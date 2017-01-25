The Income Seekers Will Love These Unpopular, Low-Risk, High-Yield Dividend Ideas

We shed a lot of light on both issues in the next paragraphs.

In our latest article for dividend seekers here, we presented Ecology & Environment (NASDAQ:EEI), an obscure firm that has "the total package" given that, among other things, it's debt-free and will pay its 60th consecutive dividend next month while offering significant upside potential from the current price level.

In this article, we will present two more income securities for dividend seekers. And we believe that those investors who are now in their mid-50s with retirement looming will definitely find them very interesting and will add them to their income portfolio.

But as always, our picks are not popular yielders such as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI), Merck (NYSE:MRK), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), AT&T (NYSE:T), Verizon (NYSE:VZ), Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Target (NYSE:TGT), Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) and Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) that many other Newsletter Editors recommend.

Instead, we love flipping over many rocks to unearth high-quality, unpopular yielders that combine the high yield with the super low risk as a result of macro- and company-specific factors.

Callon Petroleum's Preferred

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) is a pure Permian energy producer. And we recommended the subscribers to our Premium Research buy Callon Petroleum's preferred (CPE-A) in the first half of 2016 when it traded under par.

Callon's preferred stock currently stands at about $51.50 having a small premium to par value of $50, and it remains a compelling low-risk investment idea for the dividend seekers. Specifically:

1) According to the prospectus, the face value is $50 and the 10% coupon on this issue is $5 annually, paid out in $1.25 quarterly installments.

2) It has no maturity date. As a result, the preferred stock will be around as a long as the company is in existence and isn't called.

3) The dividends are cumulative. As such, even if CPE misses dividend payments, it's obligated to make up the dividends to holders of the preferred stock.

4) Pay dates are March 31, June 30, September 30 and December 31.

5) If six or more consecutive dividend payments are missed, the coupon rate on the preferred increases by 200 basis points.

6) Callon has the option to call it on or after May 30, 2018, for the full $50 liquidation preference plus any accrued but unpaid dividends to holders.

After all, if investors buy it today at about $51.50 and the issue is called in May 2018, they will receive the $5 annual dividend for one full year, which translates into a yield to call of approximately 7%.

If investors buy it today at about $51.50 and the issue is called in May 2019, they will receive the $5 annual dividend for two full years, which translates into a yield to call of approximately 8%.

Lastly, if investors buy it today at about $51.50 and the issue is called in May 2020, they will receive the $5 annual dividend for three full years, which translates into a yield to call of approximately 8.5%.

Callon Petroleum's Preferred, Risks And More

The good old days in the energy sector have passed marked by some spectacular failures in traditional leveraged buyouts of energy companies such as KKR's (NYSE:KKR) $7.2 billion acquisition of Samson Resources that ended in bankruptcy about one year ago.

On that front, many energy names with preferred shares either have suspended the dividend on the preferred stock and filed for bankruptcy such as Magnum Hunter Resources (OTCPK:MHRCQ), Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK), Energy XXI (OTCPK:EXXIQ), SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD), BreitBurn Energy Partners (OTCPK:BBEPQ), Goodrich Petroleum (OTCPK:GDPM) and Miller Energy Resources (NYSE:MILL) to name a few, or have suspended the dividend on the preferred stock to preserve liquidity while continuing to face severe debt problems such as Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), PetroQuest Energy (NYSE:PQ) and Rex Energy (NASDAQ:REXX). However, this is not the case with Callon Petroleum.

Callon sold its offshore assets to W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) in late 2013, and since then, it has become a pure-play Permian operator with a robust multi-zone drilling inventory in the core of the Permian Basin.

That said, we consider this yielder to carry super low risk for the following reasons:

1) The preferred holders are senior to the common equity holders.

2) From a CF standpoint, the preferred issue represents approximately $7.9 million on an annual basis based on approximately 1.58 million outstanding shares. For reference, Callon's annual CF will exceed $100 million in 2017, based on the current strip pricing.

3) Callon has significantly expanded its Permian acreage over the last 12 months without loading the balance sheet with debt. Instead, it has funded substantially all of the cash purchase price with the net proceeds of equity offerings, showing the ability to raise funds in the capital markets, when needed.

4) Callon has come through the worst energy downturn over the last decades with manageable debt, according to the latest quarterly report. Specifically, its net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio in 2017 is expected to be about 2 times or less.

5) In October 2016, Callon improved its debt structure by lowering the interest rate and extending the maturity of its loan. Specifically, it closed a $400 million placement of senior unsecured notes (6.125%) due 2024 and repaid amounts borrowed under its second lien term loan of $300 million due 2021 (8.5%).

