OPEC Cut Will Have Little Impact On U.S. Oil Inventories

President Trump could offset the effect of the OPEC cut on U.S. supplies by accelerating the SPR draw authorized by Congress.

If OPEC cuts its exports to U.S. by 5%, it will only reduce stocks by 16 million barrels through June, at most, all else being equal.

OPEC officials have stated that their goal is to bring inventories down to their 5-year average, at which point they can end the cutbacks. They have even said that may be achieved in the first six months of 2017.

The latest tally of U.S. inventories in the Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) for the week ending January 13, 2017 is 1.333 billion barrels. That is 41 million lower than the peak in August but 180 million above the 5-year average. This 180 million represents much of the estimated 300 million overhang.

Total stocks rose 17 million over the last 3 weeks. And the EIA projects they will rise by 11 million over the first 6 months of 2017.

Imports and Exports

The U.S. is a net exporter of petroleum products. Over the past 4 weeks, product imports averaged 2.1 million barrels per day (mmbd) while exports averaged 5.2 mmbd, for net exports of 3.1 mmbd.

Net crude imports averaged 7.5 mmbd. But crude oil imports from Canada reached a new high. The 4-week trend averaged 3.464 million barrels per day, amounting to 46% of net crude imports. Crude oil imports from Canada and Mexico totaled 4.099 mmbd.

Net oil imports of crude and products totaled 4.414 mmbd. And so the import deficit, excluding Canadian and Mexican sources, is just 315,000 b/d.

Imports from OPEC sources totaled about 3.0 mmbd. On the margin, this is crude that is refined in the U.S. to be exported as products. If OPEC cut those exports to the U.S. by 5% (the size of its across-the-board is 4.7%), that would only amount to about 150,000 b/d. Refiners could either make up the difference from other sources or reduce exports by that amount, and it would have no impact of U.S. storage levels. Imports from Saudi Arabia and Iraq have shown no sign off dropping yet.

But assuming refiners draw down stocks by 150,000 b/d, if imports from OPEC sources drop that amount, it would have an impact of 27 million barrels over a 6-month period. The Strategic Petroleum Reserve announced it is selling 8 million barrels in March and April. And the Energy department is forecasting that the SPR will be drawn by 11 million barrels in the first half of 2017. That reduces the drop to just 16 million barrels.

Soon after President Trump's inauguration Friday, the White House published its "America First Energy Plan" on its website. Within the document, it states: "President Trump is committed to achieving energy independence from the OPEC cartel and any nations hostile to our interest."

Saudi Energy Minister Khalid Al-Falih remarked that Saudi Arabia could sell its oil elsewhere if the U.S. stopped buying (i.e., banned OPEC imports). But the new Venezuelan oil minister said that his country's exports to the U.S. would be maintained, which seems to fly in the face of the cut agreement.

If he wishes, President Trump can have the SPR drawdown accelerated to completely offset any reductions in imports from OPEC. The draw was authorized by Congress in the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2015 and amounts to about 200 million barrels in total. The Energy department forecasts the SPR draw will be 70,000 b/d during 2017. That number could be increased to 150,000 b/d if that is OPEC's cut to exports to the U.S.

Conclusions

OPEC officials state that they want to reduce the 300 million barrel storage overhang to 5-year averages and suggest they might achieve that by June. Much of the excess storage, 180 million barrels, is located in America. Based on the analysis above, I estimate that their 5% cut will only reduce U.S. stocks by 16 million barrels, all else being equal and could be offset completely by an accelerated draw of the SPR.

