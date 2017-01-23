Defense Sector Update January 16-22: BAE Systems Has A Big Week - Is Its Time Finally Here?

I take a deeper look into BAE Systems and examine what could bring shares out of the gutter.

The Trump administration has taken hold, and the first 100 days will be exciting for investors.

Now that Mr. Trump is in office, I'm looking forward to an increase in contracts in the coming weeks.

The DoD was slow to issue contracts this past week due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day being celebrated on Monday the 17th and the Inauguration taking place Friday the 20th. That being said, there wasn't much movement in total FY17 figures, save for a couple standouts.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT): $14,352,764,758

Boeing (NYSE:BA): $3,322,034,804

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN): $3,055,862,005

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD): $1,778,975,748

Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII): $1,735,800,642

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY): $1,515,523,008

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX): $966,456,180

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC): $852,971,817

Only three companies — Raytheon, BAE Systems and Northrop — saw any movement compared to last week. BAE and Northrop were big movers tacking on $229 million and $166 million respectively.

Significant Contracts

BAE Systems was awarded a $177 million contract (W52P1J-11-G-0002) to build a new nitrocellulose facility at their Radford ammunition plant. As we saw in the 2017 NDAA United States military aims to replenish their ammunition stockpiles that had been cycled through during the wars, and the Radford plant is the only supplier of nitrocellulose in North America. Why is this important? Nitrocellulose, also known as guncotton, is essential for smokeless gunpowder. If you're making bullets smokeless, gunpowder is pretty important, and having a domestic source is pretty important for national security reasons. Back in 2016 the ATF caused quite the stir when they indicated they would classify wetted nitrocellulose as an explosive which would impact the manufacture, transportation and commercial availability of the product. They've put a halt to that change, but this new plant could signal they're going to be circling back shortly. In any case, BAE holds the keys to the nitrocellulose kingdom.

Northrop was awarded a $140 million contract (FA8726-09-C-0010 ) for the Battlefield Airborne Communications Node operations and support. Also known as BACN, this technology allows warfighters to more openly communicate with who they need to, regardless of location. Originally mounted on a Bombardier (OTCQX:BDRBF, OTCQX:BDRAF) BD-700 the BACN operated as a bridge between different ground units and allowed advanced communication despite a lack of line-of-sight or system cohesion. Now Northrop is mounting the BACN to their RQ-4 Global Hawk drone which has the potential to create constant communication connectivity in every part of the world regardless of the asset being used. Imagine being able to use your cell-phone to talk to your CB Radio which could then in turn talk to your kid's Lightning McQueen walkie-talkies and your landline phone from anywhere in the world. While a bit overly simplified, this technology removes incredible operational barriers.

The next large contract goes to a company that isn't publicly traded but definitely impacts some that are. The Army has finally settled on a contractor for the Beretta M9 replacement after much back and forth and controversy. Sig Sauer has won a $580 million contract to provide the US Military with a Modular Handgun System known as the XM17. Based off Sig's P320, the XM17 will replace the venerable but aging M9 handgun. Smith and Wesson (NASDAQ:AOBC) and General Dynamics were in the running for the program and the award would have given a huge bump to the now beaten down gun manufacturer. Other contestants were Glock, Beretta, HK, Walther and Colt to name a few. According to the contract award, there were a total of nine entries submitted via the internet.

Weekly Performance

The short trading week didn't slow down the defense sector which went largely unmentioned by President Trump.

Huntington had the best week seeing a 2% bump in share price and BAE was the only company to not beat the S&P 500. There wasn't anything in particular that drove shares of Huntington up but the company appears to be a pretty good play on the Trump Administration desire to increase the size of the US Navy to 355 ships.

BAE Systems' Place In The Defense Landscape

BAE Systems has been a pretty underwhelming company to invest in for the past decade.

The company finds itself 13% lower than where it was ten years ago, getting destroyed by Lockheed by over 175% and even failing to keep pace with the S&P 500. The company has faced internal struggles and most recently has been fighting currency headwinds.