6) Callon has a solid hedging program by the end of 2017, as shown here.

7) As evidenced by the year-over-year decline in the Baker Hughes Rotary Rig Count, there is a capital flight over the last two years from the higher-cost basins such as the Mississippian Basin to the lower-cost basins where the economics are most compelling.

Money is currently pouring into the Permian and shale drillers increasingly concentrate their efforts in West Texas. As a result, the Permian Basin has become a crowded basin with a scarcity premium and vibrant M&A activity, given that it proves to be the most prolific oil-producing basin in the U.S. with strong economics at the current strip. And Callon drills there.

8) We do believe that Texas is brewing "a Permian bubble" based on the key metrics of the recent M&A activity and things will not end well for those Permian drillers who overpay.

That said, Callon announced a few months ago that it entered into an agreement granting Lone Star Value Partners seats on the board. And I forecast that Lone Star Value Partners will most likely push towards an outright sale of the business to a bigger player in an effort to exploit this Permian frenzy that has resulted in a rash of deals over the last months as shown here, here, here, here and here.

9) We project that Callon will redeem the preferred shares over the next two years given that it has proven to-date that it can find significantly cheaper financing options from the debt or equity markets. Their redemption will require approximately $79 million.

10) Callon's preferred shares are lightly traded and the lack of high trading volume makes it difficult to move in or out of a position at a specific price within one day.

11) Many preferred stocks are rated by bond rating agencies. Since issuers must pay Moody's or S&P to be rated, not all preferreds are rated. Unrated preferreds aren't necessarily risky, but they require more due diligence.

That said, Callon's preferred is unrated. But, as mentioned above, a company's financial health is directly related to its ability to consistently pay the dividend and redeem the preferred shares (perpetual or not) at the end of the day. Therefore, investors need to know that:

A) S&P Global Ratings has assigned its "B" corporate credit rating to Callon Petroleum and the outlook is stable. Also, S&P Global Ratings has assigned a "B+" issue-level rating to Callon's $400 million senior unsecured notes with a recovery rating of "2", indicating the expectation of substantial (in the upper half of the 70% to 90% range) recovery in the event of a payment default.

B) Moody's has assigned ratings to Callon Petroleum, including a B2 corporate family rating (CFR), a B2-PD probability of default rating and a B3 rating to its offering of $400 million of senior unsecured notes due 2024. Moody's has also assigned an SGL-2 speculative grade liquidity rating and the rating outlook is stable.

Zargon's Convertible Debentures

We recommended the subscribers to our Premium Research buy Zargon's convertible debentures (ZAR.DB) at C$86 (Toronto), given that Zargon Oil & Gas (OTCPK:ZARFF) has substantially strengthened its balance sheet while significantly reducing its leverage thanks to several asset sales over the last months.

These tradeable debentures currently stand at approximately C$91 (Toronto) and remain an excellent investment idea for the dividend seekers who look for high yield with bond-like risk.

Specifically, there are 575,000 outstanding debentures with a C$100 par value that were issued in May 2012 and mature on June 30, 2017. Interest is payable semi-annually at a rate of 6% and is paid on December 31 and on June 30 every year.

Based on the latest news, the company plans to redeem them for up to C$19 million with its existing cash and will refinance the remaining ones with new bonds that have a higher coupon (8%) and a later maturity (December 2019).

Additionally, when it comes to the remaining debentures:

1) Zargon plans to reduce the conversion price in effect for each common share of Zargon to be issued upon the conversion of the debentures from C$18.80 to C$1.25 per share.

2) Zargon plans to amend the redemption provisions of the debentures to provide that the debentures will not be redeemable by it before January 1, 2019, and for the 12 months following January 1, 2019, the debentures may only be redeemed by the company if the current market price of the common shares exceeds 125% of the reduced conversion price (in both instances except pursuant to change of control as outlined in the indenture).

At the meeting that will be held in February of 2017, debentureholders will be asked to approve the amendments. In addition, following the meeting and provided the debentureholders approve the amendments, they will have the benefit of the Put Right pursuant to which debentureholders may tender their debentures for redemption at a price per C$1,000 principal amount of debentures specified by the debentureholder, which may be not less than C$890 per C$1,000 principal amount of debentures. The Put Right will expire at 5:00 p.m. (Eastern time) on the date that is 45 days from the date of the Supplemental Indenture unless terminated, extended or varied by Zargon. Promptly following the expiration time, Zargon will redeem the debentures tendered, starting with those tendered at the lowest price, and continuing with those tendered at increasing prices, until it has redeemed not more than C$19 million in total of tendered debentures.

