My Pick For The Best Asset-Class Diversified, High-Income Closed-End Fund

As I review my CEF holdings I am taking a new look at a few funds I've held for a long time, paying special attention to the few that I rarely tend to. These are the steady performers that pay out a nice income with a minimum of drama. Today's entry in this category is Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income (NYSE:JDD).

The fund's objective is high current income and total return while reducing US interest rate sensitivity. It attempts to accomplish this through a balanced equity and debt strategy, which it targets at equal weightings. The goal is to generate diversification potential from low historical correlations among asset classes, thereby providing more consistent returns.

The stated strategy for equities is to hold approximately equal levels of dividend-paying global common stocks and domestic REITs. The debt fraction is targeted at half emerging market sovereign debt and half adjustable-rate senior loans, sectors that tend to be less sensitive to domestic interest rates. These equal weightings are targets. In practice the fund expects to hold between 30 and 60% in debt securities and between 40 and 70% in equities.

Each asset class is managed independently by specialists for that asset class. This provides retail income investors with access to institutional strategies. Each of the four components has its own management team, and for each, the management has been in place since 2003.

NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC is the subadviser for the global equity income strategy portion of the fund consisting of a portfolio focused on income producing and dividend paying equity securities. The real estate securities portion, consisting of a portfolio focused on dividend-paying common REITs, is managed by a team at Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated, a wholly-owned subsidiary of JPMorgan Chase & Co. Symphony Asset Management, LLC (Symphony), an affiliate of Nuveen, is the sub-adviser for the adjustable rate senior loan strategy portion of the Fund. Wellington Management Company LLP is the sub-adviser for the emerging market debt strategy portion with a portfolio focused on emerging market sovereign debt.

Allocations from the fund's most recent reporting (30 June 2016 semi-annual report) are as follows.

The bond sleeve breaks down by county as seen in this next table (from Morningstar).

The REIT component has this breakdown (from semi-annual report).

The full portfolio breaks down by county allocation thusly:

Performance

To put the fund in perspective, I'm going to compare it to ETFs as benchmarks for each of the fund's four categories: PowerShares Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN), iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond (NYSEARCA:EMB), Global X SuperDiv (NYSEARCA:SDIV), Vanguard REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ). It's not a perfect set, but it's sufficient to give us a sense for how the fund stacks up and to determine asset class correlations with reasonable confidence. One could argue these choices, but I suspect alternatives would make little qualitative change in the results.

The next charts show 1, 2 and 5 year (top to bottom) comparisons for total returns for JDD, each of the ETFs and an equal-weighted portfolio of the ETFs to approximate a bogie for the fund's portfolio strategy.

By any measure, JDD has put some impressive numbers on the board, beating every ETF over the three time periods except VNQ at five years, and soundly beating the equal-weighted portfolio of the four ETFs over all time periods.

Volatility

JDD's edge over attempting to replicate its strategy by acquiring a set of ETFs comes in part from effective management, but there is also the power of leverage. JDD is leveraged at 31%. That leverage will make JDD a more volatile holding than the combined ETF portfolio. We see that has been the case in the next chart showing maximum drawdowns for each investment.

For each of the time periods, JDD takes second place for max drawdown relative to the individual ETFs and fares poorly relative to the equal-weighted portfolio. As an aside, the message here on SDIV should be a bit disconcerting for those who admire the fund for its global diversification and 6.7% yield.

Distributions

Distributions, which were raised twice in 2014, have held constant since 1Q2015. Current distribution is $0.27/share giving an investor a 9.4% yield. My targeted yield for my CEF income portfolio is 8%, so this fund is an excellent fit.

While I'm on the subject of distributions, I should add that tax efficiency is not an objective for this fund. I do not have access to full breakdowns, but one can infer that only a small portion of the dividend income would come from qualified sources. The fund reports no long-term capital gains through 2013, so the rest of the portfolio is generating ordinary income (with the exception of tax-deferred return of capital as it occurs). I hold the fund in an IRA.

Discount

The discount is -8.3%. JDD has been losing points to the discount over the past year. Z-scores for 3, 6 and 12 months are all positive and above the averages for all funds.

