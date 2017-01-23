WHA Corporation: Misunderstood Value Stock With Spin-Off And Deleveraging Catalysts

(Editor’s note: There is much greater liquidity on the Bangkok Exchange under the ticker WHA)

Elevator Pitch

WHA Corporation Public Co. Ltd. (OTC:WHCRF) (WHA TB) is a value stock that does not screen well on conventional cheap valuation metrics. In fact, WHA seems to be an over-leveraged, highly cyclical conglomerate trading at expensive valuation multiples at first glance. In reality, WHA is a fully-integrated developer of industrial and logistics facilities generating significant recurring income, and an improved financial position for the company is on the cards following asset divestment and the planned listing of its power & utilities business. I arrive at a target price of Bt3.90 for WHA by applying a 13x forward P/E multiple to my estimated FY2018 EPS of Bt0.30, which represents a 25% upside.

Company Description

WHA Corporation is a Thailand-listed industrial and logistic facility developer, which also trades on an OTC basis in the U.S. WHA operates under four business segments: Logistics, Industrial Estates, Power & Utilities and Digital, which contributed approximately 23%, 22%, 48% and under 1% of its 9MFY2016 (YE December) revenues, respectively.

Under its Logistics business unit, WHA is Thailand's largest built-to-suit logistics facilities developer offering both built-to-suit and ready-built distribution centers, warehouses and factories with over 2 million square meters of owned and managed leasable assets. Examples of built-to-suit logistics facilities include special warehouses to store dangerous goods and distribution centers with multi-temperature zoned areas for food & beverages. Ready-built facilities were added to WHA's portfolio after its acquisition of Hemaraj Land and Development Pcl. in 2014. WHA is expected to increase its leasable logistics assets by a quarter of a million square meters in 2017 with new developments in Wang Noi, Ayutthaya (Outer North Bangkok Zone) and Bangna Trad (Outer East Bangkok Zone).

WHA has also been the market leader in the Industrial Estates development business for close to a decade, with eight industrial estates in operation and four of them under development comprising 45,269 rais (18,108 acres) of land in Thailand's strategic industrial clusters. Currently, WHA has a net sellable landbank area of approximately 10,000 rais (3,950 acres) comprising 3,300 rais of operating industrial estates and 6,700 rais of developing industrial estates. Note that rai is the default unit of measurement of land area in Thailand and it is equivalent to 0.3954 acres or 1,600 square metres. It sold more than 800 rais of land in 2016 and is targeting land sales of 1,000 rais per year for 2017 and 2018.

For the Power & Utilities segment, WHA is the captive supplier of water and other ancillary utility services such as electricity supply to the clients of its Industrial Estates business. WHA supplies more than 90 million cubic meters of water per year and it has an equity share of 538 equity MW from Power Purchase Agreements signed with power producers such as Glow Energy of which projects currently in operation account for 319 equity MW.

Digital is a new business for WHA, where it plans to install fiber optic and develop data centers for its Industrial Estate customers. Three data centers are slated for development in Vibhavadi-Rangsit Bangna-Trad Eastern Seaboard, Rayong. WHA expects the new Digital Business to contribute minimal revenues in FY2016.

Misperception 1: Conglomerate Discount

Companies with multiple business segments tend to be lumped into the "conglomerate" category of stocks and be awarded a hefty conglomerate discount for the lack of synergies between the different business units. Even for most real estate developers owning investment properties for rental, there are typically no cross-selling synergies between its residential and office & retail property business segments, unless the developer is running a township or a mixed development. In contrast, WHA is a fully-integrated developer of industrial and logistics facilities operating on a "razor-and-blades" business model.

