Offshore Drilling - Jack-Up Maersk Resolute Bags A Two-Well Contract In Dutch North Sea With Petrogas

Maersk Drilling has been awarded a new contract with Petrogas E&P Netherlands B.V. for the jack-up rig, Maersk Resolute.

Image: Jack-up Maersk Resolute.

Investment Thesis:

The oil industry got a welcome break in December with OPEC and Non-OPEC, which were pledging significant cuts in petroleum production.

The effect on oil prices was almost immediate, and since then, oil prices have traded at around the $55 per barrel mark.

Consequently, investors rushed frantically to buy anything related to oil and E&P producers as well as oil services such as offshore drillers that experienced a sudden surge in stock price.

Is it really justified? While I am hopeful this increase in oil prices will benefit the offshore drillers down the road, I am however not convinced that this surge in stock price can be sustained if the fundamental are not showing any real signs of recovery.

For the offshore drilling sector, the recovery will be felt in term of increase in drilling contracts, either in the shallow waters or/and the deep waters segment.

I have been reporting religiously what happened in this struggling segment for a while, and I can assure you that I did not notice anything close to a recovery yet.

Nonetheless, the North Sea segment is an important segment for the offshore industry and we start to see some early, very early, "green shoots" in the shallow part of the North Sea.

Nothing exciting about yet, but we may have clearly hit the bottom in 4Q'16, and if oil prices can get to the $55-$60 per barrel in 2017 and stay there, we might experience a very slow U recovery starting H2 2017, but it is still a long shot.

This slight increase in contracting is clearly visible in the North Sea sector and it will benefit probably a few companies such as North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL), Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), Transocean (NYSE:RIG), Noble Corp.(NYSE:NE), Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC), Ensco (NYSE:ESV) and a few others such as Maersk that are not trading in the US stock market.

The main element is that most of these companies have a versatile fleet with a significant part dedicated to the jack-up segment.

Today's news:

We learned from OffshoreEnergyToday the following:

Danish drilling contractor Maersk Drilling has been awarded a new contract with Petrogas E&P Netherlands B.V. for the jack-up rig, Maersk Resolute. Maersk Drilling said on Monday that the firm contract covers the drilling of the two wells, A8 and A9 in the A12 block of the Dutch continental shelf. The drilling of the two wells is estimated to have a duration of 75 days. Furthermore, there is an option to extend the contract for up to 5 additional wells. According to the driller, operations are expected to start in June 2017 in the Dutch sector of the North Sea. Maersk Resolute is currently warm-stacked in the Port of Esbjerg, Denmark and has now started preparing for the upcoming drilling campaign. The rig arrived at the port in May last year for service and maintenance.

This is typical of the few contracts currently available in the North Sea. firm contracts for one to three wells with a duration of about 40-day to 90-day, with options for several more wells later.

Last week, I commented about North Atlantic drilling (NADL) and the Jack-up West Alara that secured a one-well in the Norway North Sea sector with Statoil.

The day rate was not indicated, as well, and we are left guessing how low the day rate can be negotiated successfully now?

Two very interesting charts from Seabreeze Norway give an idea of the day rates worldwide at the end of 2016, per category and with rig utilization. However, the second graph is corroborating what I was just saying above. The rig utilization rate has stabilized since September 2016, when oil started to increase to $50 and more per barrel.

Courtesy Seabreeze.no

This day rates table is valid for October 2016, but I believe they have not changed much recently. Assuming a low day rate around $95k/d for the Maersk Resolute and based on a 75-day firm contract, this is a backlog estimated of approximately $7 million.

This is quite low assuming that the rig will incur expenses to get back in shape. The Maersk Resolute is warm-stacked in the Port of Esbjerg, Denmark.

However, this is still a positive start is oil prices can stay close to $60 per barrel in 2017 as the EIA is forecasting in January 2017.

This is really the big unknown right now. OPEC and non OPEC are committed and rumors are indicating up to 85% compliance, but it is not as simple as we may think.

Saudi Arabia and Russia seem to stick with the cuts promised and even lower. However, Saudi Arabia is controlling its oil production:

The Saudis produce medium and heavy crude, and in order to both take the sting out of cuts in terms of revenue and simultaneously help balance the market, the Kingdom will cut production of its heavy crude, which is less profitable thanks to the spread between light and heavy crude widening significantly over the past couple of years.

On the other hand, Russia is also cutting but if we look deeper...

Russia says it has begun cutting as well, in line with its commitment to reduce output by 300,000 barrels per day. According to Moscow, oil output was reduced in the first 10 days of January by an even larger amount than had been planned-but again, details are sparse. And we also have to consider that Russia was using its November oil production-the highest in 30 years at 11.21 million barrels per day on average-as its baseline when it made the output cut deal with OPEC.

And we have now Libya expecting to produce around 1 MBOPD in 2017, Iraq and, of course, the US Shale that is not part of the deal.

The United States' shale producers, while not part of the production cut agreement, should be considered in this equation. Last week, data from the Energy Information Administration (NYSEMKT:EIA) showed a 176,000-barrel-per-day increase in U.S. production from the previous week. This was the biggest increase since May 2015.

The main problem is that while Saudi Arabia has a perfect control of its oil production, whereas other OPEC members have not this luxury and will find very hard to cut production, especially in Iraq.

This is a real conflict and the price of oil will fluctuate up and down depending on the effective production cut. The market seems hesitant and I can understand why.

