TBV and 16.5X core earnings (without adjusting for provision charges). The bank has a lot of attractive properties, but appears to be reaching for some yield that puts it in a position where risk has advanced beyond potential reward. While everything is going right, returns are sub-par, and in a best-case scenario, I only expect incremental growth. This is a hard one to call, because across the board, bank values are still historically low, and significant upside could materialize if FNBG became an acquisition target. This is speculation for now, but industry-wide consolidation continues, and after crossing $1 billion in assets, the bank moved into a pool of more serious buyers. I'm passing, but will continue to follow FNBG to see how the story progresses.