This trend is consistent with the vast majority of top-quality closed-end funds across the board. My weekly review of all CEFs shows average Z-score for all taxable funds (n=364) as positive for all periods, and as high as 0.74 for the past three months). JDD is well above the averages. This suggests one might want to wait for more attractive entry points on JDD.

Asset Class Diversification

One of the appeals of JDD is that it provides asset class diversification. To evaluate how effective the diversification is we need to look at correlations for the four asset classes that comprise the fund. I cannot do that directly from readily accessible data, but I can use the proxy ETFs to represent the asset classes and look at their correlations to each other, JDD, and, as a standard, SPY over the last five years .

The table indicates a reasonably well diversified portfolio. The highest correlation among the asset classes (as indicated by the ETF proxies) is 0.67 for global dividend equity (represented by SDIV) and REITs . JDD is most correlated with SDIV (0.55) and VNQ (0.53).

Sustainability

A recurring concern for investors in high-yield closed-end funds is, or at least should be, sustainability of capital. For a fund like JDD that does not use tax-advantaged accounting techniques, return of capital is a reasonably good indicator of how well the fund is earning its distributions. JDD has a managed distribution policy. As a consequence, management is reluctant to lower distributions until it becomes inescapable to maintain the fund's fiscal integrity. The last such occurrence was in 2008-09; distributions have been raised three times since. This means that when the fund is not earning its distribution income, it makes up the shortfall with a return of capital.

The payout of capital is inevitable at times for a fund that commits to a fixed distribution amount. Any investment will move up and down over time. Good management will work to balance the distribution with investment income. If they fail and investment income regularly falls short of the distribution, the fund's NAV will suffer. So a good indicator of the fund's ability to sustain both its distribution and its capital value over time is NAV. Some readers comment that they avoid any fund that has return of capital. I submit that this is a naive view of how closed-end funds manage their distribution policies and a more considered view of how distributions are managed over time can show RoC to be justified at times. Furthermore, the data provided by funds for distributions (the section 19a reports that are the sources for the data aggregators like cefconnect) are not the final word on RoC. Final accounting for annual tax reporting always changes from the sums of the monthly or quarterly reports. It is possible to access these data for sponsors, but many only make the tax reports available to their funds' investors. Nuveen is especially opaque on this reporting.

The next chart shows JDD's level of return of capital (using the data from cefconnect) as a percentage of its distribution since 2010. As we see, there have been periods when return of capital has reached as high as 60% of the distribution, although that level has not been seen since 2013. More recently only a single quarter's payout contained more than 40% RoC.

Below the RoC chart I've plotted NAV for the period generating the distributions in the RoC chart. As we plainly see, NAV has been on an upward trend over the period (r2=0.33). NAV growth is, of course, modest (under 2%/year) but remember the fund has been returning 9 to 10% in income over this period.

Summary

JDD is an interesting hybrid of uncorrelated, high-income asset classes. The fund provides exposure in roughly equal parts to global dividend common stocks, domestic REITs, senior loans, and emerging market sovereign debt. JDD provides the opportunity to delve into all four and receive a 9.4% yield from the combined portfolio. The fund has been a fairly consistent performer over its life, generally outperforming its catch-all category of Global Hybrid Growth and Income on both market and NAV performance, but that classification is one of convenience as I can find little there that resembles this fund in its scope.

I last wrote about JDD in October 2015. At that time I felt that the four asset classes represented by the fund were oversold and ripe for a recovery. That was a reasonably good call. Total return for JDD since that writing is 20.4%m which beats each of the CEFs I've used in my comparisons as well as SPY's 16.2% for the period.

I like the fund as one that provides high income, consistent discount, modest volatility and capital sustainability in a leveraged CEF. In my view, it's a fund that has a solid place as a core holding in a high-income investment portfolio. One of its most attractive features is that the fund is diversified across asset classes, which makes it suitable for a long-term holding that will generate income with a minimum of drama. As always I'd appreciate hearing from readers on any comparable funds that interest them in this arena.