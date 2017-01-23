Telecom And REIT Added To Retirement Portfolio

Two preferred stocks were sold. I now hold just two preferred issues, moving toward my goal of holding 40 individual equities (80% of portfolio) and seven ETFs (20% of portfolio).

After selling Hannon Armstrong in late 2016, I worked through my concerns about their REiT status and restored it to the portfolio.

The Telecommunications Sector is now represented in the portfolio by BCE Inc.

Looking for a Long-Term Telecom Holding

Some companies are easier than others for me to hold long-term, such as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Procter & Gamble (PG), 3M (MMM) and Genuine Parts (GPC).

I've not been good at holding telecom companies for multiple years. I intended for AT&T (T) to be a long-term holding, but I closed the position in early August, 2016 at $43.07. I was concerned when Standard & Poor's lowered AT&T's one notch to BBB+ on February 2, 2015, when the company made a $18.2 billion spectrum purchase. At that time, AT&T was in the midst of its Direct TV purchase (announced in May, 2014 and completed in July, 2015). On January 26, 2015 T also announced a $1.9 Billion acquisition of Nextel Mexico.

At the Q4 2015 conference call on January 26, 2016, CEO Randall Stephenson said:

... I think we've been pretty clear that the next couple of years we want to get our debt levels back down to kind of more normal levels for us. We spiked them a little bit to get the spectrum bought last year and then also to do that DIRECTV deal. So we'll spend the next couple of years working the debt back down before we start talking about different capital allocations in terms of share buyback or anything of any magnitude.

AT&T's debt level was in the 32-33% range prior to this activity. It spiked up to above 50%, and has come down to the 47% range. S&P put T on CreditWatch Negative in October, 2016 after the proposed merger with Time Warner was announced.

While still holding T, on June 27, 2016, I bought some shares of Vodafone (VOD) at $28.37. This was after the UK June 23 "Brexit" vote. It seemed to me that the market had unduly punished VOD in the wake of Britain's proposed exit from the European Community. I expected the Brexit swoon to last a few weeks and I thought I might be able to pick up more shares of VOD in the mid-$20s. Instead, the market's reaction to Brexit was measured in hours, not weeks, and VOD quickly recovered. I decided to continue my telecom search and closed the small VOD position in early September at $30.69.

Previously, I owned shares of BCE Inc (BCE) at a cost of $43.58. I sold BCE in October, 2014 at $43.17, taking a small loss in order to buy more T at $33.60.

Bell Canada Enterprises is the legacy name of BCE Inc. BCE is Canada's largest communications company, providing broadband communications and content services offered under the Bell and Bell Aliant brands. Services include high-speed Internet, 4G LTE wireless, home phone and business communications, including data hosting and cloud computing.

BCE operates Bell Media, Canada's premier multimedia company with leading assets in television, radio, out of home and digital media, including CTV, Canada's #1 television network, and the country's most-watched specialty channels.

BCE is a significant investor in the Montreal Canadiens and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment. The Source is one of Canada's largest consumer electronics retailers with over 650 locations nationwide, offering Bell TV, Internet and Mobility products and home entertainment, home office and sound products.

BCE has one Goal and 6 "Strategic Imperatives." This is the goal:

"To be recognized by customers as Canada's leading communications company."

Here are the 6 Strategic Imperatives:

Invest in broadband networks and services Accelerate wireless Leverage wireline momentum Expand media leadership Improve customer service Achieve a competitive cost structure

BCE believes these imperatives will enable them to accomplish their primary business objectives: to profitably expand their customer base and grow revenues, operating income, free cash flow and return on invested capital.

I began warming up to BCE again in 2016. The one catalyst I remember was John Lawlor's May 24, 2016 article, "BCE: A True Widows and Orphans Stock." Given my fickle past with telecom, I was hooked by his first line, "BCE is a 'Forever Stock.'" BCE closed on May 24 at $46.29.

Sometimes I like to revisit comments I made on an article to see if I can determine my thought process at the time. I greatly respect John's opinion about companies, particularly those in Canada. In the article John also mentioned the telecom Telus (TU). My curiosity about Canadian telecoms is reflected in the question I asked John in the comment thread: "It's good to see an article about BCE. You've provided a clear, well-written, thorough introduction and you have made a compelling case for holding BCE. I see you are also long TU. Could you say a word about which of the two you find more attractive?"

John clearly likes both companies. Here's an excerpt from his reply:

" has been paying a dividend to investors for over 100 years. I think both companies are sound investments, and both pay out a handsome dividend. BCE's yield is currently 4.50%, while Telus is 4.25%. As good as BCE's 5-year dividend growth is at 5.69%, Telus is even better at 9.86%. ... Both companies have solid balance sheets and results. "BCE has a slightly higher dividend yield, but Telus' stock trades at more attractive valuations, including P/E, forward P/E, PEG ratio and price-to-book ratio. "Both companies also have solid management teams, although I would give the nod to BCE. I like and own both stocks, but, if I did not and could only buy one, I would go with Telus on valuation and its outstanding dividend growth record."

Telus and BCE both have BBB+ credit ratings (the same as T). I may have been swayed by BCE's long history or by the "nod" John gave to their management team. When I checked Telus, its price seemed stronger than BCE's, so perhaps I viewed BCE as a better value. For better or for worse, Telus didn't continue on my radar screen, but BCE did.

