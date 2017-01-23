CRH Medical: An Anesthesia Company That Won't Put You To Sleep

Although the stock is trading near all-time highs, it still offers a very attractive risk/reward opportunity with 25%+ upside potential over the next 12-24 months.

Business Overview

CRH Medical (NYSEMKT:CRHM) got its start as a medical device company in the early 2000s. Its first and only product was and still is the O'Regan System. FDA-approved in 2000 and acquired by CRH a year later, O'Regan is a single-use, disposable syringe-looking tool that treats hemorrhoids (i.e., swollen blood vessels in the rectum). O'Regan customers are primarily gastrointestinal ("GI") physicians, to whom CRH provides free training as well as 24/7 free practice support. This customer-centric sales strategy has allowed the company to cultivate strong relationships with over 2,300 physicians across the U.S.

These relationships give CRH a first-mover advantage on attractive acquisition opportunities, which set the foundation for the company's foray into GI-focused anesthesia services in late 2014. CRH generally buys majority stakes in undervalued physician-owned anesthesia practices. These practices are typically located within ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs) and provide - via exclusive long-term contracts - anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures (such as intestinal examinations). Once a practice is under its umbrella, CRH takes care of the back-office type of work such as staffing, billing, collections and scheduling. This allows physicians to focus solely on their core endoscopic specialties, yet still participate in any upside. It's a win-win for all parties involved.

Notes: Majority stake purchases have revenue and EBITDA figures that include non-controlling (minority) interest allocations; acquisition payments include potential earn-outs.

Sources: A North Investments, company reports

CRH's first acquisition was Gastroenterology Anesthesia Associates (or GAA) in December 2014. The company followed this with another five acquisitions in 2015 and three more in 2016. Including all nine acquisitions to date, CRH currently has a presence in 25 GI-focused ASCs across seven states, and its annual patient count exceeds 100,000. Anesthesia services now account for well over 80% of the company's revenue; the balance of revenue comes from O'Regan sales.

GI-Focused Anesthesia is a Huge Untapped Growth Opportunity

There are approximately 5,500 Medicare-certified ASCs. Based on various estimates, around 21% of them specialize in GI procedures, which equate to 1,150 GI-focused ASCs. CRH's practices currently service just 2.2% of this market. Another way of looking at CRH's market share is by volume. Based on the company's current book of business in the 25 ASCs where it operates, CRH performs 120,000 procedures annually, or less than 2% of the 6+ million sedated endoscopic procedures performed each year.

In short, CRH's market share has significant room for expansion. Best of all, competition - at least serious competition - is minimal. While there are several large, multi-specialty players like Mednax (NYSE:MD), Team Health (NYSE:TMH), Envision Healthcare (NYSE:EVHC) and AMSURG (recently merged with EVHC) in the anesthesia space, none of them specializes in providing GI-focused anesthesia services to ASCs. The market is highly fragmented, consisting primarily of small anesthesia providers that service one to three ASCs and conduct anywhere from 2,000 to 20,000 procedures per year. Most generate under $10 million in annual revenue. In terms of size, this makes them ideal acquisition candidates for CRH, but too small for the multi-billion dollar anesthesia players.

That said, assuming CRH continues to acquire anesthesia practices and penetrate GI ASCs at the same rate as we have seen historically (~8 ASCs/year), the company could perform anesthesia services for 50 GI ASCs in three years. In terms of revenue, assuming annual procedure volumes (~4,800/ASC) and average revenue per procedure (~$465) remain stable, CRH's anesthesia business would generate around $112 million in 2019. This implies a 32% CAGR from 2015's anesthesia revenue of $36.5 million.

And that's a very conservative estimate. The actual growth rate could be much higher. For instance, 2016 anesthesia revenue is on pace to increase 78% year-over-year to $65 million. (A sizable portion of this is organic procedure volume growth, primarily driven by the rapidly increasing use of deep sedation.) Moreover, CRH's management intends to deploy $60 million via cash, debt and free cash flow into acquisitions in 2017. At a ~2.2x purchase price/revenue multiple (in line with previous purchases), this would add a further $27 million in incremental revenue, bringing the total ($65 + $27) to just over $90 million. Assuming another ~$60 million is spent on acquisitions in 2018, CRH's anesthesia revenue will easily surpass the $112 million estimate in fiscal 2019.

