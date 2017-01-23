Inauguration Hangover: Trump Trade Unravels After Aggressive Speech

Once again, we see Trump killing the Trump trade and given his opinion on the dollar, I'm not sure he's too upset about it.

The dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP) fell pretty much across the board on Monday morning, reflecting global jitters about Donald Trump's slightly bizarre inauguration speech which seemed to telegraph an almost religious commitment to protectionism and a generally inward-looking approach to dealing with the rest of the world.

At the same time, it was light on details regarding fiscal stimulus.

That was a bad combination and it led directly to a (further) reversal of the reflation trade as the dollar tanked and yields fell.

As a reminder, this comes as the Street begins to ask questions about whether the record Treasury (NYSEARCA:TLT) short should be viewed as a contrarian indicator.

The answer, based on historical data, is "yes" and now, the market looks to be saying that this time is no different. Here's a scatter plot from Deutsche Bank that demonstrates the relationship between Treasury shorts and yields (I've shown this a couple of times before):

(Chart: Deutsche Bank)

And here's a chart out on Monday from Bloomberg showing a similar dynamic:

(Chart: Bloomberg)

As I've said repeatedly, the massive discrepancy between real money longs and spec shorts is really a referendum on the reflation trade and more broadly, on the prospects for the Trump administration. "The disparity isn't just a difference of opinion," Bloomberg wrote on Monday, adding that "in important ways, it reflects deeper questions about the direction of the U.S. economy."

Over the weekend, Deutsche Bank suggested that the shorts could easily get squeezed should some geopolitical tail event send investors fleeing to safe havens. While we haven't gotten another black swan (yet), the move lower in yields and the dollar since Trump's inauguration speech may serve as a preview of just how sensitive the year's consensus trades (long USD and short USTs) are to "negative" news.

"In the end, real money always wins," Tom di Galoma, the managing director of government trading and strategy at Seaport Global Holdings told Bloomberg. "Speculators tend to get taken out."

While that may be true for Treasuries, the dollar could be another story. There are quite a few structural factors that should support the greenback this year. That said, Trump and members of his inner circle have demonstrated a willingness to verbally intervene in currency markets (more here). That's got some on the Street concerned. Here's some great commentary from SocGen:

Will Trump's desire to halt the dollar's march higher lead to a 'Trump Accord' to update the Plaza Accord? I doubt and really hope that won't happen. The chart below shows the Fed's real trade-weighted dollar, the Dollar index (rebased so both are 100 at the start of 1973) and 10y nominal yields minus a 3y average inflation rate, as a proxy of sorts for real yields. The dollar was 50% stronger in real terms in 1985 than it was in 1979. Real yields were about 10% higher than they were six years previously. There are peaks in yields that failed to lend the dollar much support in October 1987 (equities took the fall) and 1994 (they sowed the seeds of destruction for emerging markets instead). The 2000 peak in yields triggered the Asian crisis and a dollar peak in 2002. The dollar's latest peak, meanwhile, is much more modest in terms of yield and currency moves. This chart still seems to suggest that the dollar can rise a little further (5-10%) without doing anything that would remotely justify gathering the world's leaders around the table and embarking on anything as drastic as Japan's self-destructive reflation of 1986-89. More importantly, the devastation of even a 2% rise in real yields might cause from here - given the scale of dollar-linked debt around the world - is terrifying.

As far as how the Fed fits into the equation, note that whether or not the FOMC can hike (and thereby push the dollar and rates higher) depends largely on financial conditions.

Liftoff (i.e. the December 2015 hike) was followed by a veritable meltdown in stocks and a rising dollar - a double whammy that ultimately caused the Fed to slam on the breaks. Have a look at the following chart which shows how the dollar and stocks moved from December 9 to January 20 last year versus this year:

It's the exact opposite dynamic.

In 2015/2016 the dollar rose and stocks fell. In 2016/2017, the dollar fell and stocks held up. As Deutsche Bank notes, that gives the Fed some rope:

We have argued previously that the Fed should not and probably cannot tighten unless financial conditions are relatively easy. Moreover, the reaction of financial conditions to an initial round of tightening determines how much further the markets will allow the Fed to go. In this regard it is instructive to contrast the reaction of financial conditions to the year-end 2015 and 2016 rate hikes. When the Fed first raised rates in 2015, financial conditions were already restrictive. A strong bout of further tightening ensued after lift-off, with equities falling by more than 10% to their trough in mid-February. This riskoff trade, combined with rapidly diminishing Fed expectations, caused the curve to bull flatten. By contrast, the 2016 hike occurred when financial conditions were relatively benign, and they have eased modestly further after the hike. The markets are pricing about two more hikes by year-end, so we think the Fed should be able to proceed modestly further without roiling risk assets or interrupting the steepening of the curve. The following table shows the attributions of the changes in our weekly FCI to its various components. None of the components has changed meaningfully since last December's hike, including importantly the dollar. By contrast, at the same time last year, approximately 3% dollar appreciation exacerbated the tightening effect of the equity sell-off.

So that supports the view that at least for the time being, the Fed's plans have the (very tentative) green light from markets.

But in order for things to stay that way, stocks need to remain elevated and the dollar needs to stay anchored. Oh, the irony - the same factors that give the Fed scope to hike will move in the opposite direction if said hike(s) are implemented.

Anyway, the important takeaway as you start your week, is that the reflation trade looks to be unraveling a bit following Trump's inauguration.

This could very well be exacerbated by extreme positioning in Treasuries and the dollar. As for equities (NYSEARCA:SPY), the risk-off trade that's helped 10Y yields fall from a high of ~2.51% on Friday to ~2.426% on Monday is likely to push stocks lower. Further, the correlation between stocks and the dollar has been notably positive since the election. If that holds, then a lower dollar will weigh on equities as well.

Happy trading this week.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.