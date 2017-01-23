Snap: How Does Its IPO Stack Up Vs. Peers?

Snap has many things going for it, but it also has some very high expectations. I'm not ready to just assume it will be as successful as Facebook.

Let's compare Snap's estimated IPO valuation to some previous online/digital advertising companies at the time of their IPO, particularly Facebook, to get an idea of the expectations for the company.

Snapchat is a social-media platform with bright future prospects. It has been moving along with its IPO process and is on pace for a 2017 offering.

Introduction And Company Description

Snap (Private:CHAT) Inc. is a private company whose bright future prospects have been well-documented. It became known for its disappearing private photos, but in the business world its ability to reach coveted demographics through advertising has drawn a lot of attention:

Source: Techcrunch

While the disappearing photos were the initial idea, Snap (more commonly known as Snapchat after its most well-known product) has numerous features which also include videos that can be re-viewed (i.e. not disappearing instantly) over the course of a 24-hour period. Here is a good graphic of the Snapchat interface:

Source: Business 2 Community

Going from left to right, we have the chat and inbox features. You can chat with a friend just like on many other platforms. The inbox is private pictures/videos (the ones that disappear) from your friends. Moving to the right, this is where we move from private to public. As you can see, the user has the ability to select multiple content providers which will have "stories" that usually consist of multiple short video clips/pictures embedded into one longer video.

So for example, I could choose to have ESPN, WSJ, Fortune, etc. as tabs that would show in my stories page. There are also more specific categories of "stories" that will cover an individual event such as the Olympics or the NBA Finals (as pictured above). These public videos can be re-viewed multiple times but then are changed each day.

Snapchat's platform has some additional features, and this is where the company gets creative for both users and companies. If you are looking for a brief description, this link is pretty good. From the Investopedia article:

"Snapchat offers brands different options for gaining exposure to young impulse-buyers. GeoFilters are set to display branded images when the user is within the vicinity of a certain location; for example, fries pouring out over the user's head when they stray within range of a McDonald's Corp. location. Sponsored lenses allow users to play with an image a brand has created. You might raise your eyebrows to turn your head into a taco, for example, and then - if so moved - send the lens along to a friend."

A few examples of GeoFilters for brands:

Source: All pictures were obtained from Marketing Land. The link to the article is here.

Business, Valuation, And IPO

As Snap continues to move along in its IPO process, let's take a look at its estimated IPO valuation and compare that to a few online/social media advertising behemoths who have gone public in recent years:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) - Social Media (Went public in May of 2012)

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) - E-commerce (Went public in September of 2014)

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) - Search Engine/Online Advertising (Went public in August 2004)

Note that these three companies I picked don't necessarily do the same thing, but they are all competing for online/digital advertising dollars. Also, I chose these three companies due to their bright future prospects at the time of their IPO, which I view as similar to Snap.

As its valuation has ballooned over the past few years, there was a time when any hint of revenue or profit was scant. That has changed recently, with projections for the company to earn about $350M in revenue in 2016. There are different estimates out there, but I have chosen to use e-marketer for Snap's estimates. Note that e-marketer's estimates are at the higher end of the varying range of estimates. For example, while a leaked presentation deck from Snapchat predicted revenues between $500M and $1B in 2017, e-marketer estimates just shy of $950M for 2017.

Here is a table with the estimates for 2016, 2017, and 2018 respectively:

Year 2016 2017 2018 Annual Revenue Estimate $367M $936M $1.76B

As you can see, growth is not a problem. For investors, though, the question is about whether the shares represent a good value.

Valuation Comparison

I have created a table here including Snap and the comparable companies mentioned earlier. I have included revenue in the year of the IPO (I assume Snap IPO's sometime in 2017) as well as revenue the following year (or estimated revenue in Snap's case).

Source: e-marketer, WSJ, Annual Filings, Author's work

For Facebook, Alibaba, and Google, I used actual revenue numbers and IPO market valuations. For Snap, I obviously used estimates for revenue from e-marketer. For valuation, multiple sources have cited a range between $20-25B. I simply used the midpoint as an estimate.

Takeaways From Table

Other than Google looking like a relative bargain based on the table at 7.5x IPO year sales and a 93% growth rate the following year, we can see that Snap has some high expectations. Facebook is probably its most comparable company, and Snap's multiples are even above FB's 20+ sales multiple at the time of its IPO. Based on an estimate of next year's sales (2018) though, we can see the valuation is about the same.

To the point about Google, I don't have the full explanation for why its valuation was significantly lower than Facebook and Snap. I could guess that part of it had to do with the tech bubble bursting in the early 2000s, so investors were not willing to pay as much per dollar of earnings or sales for tech companies in 2004. If you have anything to add on this, your feedback is welcome.

What is clear is that the social media space in general has higher expectations for growth, at least in the near to intermediate term.

