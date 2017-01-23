Yellen Hints At Equivalent Of Five Rate Hikes

Letting these assets run off will allow markets to trade which will allow volatility and risk back into markets.

These are the assets built up from quantitative easing.

The murmur of Fed officials is building about letting the Fed balance sheets finally "run off".

Fed Chair Janet Yellen joined the chorus of Fed officials to let QE ("Quantitative Easing") assets "run-off." Currently as their $4T+ portfolio of bonds and mortgage securities mature they are reinvesting the money into the market. That has been a constant "artificial" support to markets. When this huge buyer steps out of the way markets (NYSEARCA:SPY) will be able to "trade" increasing volatility, risk and downside.

Please go try and figure out what Fed Chair ("FC") Yellen just said on QE.

Here's what she said on Thursday:

"The downward pressure on longer-term interest rates that the Fed's asset holdings exert is expected to diminish over time--a development that amounts to a "passive" removal of monetary policy accommodation. Other things being equal, this factor argues for a more gradual approach to raising short-term rates."

"Fed asset holdings" are the build up of QE assets. Their impact on long term rates are expected to "diminish" because they will let their assets "run-off." Letting them run-off means the Fed will not reinvest (as they have been) in the open market as bonds mature. This $4T trader will be out of the market. When that happens you have a major support gone from markets.

And is FC Yellen worried about markets based on this move? Definitely. That's why she says "this factor argues for a more gradual approach to raising short-term rates."

Because of "this factor" (Letting QE "run-off") they have to go slower because "this factor" has built in risk for markets.

QE Run-Off Draws Closer

And if she said wasn't so clear in her speech (which she wasn't) let's go to the footnotes of her speech on Thursday:

"However, this pressure is estimated to be gradually easing as the average maturity of the portfolio declines and the end-date for reinvestment draws closer."

The "end-date for reinvestment" means that they will no longer reinvest. That date is drawing closer.

We've been following FC Yellen and until this message in her footnotes, she did not refer to such an event drawing near.

Letting these assets run-off has always been way out in the future or as the minutes have said for some time:

"It anticipated doing so [reinvesting] until normalization of the level of the federal funds rate is well under way."

We think FC Yellen just redefined that we are "well under way" already and it is time to pick an "end-date" for reinvestment.

QE Run-Off Starts Potentially This Year

Here's what she said that we believe this could be a "this-year" event:

"Over the course of 2017, this easing could increase the yield on the 10-year Treasury note by about 15 basis points, all else being equal. Based on the estimated co-movement of short-term and long-term interest rates, such a change in longer-term yields would be similar to that which, on average, has historically accompanied two 25 basis point hikes in the federal funds rate."

It appears very clear that FC Yellen is talking about letting QE run off this year. She refers to 2017 and she says that the move will be equivalent to two 25bp rate hikes.

She is giving an excuse as to why the Fed is planning a "gradual" raise of short term rates. When mixing in the QE run-off the "gradual" removal of accommodation isn't so gradual.

It's the equivalent of five hikes this year.

Let's explain.

The Fed has three rate hikes expected for this year. That is of course on the short end (fed funds rates). If we add letting QE run-off, FC Yellen would add it up to the equivalent of five rate hikes. Three rate hikes are at the short end and the equivalent of two 25bp hikes are at the long end thanks to the QE run-off.

We'll have an equivalent of five hikes this year.

Fed Chair Yellen Not Alone

Besides reporting that Fed Board Member Lael Brainard recently called for letting QE runoff, we also reported that St Louis Fed President James Bullard also called for the same thing.

Catching FC Yellen saying the same thing confirms that such a Fed move is drawing near.

Fed Board Member Lael Brainard said,

"The FOMC has set for a cessation of reinvestments of principal payments on existing securities holdings being met sooner than they otherwise would have been."

She had been a big dove and now she turns hawk.

Here's St Louis Fed President James Bullard speaking to the Wall Street Journal,

"I would say one other thing, though, that I'd be interested now in thinking about balance sheet policy and possibly allowing runoff in the balance sheet."

We're not done.

Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker who will be a voting member this year echoed the same call.

"Once we get there [Fed Funds Rate of 1%], which I believe we may this year, we should think about stopping reinvestment."

Currently the Fed Funds rate is 50-75bp. One more hike and we reach 75-100bp which is in the range Fed President Harker is talking about.

This is a major change by multiple Fed members.

We are witnessing a major change and what's most exciting is that it's not getting the publicity of typical "taper" news. That tells us it can be more important, not less.

The Fed is in buying to support their balance sheet from running off. When they stop, this major buyer disappears from markets. It also sends a hawkish signal to markets more than simply a big buyer stepping aside.

We've shown this chart before but we are getting closer to this yellow line's descent. Please tell us what you think will happen to markets when this yellow line declines.

Data Sources: NY Fed and Google. Chart By Elazar

You can see when the Fed balances dropped markets dropped in 2008. You can clearly see when Fed balances went higher markets went higher, although not as much. Now that Fed balances will come back down markets will have more risk to the downside.

Bad news will no longer drive markets higher. Bad news will be bad news again.

Conclusion

Fed Chair Yellen joined a growing consensus of Fed officials to allow these Fed balances ("QE") to run-off. This should have had the typical "taper" news reaction but this growing consensus has gone practically unnoticed. We think the affects on markets will be negative causing volatility when it happens, which is likely sometime this year.