Since 2006 the company has had mixed results operationally. Revenue has increased from £12.3 billion to £16.7 billion in 2015. Earnings per share has fluctuated from £1.96 in 2006 to £1.15 in 2015. There really hasn't been much to get excited about besides the dividend yield which now sits at 2.89% but is of course impacted by the stronger dollar if you are investing from the US. After so much pain could we finally have reason to be optimistic?

BAE Systems, for those who do not know, is a UK based defense contractor that enjoys being considered a domestic contractor by the DoD. This means that in the eyes of the Pentagon the company is privy to all the sensitive information that Lockheed or Boeing may be and can secure contracts. This is essential to operate effectively inside the maze of contracting through the DoD and gives BAE an edge and greater diversification.

From an investor's perspective there are three catalysts I'll highlight that give me some hope that 2017 and beyond will be happier days. The US Navy wishes to increase their fleet size, the Marine Corps wants to replace their aging Amphibious Assault Vehicles and NATO nations are being pressured to spend more on defense.

The Navy Wants 355 Ships

This has provided significant upside for Huntington and GD, but BAE has largely been unaffected despite their role in the Navy increasing their fleet numbers and readiness. The company recently took delivery of their huge drydock at their San Diego location. This will double the capacity in San Diego for the company and comes as the US focuses its naval power in the Pacific area in response to Chinese aggression in the South China Sea. The drydock already has the USS New Orleans slated for maintenance.

On top of ship maintenance, upfitting, retrofitting and repair capabilities the company also manufactures several vital components for surface and submarine vessels. Their services are diversified and range from weapons systems on submarines to advanced weapons systems on the new Zumwalt class destroyers. A refocus on our own seaborne capabilities and the growth of our allies naval forces could drag BAE out of their decades long doldrums.

The Marines Want A New AAV

This is something I wrote on previously so I won't take too much space here. The company has a competitor for the Marines AAV replacement. The winner is supposed to be announced in 2018 and I anticipate BAE will be the winner based on the specifications they've advertised. Though the dollar amount isn't large, this has the potential to spillover into other programs, specifically the Light Armored Vehicle replacement, of which the Marine Corps employs over 300 currently.

NATO Allies Are Being Asked To Do More

President Trump was pretty vocal in his criticism of the NATO nations and their lack of defense spending. Per the agreement, members are expected to spend 2% of their GDP on defense, and not many do. This is a subject I also wrote on back in November but the relevance grows daily. Though it is unknown what the impact of the Brexit will be on BAE and their relationship with other NATO nations it is more likely the increased spending will benefit BAE than it will not.

For investors who want foreign defense exposure BAE is an appealing option. After a decade of poor performance the company could be on the precipice of a resurgence and at 17 times earnings shares are cheaper than most other major defense firms.

In Other News

President Trump said the sequestration will soon end and he will ask for an updated defense budget. Missile defense and ships are major talking points.

Retired generals Mattis and Kelly were approved and sworn into their new cabinet positions. Mattis had only one "No" vote in the Senate because as Marines know, "There is always one."

Iraqi forces control East Mosul and look to the West as they prove their capabilities and mettle in the face of ISIS. This is monumental and is the first major success of the fledgling military.

Things continue to get ridiculously complicated in the Syrian conflict with the Syrian army about to take on Turkey backed rebels.

On Seeking Alpha

Dan Stringer takes on Route1 (OTCQB:ROIUF), a never-covered before on SA cyber security play with exposure to the US defense industry.

William Stamm gives a great breakdown on Boeing and the potential of the company to reward shareholders.

Citron Research goes after Transdigm (NYSE:TDG) who they believe to be the Valeant (NYSE:VRX) of the aerospace industry.

The Coming Week

President Trump will begin his first full week in office, and investors the world over are likely to be holding their breath. The defense sector has been incredibly vulnerable since the election but I am betting on the fact that he will be better for the sector than he will be worse. We have to remember who he has placed in his cabinet, I'm confident that men like Secretary of Defense Mattis will ensure that the military is provided with the best equipment possible in the most beneficial manner.

I appreciate you reading, please leave your thoughts and questions in the comments. If you don't already follow me and would like to receive the (mostly) weekly updates on this sector along with my other posts, please hit "follow."

Disclosure: I am/we are long RTN, BAESY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.