Considerations

While Snap may look expensive from this angle, you first must consider the size of the companies at the time of their IPO. Snap is by far the smallest of my comparable group. This matters because a tech company (and any company, for that matter) will generally have an easier time growing revenues from a smaller base. Doubling revenues in a single year from $5B is usually going to be tougher than doubling revenues from $936M (which makes Google's performance in 2005 that much more impressive). That is why I included the sales growth rate in the last column of the table. With that being said, I don't think it is warranted to say Snap must be overvalued solely because its sales multiple is higher than the other three.

That's the numbers. What about looking at some qualitative factors? Snap currently is and has the potential to grow into a much bigger company than disappearing photos. There are certainly some unique features that the Snapchat interface presents for all parties involved. The geofilters are very creative, but more importantly this is a great video advertising platform. Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg has recently ackowledged the shift to video (and the shift to mobile has been well-documented), and Snapchat has some inherent advantages in both respects. As mentioned earlier, it also has a great advantage with the demographics of its user base.

Source: comScore via Bloomberg Gadfly

Not only does it have a good chunk of 18-24 year-olds using its platform, it has significantly increased its penetration across demographics over the past three years.

Challenges

No matter how bright their future, the company does have challenges. Let's discuss them from both a qualitative and quantitative standpoint.

An article on Recode discussed what it saw as the two primary challenges facing Snapchat today:

1. Poorly measures the success of ads

2. The CEO doesn't like targeted ads

The first one is straightforward; Snap has yet to find a way to measure the success of ads for its advertisers. At the end of the day, like anything in business, advertisers will eventually be looking for a return on investment. The company has, however, begun partnering with third party companies to try and fix this issue.

The second one doesn't sound like such a bad thing. In fact, there are probably a lot of people who don't like targeted ads either, and this could potentially be seen as a plus. The big benefit of targeted ads though is the advertising companies are able to know exactly who they are reaching. Facebook feels like it has an advantage in this respect. In fact, Facebook, Alibaba, and Google collect vast amounts of data on their users. This data is a big part of the reason they have been able to successfully leverage their user base.

Both of these issues I view as fixable in the long-term. But for now, they lead me to perhaps the biggest challenge facing Snap, and also the reason I would be hesitant to throw my money at Snap in hopes that it is the next Facebook: Turning all these users and potential into profit.

Source: Annual Filings, InformationWeek, Author's work

Facebook, Alibaba, and Google didn't just have high growth rates at the time of their IPO. They were for the most part tremendously profitable. I calculated an average profit margin based on the average profits for the two years divided by the average sales for the same two years.

2012 was actually a low year for FB in terms of profit; in 2011 it earned $1B on $3.7B in revenue. If the $1B is instead used, its average profit margin would be around 20%. For Alibaba, I used its Non-GAAP net income in FY 2016 which was actually lower than its GAAP result.

Again, Snapchat is much smaller. There were certainly years where the above three companies were not as profitable or not profitable at all. The point here is that not only do the high expectations relate to revenue; based on comparables there are high expectations for profits as well.

That is the danger in assuming Snap's stock will follow a similar trajectory to Facebook's. While a lot of people are probably aware of FB's incredible run these past few years, less probably are aware that it has adjusted net profit margins of near 40%. That is no easy feat. Facebook has proven to have a durable competitive advantage. Snapchat surely has a competitive advantage, but in order for me to invest I would have to see that it is a durable and sustainable advantage. I would have to know that it would be able to monetize its users to Facebook's ability.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is an example of a company that at one point had plenty of growth and favorable prospects. However, its user growth has more-or-less plateaued, and it has not been as successful at monetizing its user base as Facebook.

Here is a chart from Bloomberg Gadfly that has a different comparable group, but nonetheless shows Snap's high expectations:

Source: Bloomberg Intelligence, WSJ via Bloomberg Gadfly

Conclusion and Closing Remarks

In my experience, a company like Facebook doesn't come around too often. It's not that nobody else tried to do the same thing (MySpace). Social Media is a fast-growing industry, and Snapchat has surely caught some eyes and captured a space. This will be a question of monetization, because it looks like Snapchat has the user base to be successful.

Maybe you see evidence of a durable advantage already, or maybe you think we are in a day and age where not having profits won't stop a company from being a good investment. Maybe you're right. But in this situation I will heed some Warren Buffett advice and "wait for a better pitch." I missed the opportunity to buy FB a few years back, but it would be a mistake to buy Snap with the hopes of getting similar returns. After all, Facebook had the advantage of not having to compete with Facebook.

I will say that management has done a good job of going public when expectations are high. While it may not be a good investment at this time, it is good for the company in terms of raising more cash.

I used Snapchat for a year, but I have not been on it for about 2 years now. I went off my past experience with it and from my friends who have it now. If I am materially off in describing any features, please feel free to comment on where that is and I will be happy to fix it. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.