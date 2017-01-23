BorgWarner: A Pure Play In Automotive Propulsion Systems

BorgWarner (NYSE: BWA) is a company focused on propulsion systems. As the company says: "There will always be a need for propulsion system."

Exhibit: BorgWarner's Purpose (Source: Company Filings)

It's a company that is interested in offering propulsion products in every segment of light-weight vehicles. For the record, they do offer products for the truck market too.

By now it is clear that electrification of vehicles, via use of mild-hybrid, hybrid or fully electric technology, is inevitable in the long-run. Cost and range of batteries remain a major obstacle to wide-spread, faster adoption of hybrid vehicles. In the U.S., state and federal incentives lower the cost of hybrid and electric cars.

The need to reduce emissions and improve fuel efficiency is the mega trend driving electrification of vehicles around the world. You can read more about the mega trends in the automotive sector here.

Globally about 91 millions light-weight vehicles were sold in 2016. But, just small portion of these vehicles were hybrid or electric. Just 3 million were hybrid and just 0.5 million were electric.

If you visit or live in California, it may seem like Toyota Prius hybrids and Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) electric cars are everywhere. California may make the market for hybrid and electric vehicles seem much larger. But, the fact remains that the hybrid and electric market is still in its infancy. According to IHS, hybrid and electric vehicles will have a CAGR of 29% and 23% respectively by 2023. Since, the overall light vehicle production is only projected to grow at 2%, hybrid and electric vehicles will start taking share away from combustion vehicles. Just 3.8% of the total light-weight vehicles sold worldwide were either hybrid or electric.

Exhibit: Worldwide Light Vehicle Production (Source: Company Filings)

China has overtaken the U.S and Europe to become the largest auto market in the world and it is growing fast. That offers challenges and opportunity for U.S companies. The challenge is that, China is not exactly very friendly to U.S. companies, but U.S. companies need to be a player in this vast, fast-growing market.

Exhibit: Global Light Vehicle Sales (Source: IHS Automotive, October 2016)

India offers a lot of potential for the automobile sector. But, after decades of seeing China's economy growing at a double-digit pace; India is only now beginning to overtake China in the rate of economic growth. That faster growth compared to China was only due to the slowdown in China.

As the numbers show, China produces nearly 6 times more vehicles than India.

Exhibit: Vehicle Production Data Emerging Markets (Source: IHS Automotive)

BorgWarner operates under two segments:

Engine

Drivetrain

BorgWarner Products Types Under Engine Operating Segment and its Competitors

(Source: Company Filings)

BorgWarner has Improved the Adjusted EBIT for its Engine Operating Segment to 16%

Exhibit: BorgWarner Engine Operating Segment Annual Revenue and Adjusted EBIT (Source: Company Filings)

BorgWarner Product Types Under Drivetrain Operating Segment and Competitors

(Source: Company Filings)

Drivetrain Operating Segment Adjusted EBIT is Less than that of Engine Operating Segment

Exhibit: BorgWarner Drivetrain Revenue & Adjusted EBIT (Source: Company Filings)

Exhibit: BorgWarner Engine & Drivetrain Annual Revenue & Growth Rate (Source: Company Filings)

By making hybrid and electric vehicles a top priority at BorgWarner, it is well positioned to grow revenue and profitability as the market increases for both those vehicle types in the future. Currently, majority of its revenue comes from selling parts to augment internal combustion engines. Of the little over $8 billion in revenue generated by the company in 2015, $5.5 billion was from its engine business.

Exhibit: BorgWarner Annual Revenue & Growth Rate (Source: Company Filings)

Exhibit: BorgWarner Gross Profit & Growth Rate (Source: Company Filings)

Exhibit: BorgWarner Gross & Operating Margin (Source: Company Filings)

Acquisition of Remy International

Acquiring Remy helps BorgWarner diversify into selling rotating electrical products for vehicles. Alternators have become a critical part in today's automobile given the increased electrical power requirements. The increased power requirement is due to additional electronics in new vehicles, such as new safety, control, communication and entertainment features and emission control technology.

Remy Adds ~1.2 billion in Revenue to BorgWarner

(Source: Company Filings)

For Remy, increased sales, litigation cost, increased inventory and amortization costs related to acquisitions led to lower gross margins in 2014.

Exhibit: Remy Internation - Gross Profit & Gross Margins (Source: Company Filings)

Exhibit: Remy Operating Income & Operating Margin (Source: Company Filings)

BorgWarner also gains a foot-hold into the start-stop technology that is designed to shut a vehicle's engine off when it is stopped and rapidly restart it when the driver releases the brake pedal before accelerating. The start-stop technology can improve fuel economy and greenhouse gas reduction. In countries like India and China, car owners are constantly looking to reduce gasoline consumption to save on operating costs. They would be more willing to pay for the increased cost for start-stop technology. The cost of batteries for hybrid cars is higher compared to the cost of start-stop technology. So, the growth of start-stop technology could surpass the growth of hybrid vehicles. The start-stop technology may end-up having a great impact on reducing emissions and increasing fuel efficiency.

According to IHS Global Insight, start-stop technology is forecasted to more than double by 2018. It is anticipated to grow from 18.1 million units in 2014 to 41.1 million units in 2018. Globally, given the need to reduce emissions, BorgWarner is well positioned to provide start-stop technology or hybrid electric motors to help with that goal.

Increase Average Content Per Vehicle

The Remy acquisition is one more piece in BorgWarner's strategy to increase the average content per vehicle and increase their share of the number of vehicles with their products.

Exhibit: BorgWarner Growth & Participation in Combustion (Source: Company Filings)

Combustion vehicles are still the largest category of vehicles sold. So, any increase in average content per vehicle and the share will have an large impact on revenue and profitability growth for BorgWarner.

Exhibit: BorgWarner Growth and Participation in Hybrid (Source: Company Filings)

Remy International acquisition could help BorgWarner increase the average content per vehicle in the hybrid vehicle market.

Exhibit: BorgWarner Growth & Participation in Electric (Source: Company Filings)

Currently, the share of electric vehicles as a percentage of total light weight vehicles sold will be small. BorgWarner has also established a foothold in this market and can profitably grow its share of the market.

In the long-term, BorgWarner is well positioned to participate in the combustion engine market while at the same time taking advantage of growth in mild-hybrid (start-stop technology), hybrid and electric vehicles. But, it faces constant pricing pressure especially in Asia where the average selling prices of a vehicle is lower than that in Europe or the U.S. It may be inevitable that to gain scale and some pricing advantage, BorgWarner may continue acquiring other companies or be acquired by a much larger supplier. I would suggest a wait and watch approach to the automotive OEM sector in 2017. I said this in my other articles that the U.S market may have peaked. There is also political uncertainty in the direction of trade in the U.S. In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has caused a short-term recession by going after corruption and black money. I would also suggest we watch some key economic indicators such as the University of Michigan consumer confidence number for the next few months to gauge the direction of consumer spending.

Exhibit: Surveys of Consumers, University of Michigan (University of Michigan: Consumer Sentiment© [UMCSENT], retrieved from FRED, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis; fred.stlouisfed.org/series/UMCSENT, January 22, 2017)

Besides potential headwinds in the automotive sector and the overall economy, the company lowered its revenue and profitability guidance. So, that's another thing to keep in mind before investing.

