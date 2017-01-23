Avoid CSX After Hunter Harrison's PR Stunt

CSX trades at 11x EBITDA. Any gains from Harrison's activism are likely priced in. Avoid CSX.

Regardless of what Harrison does, as coal goes so goes CSX.

Hunter Harrison is reportedly working with a hedge fund to "shake up" CSX. CSX soared 20% on the news.

Hunter Harrsion. Source: canadianbusiness.com

Last Wednesday Hunter Harrison announced he was stepping down as CEO of Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP). Reports also surfaced that Harrison was finalizing an agreement to partner with hedge fund Mantle Ridge to try and shake up CSX (NYSE:CSX):

Shares of CSX, the biggest railroad in the eastern US, soared by the most on record after it emerged that an executive with a reputation for efficiency was laying plans to shake up the company. Hunter Harrison announced on Wednesday he was stepping down as chief executive of Canadian Pacific, the Calgary-based railroad he has led since 2012 ... The Wall Street Journal later reported he was finalizing an agreement to team up with Mantle Ridge, a New York hedge fund established last year by a former associate of activist investor Bill Ackman, to try to shake up CSX management. Mantle Ridge has raised more than $1bn with a five-year lock-up for a single stock position, said a person close to the firm.

Shares of CSX closed up 20% two days later. I doubt Harrison would be able to add much value to CSX for the following reasons:

Coal Will Drive CSX Regardless Of What Harrison Does

Harrison's work at Canadian Pacific burnished his reputation as a cost-cutter and turnaround specialist. He took over at Canadian Pacific in mid-2012 after a proxy battle by Pershing Square's Bill Ackman. Harrison cut the railroad's operating ratio from 80% to around 66%. Canadian Pacific's EBITDA margin is now 52%, second only to Canadian National's (NYSE:CNI).

While at Canadian Pacific Mr. Harrison also promised to rightsize the operations of CSX and Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) via hostile takeovers. Of note is that CSX and Norfolk Southern had been ravaged by their exposure to coal -- currently the pariah of the railroad industry. CSX and Norfolk Southern's percentage of revenue from coal is about 18% and 16%, respectively.

Regardless of what Harrison or any other CEO does, coal volume and prices will likely drive CSX.

Total volume and revenue rose Y/Y by 5% and 9%, respectively. It was the first revenue increase in several quarters. Coal carried the day; volume and revenue soared 8% and 23%, respectively. CSX was able to capitalize on production curtailments earlier in the year for export coal. Domestic coal took a higher as utilities continue to burn through inflated stock piles.

Coal's average selling price ("asp") also increased by 13% Y/Y. This was important as it allowed the company to generate more revenue without a commensurate increase in labor hours. Coal's performance was a sea change from Q4 2015 when revenue fell 37% Y/Y. That said, the company expects headwinds from domestic coal due to high inventory levels and shortfall competitive loss.

Efficiency Gains Are Already In Play

After rebuffing Harrison's unsolicited takeover attempt Q4 2015, Norfolk Southern embarked on an initiative to reduce $650 million in costs by 2020; $130 million of those reductions were expected to come in 2016. Harrison practically put the entire industry on notice, "Get more efficient or get taken over." CSX has since cut its own costs and improved margins. Q4 2016 EBITDA margin was 45%, up from 40% in the year earlier period.

Labor and materials as a percentage of revenue declined from 51% in Q4 2015 to 44% in the most recent quarter. Those are the two biggest expense items and represented the largest efficiency gains. CSX's workforce reductions and initiatives to reduce support costs also helped drive efficiency gains. Those initiatives were likely in reaction to an aggressive Canadian Pacific and anemic top line growth. If Harrison's argument is that he can wring out another 3% to 4% in margin then investors must decide if his value add is worth a change from current management.

Conclusion

CSX trades at 11x trailing EBITDA. The upside from potential activist involvement might be priced into the stock already. The downside likely has not. Given the cost-containment initiatives already implemented by management I doubt Harrison can add much value. Avoid CSX.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.