CEF MLP Weekly Update

This weekend we are adding MLP CEFs to our usual weekly updates in Muni CEFs and High Yield CEFs.

A master limited partnership is something long-term investors usually buy as an income vehicle because of the regular cash distributions earned in the oil and gas sector. The yields are attractive, but naturally this means there are risks. MLP CEFs leverage this yield and risk and can be quite volatile.

This article will cover the general trend in this sector and focus on specific mispricings and trade opportunities. The information can be used by both the long term investor and the short term trader and is designed to be supplementary to further research in the specific funds identified.

The MLP Benchmarks

Most MLP CEFs closely track the ALPS Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP). This is our benchmark in the sector, although statistically speaking it makes almost no difference if you use AMLP or the JP Morgan Alerian fund (AMJ):

The trend in the MLP funds is to create portfolios that are concentrating more than 60% of their assets in the top 10 holdings. This is the case with any MLP closed end fund as well. There is almost no diversification effect because the holdings are highly correlated to each other.

The other thing to consider is there is little or no correlation between MLPs and the price of oil. This can be seen by the relation of AMLP and oil (NYSEARCA:USO) over the last 200 days:

Only during the great panic of late 2015 and 2016 when the entire oil and gas industry seemed in threat was there any link:

Now that the panic is over it might be the time to think of MLPs as stable income generators. The volatility seen last year is of course scary, but it may undervalue what is a reasonable long-term investment.

There is a loose correlation to the Energy sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) and to equities (NYSEARCA:SPY), but really MLPs travel their own path, and this is important when constructing a diversified portfolio.

If we ever need to hedge our CEF longs or construct a pair trade, AMLP is a good benchmark to use as it has a tight 1 cent spread and is always available to short.

MLP closed end funds

In the table below we can check various statistics. The z-score is used to highlight funds, which have strayed too far away from their respective NAVs and are likely to revert to the mean.

The lack of extreme z-scores shows volatility has died down in this sector. We will look at possible trades later in the article, but for now I wanted to show a broader picture.

The below table shows the funds grouped by premium / discount.

The highlighted premiums in red are considered to be overvalued compared to their 52-week averages and vice versa with those in green. Actually if you cross-check the figures of the discounts to the averages you can see only SRF is at an extreme figure and most trade very close to average. Premiums are wider, but not extremely so. This is just a function of the first chart and lower volatility.

A Possible Pair Trade

If you have followed my articles, you know that I am monitoring pair trade opportunities in this sector every single minute, so it is very rare for me to miss something here. I can say that currently I see a small arbitrage trade in CTR, which may outperform its top holdings, but it is nothing significant:

SRF is the most discounted fund and might be of interest. A small mean reversion is also a possibility here. This is how its discount was distributed over the last 200 days:

FEN is a good candidate to be sold, but not shorted:

Nothing looks good enough on my arbitrage database to initiate an arbitrage trade with high level of certainty and a good risk/reward ratio.

The deferred tax liability and inflation expectations

Some of the funds are structured as C-corps, meaning that they differ taxes in capital gains. TYG is the best example here. Any change in taxation might be beneficial for funds with significant amounts of deferred taxes, so keep this in mind. Another thing to consider here is that such funds cannot be so active in management their assets, because you don't want them to pay all the taxes owed. This makes their portfolios easier to follow and you can construct a similar CEF with lower expense ratios, by leveraging at your prime broker's low rates. A big risk in some of the funds is that they widened their premiums or narrowed their discounts after president Trump got elected. It may be inflation expectations or lower tax expectations or who knows what, but if what the general public expects does not happen, a widening of the discount is a big risk, so I will always prefer funds that trade at high absolute value discounts.

How to determine an appropriate premium discount level.

I use a simplified model with several input parameters that compares the cash flows generated by a closed end fund with the alternative cash flows generated by buying the underlying assets. The model takes into account several different parameters such as:

Liquidation NAV ROA ROA growth rate Expense ratio Leverage Interest preferred expense Taxes on distr Personal expenses Taxes personal Fund outperforms by 90% 5.00% 0.00% 0.91% 36.43% 1.44% 20.00% 0.36% 20.00% 0%

This an example of my input parameters. I am doing a large article about this, but what is interesting here is that KYN is one of the most overvalued funds currently and the market implies 11% ROA as the norm for it to justify its extremely high expenses. If you are interested in such calculations read my next articles.

Conclusion.

CEF MLPs act like nothing happened last year. The spreads are small, the softwares will not let even a 1 standard deviation from NAV for arbitrage traders. The distribution yields are tasty, but there is a lot of fear in this sector. If you are a believer that the fear is not justified, this is probably one of the best ways to diversify your portfolio and hedge against rising interest rates and inflation.