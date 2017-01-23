Societe Generale: Rethinking Its Presence In Eastern Europe

Societe Generale (OTCPK:SCGLF) (OTCPK:SCGLY) announced that it had agreed to sell Splitska Banka, its fully-owned subsidiary in Croatia, to OTP Bank.

SGSB is the 5th largest bank in Croatia, which operates with its own full range of services and products totaling 3 543 MEUR of asset as of December 2015. The combination of SGSB and group OTP bank operations in Croatia will enable the creation of a more significant sized banking player in the country with a greater potential for development. Central & Eastern Europe is a region where Societe Generale sees potential for future growth. The bank's strategy in the region is to concentrate its presence in markets where it can be positioned among the Tier one banks with a suitable scale of operations in order to contribute materially to regional returns. Societe Generale will continue to seize consolidation opportunities in Central & Eastern Europe.

According to the press-release, the sale of Splitska Banka will have a negative impact of EUR240mn on SocGen's 4Q net profit. The transaction will also add around 8.5bps to the group's CET1 ratio.

As a reminder, the CEE segment is an important contributor to SocGen's top-line, representing around 60% of its revenues from international retail operations. Within the CEE, the Czech Republic, Romania and Russia are the most significant subsidiaries, generating around 75% of the region's total revenues. Czech exposure via Komercni Banka is a cornerstone of the group's CEE presence and we do not expect SocGen to sell the unit, given that Komercni is a double-digit RoE bank with relatively stable low-volatile revenues, solid capital ratios and a 90%+ dividend payout ratio. By contrast to Komercni, there is still uncertainty around prospects of Russian and Romanian units. Asset quality issues in Russia could linger much longer than many expects due to SocGen's exposure to the USD-denominated mortgages. In fact, we think the situation looks very similar to what happened in Poland and Hungary, where banks have been suffering from significant exposure to the CHF-denominated mortgages since 2008.

With that being said, it seems unlikely that there would be buyers for Russian and Romanian units, given that these SocGen's subsidiaries are much larger than Splitska Banka. As such, we believe the most likely outcome is that SocGen will consider selling its smaller CEE units with non-leading market positions. Based on the table below, we think that Bulgaria, Albania, Moldova and Macedonia are the most likely candidates.

The main positive takeaway from the sale of SocGen's CEE units would be an improvement in the group's capital position. The B3CET1 ratio came in at 11.7% in 3Q16, while management still targets a ratio of 11.5-12% for 2019.

As the chart below shows, SocGen is trading at a discount to its European peers.

While BNP Paribas (OTC:BNPZY) (OTCQX:BNPQF) (OTCQX:BNPQY) is still our top-pick among a basket of French banks, Societe Generale's valuation looks appealing. Should the company consider selling its smaller CEE units, the market will welcome improvements in the group's capital position. It is also worth mentioning that SocGen is best positioned to benefit from a new method for calculating the Livret A rate, given that the bank is more exposed to French Retail compared to BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole (OTCPK:CRARF) (OTCPK:CRARY) and Natixis (OTCPK:NTXFF) (OTCPK:NTXFY). The group's cost savings initiative is another catalyst worth keeping an eye on.

