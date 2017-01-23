Bank Of Americas' New Floor $21.77 - One Year Price Target $30

It is no secret that the banks have had a great run since the election of President Donald Trump. Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) has rallied 40% along with Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) up 22% Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)11% and JP Morgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) up 20%.

Today is the first full work day for our new President, he is already meeting with business titans around the country and they are falling in line quite nicely.

Ford has announced a plan to invest $1.6B in revamping plants in Michigan and Ohio. General Motors (NYSE:GM) planning to invest $1B in manufacturing in the US and the list goes on.

OF the banks listed above I believe Bank of America will have the biggest rally this year. The company stands to gain market share with their large investing arm of Merrill Lynch.

Rate increases pave way for increased earnings

All of the giant banks will see increased earnings from a rise in interest rates but none more than Bank of America.

The company stands to add billions to its bottom line with any incremental rise in rates. I am penciling in a minimum of two rate increases this year.

Consumer banking trends

Let's see how Bank of America stacks up against its peers.

As you can see from the chart above, Bank of America is leading the US deposit base, as well as #1 home equity lender, #1 prime auto lender and #2 small business lender. They are in the top tier in this important sector of banking. You can see this chart from the earnings report and many others in their entirety by clicking here.

Loan growth

The banks average loan and leases increased 14% YoY. That is a big number and with the new President about to embark on his aggressive new agenda, one can expect that loan number to continue to grow.

Share buybacks

Even with share compensation packages and all the rest, BAC cut their outstanding share count to 10.31B shares vs. 10.38B last quarter and 10.52B a year ago. I expect them to begin to accelerate their share repurchases in the coming quarters as it will return capital to shareholders and also increase their earning per share.

Finally, after all these years of restriction the bank is in a position to actually do some serious share buybacks. Look for a solid floor to emerge in any shakeout one might expect. I see a floor around the $22 level and believe any crazy kind of panic drop around $21 will be met with strong institutional support. If you want to be an owner of Bank of America the time to take a position is now.

A look at the charts

This is a simple 6 month chart to show the trading action leading into the election and the strong rally in to the end of the year.

Interested investors can see the stock trading at the $16.70 level on Nov 9th and the welcomed rally of a Trump Presidency. The reality is the stock was still under the high of a year ago.

Bank of America is playing catch up and in my view it's not done running. On October 24th, I wrote an article with charts explaining why BAC was going to $20 by year end. I encourage investors to click on the link and read that article to see if I make any sense.

I then wrote an article of Nov 17th raising my guidance and calling on Bank of America to hit the $25 level in the spring. You can read that one here.

The stock rallied all the way to the $23.40 level in the 1st week of January making many people a lot of investors quite happy. This slight pullback is normal and gives some traders a chance to take profit and reinvest. The important thing here to understand is the trend is up. My conservative 1 year price target is now $30.

Bank of America is about to make a long term breakout from the crisis levels of the past 8 years. Long term investors can buy the dips (if they get them) and feel confident that the policies of the new administration will be a major positive for the banks going forward.

US Economic growth

We are all hearing different numbers from economists about the rate of growth over the coming year.

Here is my take

President Trump will surprise everyone to the upside, he is going to be the most relentless hard working President this country has ever seen. The animal spirits that have been lacking for the last many years will return with a vengeance.

I truly believe that we will grow our economy over 4% this year with growth coming in close to 5% in the 4th quarter of 2017.

The academics are underestimating the entrepreneurial spirit of this nation and the job opportunities that can be created by lowering taxes and freeing up hampering regulations.

Conclusion

Bank of America is a strong buy on any weakness, it is my view that the economy is going to boom with President Trump's pro-growth policies. I fully expect this nation to be growing at a 4% to 5% clip at the end of the year.

All the big banks are a buy on any weakness, however I believe at the end of the year we will look back and say Wow! "Look at Bank of America, they outperformed all the big banks in 2017."

As always do your own research and make your own decisions, it is important to always know your exit point before making any trade.