After John's article, BCE slowly moved up in price, hitting a plateau in the $47-$48 range in August and September. The 6-month chart below from Seeking Alpha shows this peaking action and BCE's subsequent descent. I didn't monitor the stock on a regular basis, so I missed a good opportunity to purchase BCE in mid-November. The low on November 14 was $41.83.

(Graph from Seeking Alpha)

(Graphs from Q3 2016 Investor Factsheet from BCE website)

I initiated a new position in BCE on January 19, 2017 at $43.69. It's about a 2/3 position. My target portfolio allocation for BCE is 1.6% and currently it is a 1.1% position. The quarterly dividend is C$.6825, or C$2.73. At a currency exchange rate of .75 USD = 1.0 CAD., the quarterly dividend is $.512, or $2.048 annually. This equates to a 4.63% yield in U.S. dollars at the $44.21 closing price on January 20, 2017. (For comparison, AT&T's current yield is higher, at 4.73%.)

On May 24, 2016, TU's closing price was $31.29. The current price is $32.94, and the current yield is 4.38%. So, since John's May 24 article, TU is up 5.3% and BCE is down 4.5%.

George Cope has been President and CEO since 2008. In 2005, he left his position as CEO of Telus Mobility to become the COO of Bell Canada.

(George Cope photo and BCE, Bell logos from BCE Inc website)

F.A.S.T. Graphs

F.A.S.T. Graphs confirms the BBB+ S&P credit rating, a 43% debt-to-capitalization ratio, a Price/Earnings ratio of 16.7. The graph indicates that after several years of being some undervalued, the stock has spent most of 2016 slightly above the boundary between being fairly valued and being undervalued. The graph may appear to be "boring," which may be a good indication that is a "widows and orphans" stock, as indicated by John Lawlor.

Simply Safe Dividends gives BCE a dividend safety score of 54, which means it is "reasonably secure and about as safe as the average dividend stock in the market." (A score of 50 is average.) SSD shows a beta of 0.36, which means BCE is considerably less volatile than the market as a whole. SSD confirms that the company's earnings payout ratio over the last 12 months is 86%, and states: "Anytime a payout ratio is greater than 80%, warning signs should be flashing if the business has volatile earnings and meaningful debt." Fortunately, BCE has produced steady cash flow and earnings, with moderate debt.

There have been two SA articles about BCE in recent months. Martin Keck's January 10 article discusses BCE's acquisition of Manitoba Telecom Services. Cameron Conway's November 8 article highlights Q3 results and strong growth in BCE's wireless business.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure repurchased

On January 19, Hannon Armstrong (HASI) was reinstated to the portfolio at $19.10. It now represents 1.5% of the portfolio. I sold my HASI stake in December (at $19.18) after learning from HASI's Q3 2016 10-Q that a new IRS regulation (effective January 1, 2017) could jeopardize HASI's status as a real estate investment trust. After further study, I determined that even if this were to occur, HASI's management would be able to deal with the situation and continue operation as an investment company along the lines of W.P. Carey (WPC) before they were granted REIT status or as a Business Development Company. HASI operated for many years before becoming a public company.

For those who are interested, here is the relevant section in HASI's Q3 2016 10-Q:

"... the Internal Revenue Service ... published proposed regulations which considered revisions to the definition of 'real property' for purposes of the REIT income and asset tests. On August 30, 2016, these regulations, which we refer to as the Real Property Regulations, became final and will apply to us with respect to our taxable years beginning after December 31, 2016. Among other things, the Real Property Regulations provide that an obligation secured by a structural component of a building or other inherently permanent structure qualifies as a real estate asset for REIT qualification purposes only if such obligation is also secured by a real property interest in the inherently permanent structure served by such structural component. This aspect of the Real Property Regulations has important implications for our qualification as a REIT since a significant portion of our REIT qualifying assets consists of financing receivables that are secured by liens on installed structural improvements designed to improve the energy efficiency of buildings and a significant portion of REIT qualifying gross income is interest income earned with respect to such financing receivables."

The company was simply stating that the issue is whether the HASI's liens on structural improvements qualify under the new regulations that HASI have "a real property interest in the inherently permanent structure served by such structural component."

Two preferred stocks were sold

The other activity since the January 11 article about Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Pattern Energy Group Inc (PEGI) was the sale of two preferred stocks, Charles Schwab's (SCHW.D) at $25.26 and Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation's (AGM.C) at $25.73.

My long-term goal is to have 80% of the portfolio invested in 40 individual equities and 20% of the portfolio invested in 7 exchange traded funds. Here is the current portfolio breakdown:

Asset Type % Portfolio Market Value % Portfolio Income 39 Individual Common Stocks, MLPs, REITs 77.4% 72.3% 7 Exchange Traded Funds 11.7% 8.7% 2 Preferred Stocks 4.0% 6.5% 4 Closed End Funds 6.0% 12.5% Cash 0.9% 0.0%

The year-end portfolio update and a report about the purchase of Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) and Unilever (UL) were included in a January 3 article. The portfolio yield, as of January 20, is 4.05%. The portfolio is up 1.18% since 12/31/16.