It is easier to understand WHA's business model from the perspective of a foreign multi-national company with plans to expanding production and distribution in Thailand. The MNC would need to build factories, warehouses and distribution centers in the country. Firstly, the MNC would buy land plots located inside industrial estates, parks or zones (to take advantage of government tax incentives) from WHA's Industrial Estates development business, which happens to be the market leader in Thailand. Secondly, the MNC would need to purchase ready-built factories to kick-start operations quickly to capitalize on demand. Subsequently, the MNC would also require built-to-suit distribution centers and warehouses as it expands its operations to meet its specific needs. Choosing WHA, Thailand's largest built-to-suit logistics facilities developer, to do the job seems to be the easiest and most natural thing to do. Thirdly, the MNC cannot operate in the industrial estate in the absence of critical infrastructure and services like water, electricity, waste disposal and wastewater treatment etc. WHA is pleased to serve its customers in the industrial estates as sole, exclusive provider of utilities in all of its operating industrial estates. WHA's development of its new Digital business (fiber optic/internet access and data centers are probably as essential as water in today's world) is a step in a similar (and right) direction, as it would increase the proportion of ancillary, recurring and stable income it earns from serving its industrial estate clients.

In summary, any hefty conglomerate or holding company discount applied to WHA would be unjustified, considering the synergies between WHA's various business units, which stands in stark contrast to any other conglomerate or real estate company.

Misperception 2: Cyclicality

Words like "real estate," "industrial" and "logistics" tend to be associated with cyclical companies and the market tends to discount such stocks for the lack of earnings and cash flow stability.

Unlike most real estate developers, WHA boasts highly recurring income streams. It derived approximately 79% and 89% of its revenue and gross profit from recurring sources and businesses, respectively in 9MFY2016. Excluding the sale of landbank for its industrial estates and industrial properties, which is more cyclical in nature, WHA's other businesses generate relatively stable recurring income from rental income from properties and service income from being the monopolistic provider of utilities to its customers from its Industrial Estates business.

Moving beyond the short term, WHA also benefits from mid-to-long term structural growth drivers. In the first 11 months of 2016, approvals for Board of Investment privileges totaled BtB816b, representing a 4% growth YoY. While the low single-digit growth is decent but impressive, the country remains well-positioned to grab a share of future FDI (foreign direct investment).

Thailand was ranked as the 28th most competitive economy (rose two places on the ranking and was third in Southeast Asia after Singapore and Malaysia) in the world for the 2016 World Competitiveness Rankings conducted by the Institute of Management Development. Countries were ranked based on statistical data from organizations such as the IMF, World Bank, OECD etc. and the survey results of business executives in top or middle management in their respective countries. Furthermore, there are new pockets of growth. One such sector is aviation; the total value of projects submitted by foreign aviation businesses to Thailand's Board of Investment was Bt22.9 billion. Although no comparative figures were provided, the Board of Investment commented in December 2016 that "new investment in the aviation sector has risen substantially." Aviation is one of 10 industrial sectors (robotics, biochemistry, electronics automotive etc.) that Thailand has identified as being critical to the transition of the country from being heavy industries-focused to one geared to higher-value production in a knowledge-based economy and the recent strong FDI inflows from the aviation sector are definitely promising.

The Thailand government plans to invest heavily (estimated $40 billion in the next five years) in Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Rayong, three eastern provinces of Thailand to develop the area into a key economic zone (to house the targeted 10 sectors) in a project that it calls "Eastern Economic Corridor project." WHA is expected to be one of the key beneficiaries of the Eastern Economic Corridor project with seven industrial estates and approximately 10,000 rais of landbank within the three Eastern provinces.

Misperception 3: High Leverage

WHA's high financial leverage is the most credible part of any bear thesis. However, while WHA is indeed highly leveraged with a net gearing of 263% as of 3QFY2016, this is backward looking and WHA is in the process of deleveraging. WHA's net gearing is expected to be reduced to 190% by 4QFY2016 and come down further to 130% with the planned spin-off and listing of its WHA Utilities & Power business in the first quarter of 2017.

