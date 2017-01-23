Dividends Forever! Why I Am Buying Pepsi

As with all of my additions to my Dividends Forever! portfolio, I carefully consider the long term benefits and risks of a company's business before I decide to buy the stock. I think PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP) is a worthy addition to the portfolio as the company has proven itself as a dividend aristocrat by raising its dividend for 44 consecutive years, maintaining a diversified portfolio of products, and capitalizing on a burgeoning bottled water market. Unlike its chief competitor, Coke (NYSE:KO), PepsiCo has shed its reliance on soda, which has proven to be an excellent move given the modern consumer's focus on healthier food and beverage choices.

Company History

Source: logos.wikia.com

PepsiCo was created through a 1965 merger between Pepsi-Cola and Frito Lay. Previously, Pepsi-Cola was founded by a highly entrepreneurial North Carolina pharmacist in the 1890s. Today, PepsiCo is global food and beverage behemoth with $63 billion in net revenue for FY 2015. In the third quarter of 2016, PEP delivered 4.2% organic sales growth YoY and EPS growth of 7%, excluding currency fluctuations. As the company receives much of its revenue abroad and is susceptible to a strengthening dollar, PepsiCo's reported revenue actually fell 1.9% in 3Q 2016. The company has an annual dividend of $3.01 and a five-year dividend growth rate of 7.89%. Currently, PEP, has a respectable dividend yield of 2.92% with the stock currently trading just above $103.

Diversified Brands

Source: pepsico.com

Pepsico sells its products in over 200 countries and maintains 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion in annual sales. These include household names like Lays, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, and Aquafina. Pepsico has made a strategic move to diversify its brand portfolio away from traditional soft drinks. According to CEO Indra Nooyi, the company has shed its reliance on carbonated drinks so much that soda sales now account for less than 25% of total revenue. This has been a prudent strategy as domestic soda consumption is now at a 30-year low. Pepsi's popular Frito-Lay brand, which is comprised of products like Doritos, Fritos, Tostitos, and Cheetos, contributes significantly to total net revenues. In fact, Frito-Lay's North American revenue comprises 25% of Pepsi's total sales.

Source: Businessinsider.com

PepsiCo Poised To Benefit From Growing Bottled Water Market

Source: Fortune.com

As soda sales continue to decline, consumers are drinking more bottled water. In 2017, the rapidly growing bottled water market will continue to expand as Americans have become more health conscious and the country's aging infrastructure, which has lead to mineral contamination in Flint, Michigan, and other cities, will remain a front page story. In 2015, Americans consumed 11.7 billion gallons of water, an increase of 7.6% from 2014. Bottled water sales are expected to surpass soda sales for the first time this year. PepsiCo has a strong market presence with the Aquafina brand and the company announced it will launch a new premium bottled water brand, Lifewtr, to compete with Coke's SmartWater, the leading product in the premium bottled water market. In an attempt at product differentiation, Lifewtr's label will include contemporary art and the company will alternate designs throughout the year. PepsiCo will launch Lifewtr next month.

Dividend Growth

As noted earlier, PepsiCo currently pays an annualized dividend of $3.01, which amount to a healthy yield of 2.92%. Over the last 10 years, PEP has increased its quarterly dividend from $.30 in January 2007 to the $.75 dividend paid to investors on January 6th of this year. I expect the company to continue to increase the dividend as the company generates enough free cash flow to easily cover the dividend. In Q3 2016, PepsiCo paid out $1.08 billion in dividends and reported $3.03 billion in free cash flow. In FY 2015, the company paid $4.04 billion in total dividends and free cash flow was $7.82 billion. It is important for dividend investors to remember that examining free cash flow is more important than just looking at the payout ratio. In the end, it is cash flow that pays the dividend. Currently, PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 63%.

Conclusion

In the end, PepsiCo is a consistent dividend aristocrat with strong and diversified product line. It's focus on healthier products and bottled water is a good strategy as soda sales will continue to fall as the consumer becomes more health conscious. Incidents like the lead contamination in Flint, Michigan are likely to continue given the age of the country's infrastructure, which may lead to additional public health concerns about the nation's tap water. With the launch of Lifewtr next month, I am optimistic that Pepsi will continue to expand in the rapidly growing bottled water market. I expect PEP will reward investors will dividends hikes for years to come given its ability to generate more than enough free cash flow to cover the dividend. If PEP falls below $95, I will add to my position.

Dividends Forever Portfolio Summary

Here are my current holdings for the Dividends Forever! portfolio. As I mentioned previously, I never intend to sell any stock in the portfolio unless my investing thesis changes. Until next time. Dividends Forever!

Name Ticker Dividend Current Price Dividend Yield Sector Apple Computer (NASDAQ:AAPL) $2.28 $120.00 1.90% Consumer Goods Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) $7.28 $257.73 2.82% Industrial Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) $3.00 $85.89 3.49% Basic Material Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) $1.88 $71.01 2.65% Healthcare McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) $3.76 $122.26 3.08% Services Johnson and Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) $3.20 $114.15 2.80% Healthcare Verizon (NYSE:VZ) $2.31 $52.72 4.38% Telecom Coke (KO) $1.40 $41.32 3.39% Consumer Goods General Mills (NYSE:GIS) $1.92 $62.42 3.08% Consumer Goods PepsiCo (PEP) $3.01 $103.24 2.92% Consumer Goods

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEP, AAPL, KO, XOM, GILD, LMT, GIS, MCD, JNJ, VZ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.