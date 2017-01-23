Alternative Reorganization Plan For Peabody Energy Proposed

Expect the Co-Proponents to fight the Alternative Plan because they would get less total profit.

An Alternative Plan has been proposed for bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp. (OTCPK:BTUUQ) by Mangrove Partners and the Ad Hoc Committee of Non-Consenting Creditors. Under this new plan, shareholders and convertible bond holders could get warrants as a modest recovery instead of getting no recovery under management's plan (docket 1280). The new plan would raise $1.77 billion via a rights offer that has an enterprise value of $6.75 billion (equity value $5.531 billion) compared to $4.275 billion (equity value $3.105 billion) under management's plan.

Comparing the Proposed Plans

***First liens

Alternative proposal-they would get all cash for their $2.98 billion claim

Management's proposal-they would get cash and participation in an exit credit facility up to $1.5 billion

***Second liens

Alternative Proposal-they would have the choice of either being re-instated or getting $750 million cash and 17.4% of the new equity, subject to dilution

Management's plan-get $450 million combination of cash, new 1lien and/or new 2lien debt. Plus 14.8% equity and rights at a 45% discount to $4.275 billion plan value.

***Unsecured noteholders

Alternative Plan-they would get 100% of the new equity less the amount paid to 2lien holders (up to 17.4%) and is subject to dilution. They would also get rights to purchase $1.77 billion in new stock at a 45% discount from the $6.75 billion plan value. The rights would be backstopped.

Management's plan-they get 85.2% of the new equity and rights at a 45% discount to $4.275 plan value.

***Convertible bond holders

Alternative Plan-they would get class A warrants (7 year warrants to purchase 20% of equity "at a valuation at which convertible noteholders receive a par recovery") unless the Court determines that such distribution would violate Section 1129(b) of the Bankruptcy Code.

Management's plan-they no recovery

***Shareholders

Alternative Plan-they would get B warrants (7 year warrants to purchase 5% of equity "at a valuation at which convertible noteholders receive a par recovery") unless the Court determines that such distribution would violate Section 1129(b) of the Bankruptcy Code.

Management plan-they get no recovery

Additional Changes

Management incentive plan will be determined by a compensation committee of the board of directors under the Alternative Proposal. Their plan does not state the terms of a what an incentive plan would be. Under management's plan they could get up to 10% of the stock.

The Backstop participants would receive 6.25% of the $1.77 billion payable in stock plus 1% penny warrants. This compares to the backstop participants in management's plan getting 8% and 2.5% penny warrants.

The Alternative Plan would not include the very expensive Privately Placed Preferred Stock, which would have raised $750 million and was actually just a method for Co-Proponent Noteholders to make a large financing profit.

Objection Filed

On January 20, the Ad Hoc Committee of Non-Consenting Creditors filed an objection (docket 2118) to the management's disclosure statement that included a table of estimated recoveries of different creditors based on various valuations for Peabody. The group on the far right would be debt holders that did not exercise their rights and were not eligible to participate with the Co-Proponent's PPA. These are mostly retail holders of debt. I would expect this table would be the force behind using the Alternative Plan instead of the current plan.

The hearing to approve management's disclosure statement is currently set for January 26. This is not the hearing that actually confirms any plan.

I would expect all the hedge funds included in the Co-Proponent Noteholder group to fight this new Alternation Proposal because they would have to forgo huge fees that they would earn under management's plan.

The key issue now is not so much the valuation issue, but which plan is "better" for stakeholders under Section 1129 of the Bankruptcy Code. Under management's plan there is a very real concern that it does not meet the "fair and equitable" standard for various classes.

Conclusion

After the bankruptcy court judge denied the request for an appointment of an official equity committee, some investors were wondering if Mangrove Partners was selling their 5.2% stake in Peabody. Clearly with the filing of this Alternative Proposal along with the aggressive effort by the Ad Hoc Committee of Non-Consenting Creditors, indicates the fight is not over. Mangrove did not sell.

I am withholding any recommendations regarding the various Peabody Energy securities until after the January 26 hearing.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BTUUQ DEBT over the next 72 hours.