That said, the income seekers have the following two options:

1) They can buy the debentures with the 6% coupon at the current price of about C$91 and redeem them for a quick profit, because I estimate that the average redemption price during a Dutch auction process will most likely be higher than C$91.

Assuming that the average redemption price is C$95, they will make a return of approximately 4% within less than six months.

2) They can buy the debentures with the 6% coupon at the current price of about C$91 and refinance them with the new debentures that have a higher coupon (8%) and a later maturity (December 2019).

In this second case, if they buy them at C$91, they will make a return that exceeds 10% for each year (2017, 2018, 2019) until the redemption date (December 2019), because:

A) The new coupon is 8%.

B) They buy the debentures at a 10% discount to par. This discount is spread over a three-year period (2017, 2018, 2019), which translates into an approximate 3.3% discount per year.

C) The total return for each year (2017, 2018, 2019) is: 8% + ~3.3% = ~11.3%

Zargon's Convertible Debentures, Risks And More

Of course, some will make their dd to check whether there are significant risks that could prevent Zargon from redeeming the remaining debentures (par value ~C$37.5 million) in December 2019.

On that front, we consider this yielder to carry super low risk because:

1) Zargon doesn't have bank debt. The C$30 million of bankers' acceptances were repaid subsequent to quarter end on October 25, 2016. Pro-forma the Saskatchewan and Killam asset sales, Zargon's net debt currently is C$33 million and consists solely of convertible debentures.

2) Based on the latest guidance for 2017, Zargon will spend C$7.8 million to maintain its production stable at 2,500 boepd. Zargon's 2017 CapEx is expected to be fully funded out of 2017 corporate funds flow at oil prices of $52/bbl (WTI).

On that front, it helps that Zargon recently hedged about 70% of its oil production at almost C$70/bbl. Therefore, the company will not burn cash in 2017 and the net debt of C$33 million is not expected to rise by year end.

3) Zargon estimates that with current hedges, its operating funds flow will increase approximately C$0.6 million for every $1/bbl increase in WTI price. As a result, it will most likely generate limited free CF in 2017 (based on the current strip pricing) and will most likely reduce somewhat its current net debt by year end.

4) After taking several factors into account including the M&A deals to-date, we estimate that Zargon's fair Enterprise Value exceeds C$80 million, based on 15.09 MMboe of 2P Reserves (88% oil and liquids) and 2,500 boepd (82% oil and liquids), as shown here.

Given that the remaining debentures' par value will be about C$37.5 million and Zargon's net debt is just C$33 million, the debentureholders enjoy a tremendous margin of safety and many things have to go wrong to raise the risk for this investment idea.

Actually, even Zargon's common equity buyers enjoy a significant margin of safety while having the potential to hit outsized returns, given that Zargon's Enterprise Value is just C$55 million at the current price of C$0.73/share (Toronto).

Takeaway

Over the last four years, we have isolated numerous low-risk investment ideas that go unnoticed due to their small size.

On that front, we recently visited the red-hot Permian Basin and presented overlooked, underfollowed and undervalued Earthstone Energy (NASDAQ:ESTE), as shown here and here. And the value investors who bought Earthstone Energy thanks to our recommendation have been handsomely rewarded thus far despite the major fluctuations in oil prices over the last months.

However, the red-hot Permian Basin doesn't host only compelling investment ideas for the value investors. This is where the dividend seekers will find Callon Petroleum along with its unpopular preferred stock. And to include a Canadian touch in their income portfolio, they can also buy Zargon's convertible debentures. The mix will be almost perfect.

If you want to be ahead of the crowd and generate unrivaled returns that often exceed 100%, please consider subscribing to the Fundamental Investor's Stock Club (two-week free trial), where you will discover low-risk unknown or underfollowed companies that are potential multi-baggers and high-yield dividend stocks (yields above 7%) with super low risk. Please read the outstanding subscriber reviews here.

Also, please consider following me in real time. This will enable you to receive an email the moment any of my articles are published on Seeking Alpha. You will benefit tremendously from following me in real time, because timing is everything. Just click the circled plus sign ⊕ next to the "Follow" link, and check the boxes for "Follow this author" and "Real-time alerts on this author".

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed here are solely my opinion and should not be construed in any way, shape, or form as a formal investment recommendation. Investors are reminded that before making any securities and/or derivatives transaction, you should perform your own due diligence. Investors should also consider consulting with their broker and/or a financial adviser before making any investment decisions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZARFF, ZAR.DB, CPE-A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.