Above Average Margins and Strong Free Cash Flow Generation

CRH is enormously profitable. During the most recent 12-month period ended September 2016, the company generated EBIT margin of 31.9% and 58.3% for its anesthesia services segment and product (O'Regan) sales segment, respectively. After accounting for corporate overhead, consolidated EBIT margin was 30.5%. By comparison, much larger anesthesia peers MD, TMH and EVHC generated significantly lower trailing 12-month EBIT margins of 18.7%, 5.5%, and 21.8%, respectively.

CRH is able to generate above average margins predominantly because its workforce is comprised almost entirely of independently contracted certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNAs) rather than anesthesiologists. The median salary of a CRNA is $172,000, which is less than half the $359,000 median salary of an anesthesiologist. Secondly, given CRH's specialization in operating small GI-focused anesthesia practices, the company can operate with high productivity. Many of the company's CRNAs can complete 10 cases per day.

With high margins and low levels of capital expenditures (<$300,000/year), CRH generates strong levels of free cash flow which have increased significantly since the company entered the anesthesia business. Free cash flow has skyrocketed from $1.3 million in 2014 to $17.8 million in 2015, and will likely reach the $25 million mark for 2016. This tremendous cash generation allows the company to finance acquisitions without massively diluting its shareholders and/or over-leveraging its balance sheet. In fact, CRH's net debt/EBITDA stands at 1.3x, significantly below that of MD (~2.6x), TMH (~7.3x), and EVHC (~3.7x).

A Growth Stock at a Reasonable Price

At just under $6/share, close to an all-time high, CRH is currently valued at 25x enterprise value to trailing 12-month EBIT (or EV/EBIT). This is a 58% premium to the typical healthcare service provider shown below. This premium is more than deserved given CRH's tremendous long-term revenue growth potential, above industry average EBIT margins, strong free cash flow generation and healthy balance sheet.

Notes: (1) EV = market cap - cash and short-term investments + total debt (including capital leases) + preferred stock + minority interest. (2) EBITs shown are the reported GAAP figures and don't exclude acquisition-related costs; healthcare service providers generally grow through acquisitions, hence these costs are recurring.

Sources: A North Investments, company reports

In fact, CRH is still substantially undervalued. Companies with similar growth and margin profiles in other industries, like med-tech, typically carry 30-40x EV/EBIT multiples. Applying the low end of that valuation range, or 30x EV/EBIT, CRH's conservative fair value is roughly $7.35/share, which represents just over 25% upside potential from recent price levels. (Note for aggressive and less risk-averse investors: even 35x EV/EBIT could be justified given CRH's outstanding financial performance and growth prospects - this would imply a fair value of $8.75/share, or 50% upside potential.)

Key Investment Risks

All investments come with some level of risk and CRH is no exception. Here are the key risks to consider before investing in this stock:

CRH's valuation is highly contingent on growth driven by acquisition of GI-focused anesthesia practices. Based on the company's track record of M&A execution in 2014, 2015 and 2016, we can be confident that the acquisition pipeline will continue to bear fruit in 2017 and beyond. However, the absence of any acquisitions could significantly affect the stock price.

As CRH acquires businesses, it's important to keep in mind that the average revenue per procedure will vary based on payor mix and geography. Historically, ~1/3 of CRH's reimbursement has come from the government and ~2/3 from private payors. Private payors typically reimburse at rates higher than the government, while services provided in rural geographies are generally paid at a lower rate than urban geographies.

Beginning January 1, 2017, moderate (conscious) sedation will no longer be included in payment for GI endoscopy services. This means that physicians who use anesthesia professionals like CRH to administer anesthesia will see their endoscopy reimbursements decline. It's unclear at this time how the GI community will react, or how they may change their practices, as it relates to the administration of anesthesia for endoscopy procedures. (Note that deep sedation, also provided by CRH, will not be affected.)

The company's primary patents on the O'Regan System expired in the US and Canada in early 2016. CRH has filed three additional patents in an effort to protect its intellectual property. Currently, one of the three new patents has been issued and CRH sells a new version of its product. While the company currently guides to ~10% organic growth in this business segment, this growth could be affected materially with the entry of a "generic" product.

Conclusion

The foundation that CRH has built in the market for hemorrhoid treatment is integral to the company's success in the GI-focused anesthesia services market. CRH is uniquely positioned to deliver double-digit growth via acquisitions, bolstered by stable organic growth in both anesthesia services and product sales. With margins higher than the industry average, attractive long-term service contracts and a large and fragmented industry, the outlook for CRH is bright. Patient investors who buy the stock below $6/share are likely to reap substantial gains: valuation points to upside of 25%+ over the next 12-24 months.

