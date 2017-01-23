Halliburton: Nothing Wrong With The Company, But The Stock...

After shares ran 95% in the past 12 months, this ship appears to have already sailed.

North America was the bright spot once again, while growth in International turned positive this quarter.

Before the opening bell on January 22nd, Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) reported 4Q16 earnings. The company beat EPS expectations, but disappointed slightly on the top line.

Revenues of $4.02 billion in the quarter represented a welcome increase of +5% sequentially, missing consensus expectations of $4.09 billion. Adjusted EPS came in at $0.04, a small sequential improvement that beat consensus' $0.02.

Credit: Offshore Energy Today

How results impact the investment thesis

Not surprisingly, North America was determinant in the delivery of relatively strong results. I, and many on the Street, already expected this to be the case. Schlumberger's (NYSE:SLB) solid earnings report late last week raised expectations about oil activity domestically in 4Q16. HAL rose ahead of the print, and the stock ended Friday's trading session up over +2%. Today, Halliburton followed through and did not disappoint.

Revenues in the region grew by 9%, just like it had in 3Q16. Not only that, but a combination of stronger pricing, higher utilization and more efficiencies pushed profits in the region into positive territory. The results from this geographic segment is likely to keep bulls happy about the direction of the oil business recovery close to home.

Back in 3Q16, management warned about being "cautious around fourth quarter customer activity due to holiday and seasonal weather-related downtimes". Harsh and unusually cold weather in the more frigid oil-rich states in the U.S. raised a flag, which may have held back the more prudent investors. But concerns over softness in the U.S. through the early weeks of winter were put to rest in the end.

The international segment has yet to turn the corner, but I found non-U.S. results to be mildly encouraging. Having delivered a 2% sequential improvement (vs. 6% contraction last quarter), international operations managed to grow op profits 27%. Despite growth finally turning positive and profits remaining resilient, it seems like much of the weakness in the stock today might be associated with uncertainties about Halliburton's business abroad, especially in Europe and Latin America.

Investor takeaway

The question remains: might HAL be a good bet on the further strengthening of oil production and drilling activity, especially in North America? The business, after all, is showing slow but clear signs of improvement.

At current price levels, however, I am inclined to say no. And my concerns have much more to do with valuation than with business fundamentals.

Historically, and excluding the obvious outliers, Halliburton shares have traded at an average trailing P/E of about 18-20x. The company produced a maximum of about $4.00 in EPS during the bull periods that preceded the great recession (2007) and the recent crude oil bear (2014); and an inter-cycle average of about $3.00. See graph below for the 10-year period between June 2005 and June 2015.

Source: YCharts

Given the early recovery stage, I believe HAL is priced fairly at $57/share, if I consider a non-peak EPS of $3.00 times the 19x historical average P/E. In a full-recovery state, however, one might be tempted to price HAL at about $75/share, which would represent 33% upside from current levels. And of course, the most bullish investor might even argue that, as a result of efficiencies achieved during the downcycle, peak EPS could reach new levels due to improved profitability, pushing share price beyond $75.

I doubt that the stock could reach those highs any time before the 2019-to-2020 timeframe. But if it does, the potential return on the investment could be attractive.

Not unlike SLB, however, I am discouraged from owning HAL after the 2016 rally. Shares have gained 95% over the past 12 months. I believe the current valuation is not allowing much room for hiccups in this recovery phase. And the current oil upcycle is far from being a smooth ride.

Because the ship appears to have sailed already, I choose to stay away from HAL at this moment.

Note from the author: I would like to invite you to follow me as I build a risk-diversified portfolio designed and back-tested to generate market-like returns with lower risk. I call it the Storm-Resistant Growth portfolio. The very early results have already exceeded my expectations. Take advantage of the 14-day free trial, and get immediate access to all the premium material that I have published recently.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.