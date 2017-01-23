Do Capital Gains Matter For Retirees?

There is a widely held notion that retirees should not care about capital gains. Instead they should only care for their dividends, as their income stream is largely determined by the dividends. However, if this were true, retirees would not be extremely panicked during the Great Recession. Therefore, in this article, I will analyze why capital gains actually do matter for retirees.

First of all, the article refers only to retirees who have marginally achieved their retirement goal. If some retirees have accumulated much more wealth than they need for the last phase of their lives, then these retirees can obviously ignore capital gains and simply focus on their dividends. However, most retirees do not belong to that category and have great concerns whether their portfolio will be sufficient to cover their expenses for the rest of their lives. These retirees cannot ignore the significance of capital gains.

As dividends are not sufficient to cover the full needs of most retirees, the latter have to liquidate some of their shares every year in order to earn additional income. As the number of shares that needs to be sold greatly depends on the stock prices, it is evident that the stock prices greatly affect the number of remaining shares of the portfolio. If stock prices are high, then retirees need to sell just a few shares every year to cover their expenses. On the other hand, if stock prices are low, then more shares need to be sold. To make a long story short, the remaining number of shares in a portfolio greatly depends on the stock prices and hence on the capital gains or losses.

Apart from the above effect, capital gains or losses affect a retirement portfolio in other ways as well. When a stock plunges, the dividend yield may reach extraordinary levels, e.g. 8%-15%. While this is not bad on the surface, it usually signals that a major dividend cut is imminent. Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) and Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) started to plunge along with the price of oil about two years ago but many shareholders claimed that they did not care, as the dividends had remained intact. However, the plunge of the stocks was a strong signal that both dividends would be decimated a few months later. Seadrill eliminated its dividend while Kinder Morgan cut it by 75%. Therefore, as retirees strongly rely on their dividends, they cannot ignore huge capital losses, as the latter are usually harbingers of dividend cuts.

Even if the dividend eventually remains intact, when the stock market experiences a strong sell-off, retirees may lose their sleep. Of course some "experts" will claim that there is no reason to worry about stock prices. According to them, one only needs to assess whether the plunge is justified by the fundamentals or if it is only temporary. However, in most cases, it is really hard to determine whether the setback is temporary or if there is permanent business deterioration. If it was not that hard to draw a conclusion, we would not experience such great volatility during every market sell-off.

Therefore, it is only natural that retirees become panicked when they see the value of their portfolio shrink at a high rate for a while. In the end, no-one knows how long a bear market can last. It took about two decades for the stock market to recover during the Great Depression. If a bear market lasts for years, retirees will have to sell many shares at depressed prices and hence their future dividends will inevitably decrease. This anxiousness can cause many retirees to lose their sleep. This is a devastating consequence, as retirees deserve to avoid major stress after having worked for decades. Moreover, the loss of sleep can cause them to make some decisions under panic. As these decisions will be based mostly on emotions, they are likely to have a negative effect on their portfolio. For instance, after a sustained market downturn, many investors panic and sell their stocks near the bottom, solely due to their emotions.

It is also worth noting that many retirees rely on the dividend-growth investing [DGI] strategy. These retirees rely on an increasing income stream from dividends every year. However, a dividend cannot increase for many years without earnings growth. Therefore, higher earnings are a prerequisite for higher dividends in the long term. In addition, higher earnings always lead to higher stock prices in the long term. Consequently, a stock can keep growing its dividend only if its stock price keeps rising in the long term (emphasis: in the long term). The shareholders of dividend aristocrats know very well that growing dividends go together with higher stock prices. All in all, DGI investors cannot expect to receive growing dividends year after year if the prices of their stocks do not rise.

To sum up, while some retirees claim that they do not care for capital gains, the latter are clearly important for most retirees. As most retirees need to harvest some shares every year, the prices at which they sell their shares have a huge impact on the number of remaining shares of the portfolio and hence on future dividends. In addition, capital gains tend to go together with higher dividends while major capital losses usually signal that a dividend cut may occur. All in all, capital gains do matter for most retirees.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.