I estimate that WHA's interest-bearing debt would decrease from Bt52.1 billion as of 3QFY2016 to Bt42.0 billion at the end of 4QFY2016. The repayment of Bt10 billion of debt is planned to be financed by proceeds from the divestment of logistics facilities amounting to Bt10.4 billion to Hemaraj Leasehold Real Estate Investment Trust and WHA Premium Growth Freehold and Leasehold Real Estate Investment, and another Bt2.4 billion from the monetization of assets via a 51%-owned joint venture with Japan's Daiwa House Industry.

Based on my calculations, WHA's net gearing should decline further to approximately 130% following the listing of its WHA Utilities & Power business in 1Q2017 which will generate proceeds of around Bt5 billion from the sale of its 30% stake in the subsidiary. As mentioned above, WHA Utilities & Power business generates stable, recurring income stream from the parent company's customers in the Industrial Estate segment. Historically, demand for WHA Utilities & Power's potable water and waste water management services have grown in the high-single digits, and WHA Utilities & Power should add another 129 equity MW (calculated as WHA's 25% stake in four new projects with a total capacity of 515 MW) in 2017.

Misperception 4: Optically Expensive

WHA seems optically expensive, trading at 17.7 times trailing P/E and 2.4 times P/B. A trailing P/E valuation multiple is not ideal considering WHA was in a transition phase in 2015 and 2016 with the significant increase in gearing from the additional debt incurred to acquire Hemaraj Land and Development. The P/B valuation metric also does not value WHA fairly, as most of WHA's assets are recorded at historical acquisition cost on the books.

Instead, I use a forward P/E valuation method to value WHA, as WHA generates a high proportion of its revenue and gross profit from recurring sources and its financing costs would have stabilized in the next two years.

I arrive at a target price of Bt3.90 by applying a 13x forward P/E multiple to my estimated FY2018 EPS of Bt0.30. This implies a 25% upside from WHA's share price of Bt3.12 as of January 20, 2017.

I forecast WHA's revenue to grow at a 2016-2018 CAGR of 3% from Bt11,437 billion in FY2015 to Bt12,500 billion in FY2018. This set of revenue assumptions takes into account the fact that WHA's revenue contribution from its power & utilities business would be proportionally reduced in line with the 30% dilution of shareholdings interest following spin-off. Another reference point is that approvals for Board of Investment privileges in the first nine months of 2016 grew 4% YoY, a mid-single digit growth rate in line with WHA's revenue growth assumption. I expect WHA's earnings per share to almost double from Bt0.16 in FY2015 to Bt0.30 in FY2018, driven by operating leverage, the increase in leasable logistics portfolio (250,000 square meters addition), the addition of four new power projects in FY2017 (129 equity MW increase from 538 equity MW currently), the growth of its new Digital business and reduced interest costs (approximately Bt1.5 billion in FY2018). A 13x P/E valuation multiple is reasonable, considering WHA's peers Amata (OTC:AMCZF) and Ticon (OTC:TCIZF) are trading at 17x and 27x forward P/E, respectively.

I expect WHA's valuations to re-rate positively on lower financing charges and reduced financial risk. WHA paid approximately Bt2.3 billion in financing costs for FY2015 and I estimate WHA's interest expense for FY2017 to be closer to Bt1.7 billion (with all the deleveraging plans highlighted above), representing significant cost savings, or close to 20% of FY2015 EBIT. WHA should also deserve a higher valuation as its credit risk improves with the strengthening of its balance sheet. In addition, WHA's Utilities & Power business should be valued closer to its intrinsic value as a publicly-listed independent entity.

Variant View

The key risk factors for WHA are any delays in the IPO of WHA Utilities & Power and lower-than-expected land sales for its industrial estate business. If the listing of WHA Utilities & Power is postponed, WHA's balance sheet position would remain weak and the valuation of the utilities & power business would remain hidden and obscured within the holding company/conglomerate structure. Land sales are the most cyclical part of WHA's businesses and could be adversely impacted by any economic slowdown or political uncertainty which discourages inbound FDI into Thailand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.