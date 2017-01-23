Dissecting The Latest Rite Aid News

Shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) fell over 10% on speculation that the Federal Trade Commission was not sold on the Fred's (NASDAQ:FRED) divestiture plan that would allow Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) to acquire Rite Aid for $9/share. Let's dissect what the Bloomberg story says about the situation. Overall, it seems like odds of the deal receiving approval by January 27 th are lower, but I think this is simply a function of time rather than any insightful information from the story.

Key Quotes from the Story

"With just a week left before the companies' deadline to complete the deal, FTC lawyers aren't sold on Walgreen's proposal to sell 865 drugstores to Fred's Inc. to get approval to take over Rite Aid, said two people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are confidential."

The most important part of this statement is that two sources have confirmed this information, which increases the odds that the speculation is accurate. Of course, there is a chance that two people are misreading the situation or are lying for some personal gain, but all things equal, it seems to me that the odds of this being true are greater than 50%. Additionally, the FTC is privy to the deal deadline, and therefore I believe officials would attempt to finish the review with time to spare.

"FTC officials are concerned the sale doesn't go far enough to preserve competition that would be lost in the tie-up, one of the people said. It isn't clear whether the staff has made a formal recommendation, that person said."

Unlike the previous comment, only one source has cited preserving competition as a reason for a potential anti-trust suit. As well, it is interesting that the source is unclear whether the staff has made a formal recommendation, which leads me to believe this source is either a transactional advisor (lawyer, banker, etc.) or a Walgreens/Rite Aid source. This means that the FTC has at least communicated some concern, but we are not sure whether the FTC has interest in formally blocking the transaction. The buyside party may simply be angling to receive a formal recommendation in a timely fashion.

"The commission is unlikely to complete its review by the companies' Jan. 27 deadline to close the deal, the second person said."

This reveals little about the identify of the second source. This sounds like pure speculation, in my view. In fact, source #2 reveals little at all other than that the FTC seems uncertain. With a deadline looming, it may certainly seem like the FTC may not complete its review but this dynamic could shift quickly.

Ticking time bomb

Overall, I think the recent Bloomberg story may simply reflect anxiety from those involved in the deal, as the deadline grows nearer. Obviously the FTC is concerned that combining the #2 and #3 player in an industry will negatively impact competition. Obviously, the probability of the FTC completing its review before the January 27 th deadline declines each day that we do not hear an announcement. These are logical insights, but in my view, we have learned nothing particularly novel.

That said, the risk/reward at current levels reflects the uncertainty that grows every day the deadline draws nearer. With a 21% spread, speculators (myself included) must acknowledge that the market is pricing in a high percentage chance that the deal does not receive FTC approval. We will know shortly whether or not the deal will go through in its current design.

Although a large amount of uncertainty is priced in, I continue to believe the fact pattern supports merger approval. Rite Aid will not do well by itself, and in order to maintain a good chunk of the store base, I believe Rite Aid desperately needs Walgreens access to capital and scale. Whether or not a merger is approved, I think the US pharmacy market will eventually consolidate to CVS (NYSE:CVS) and Walgreens. Consolidations current iteration at least presents the best opportunity to maintain jobs and could prevent several Rite Aid stores from being lost forever.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RAD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.