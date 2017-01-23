Thought Of The Week - Value Can No Longer Ignore Macro

Value investing has become a crowded area, and having an edge requires not only understanding the underlying fundamentals better, but the intuition of the crowd.

Last week's Thought of the Week, we talk about why value investors have to increasingly follow macro.

This is a collective write-up by the HFI Research team. This is part of a new series we are planning to launch within HFI Research and it's in part inspired by the great 13D Research's flagship, "What I Learned This Week." Thought of the Week will be a weekly report we plan to publish between Friday to Sunday each week. It will cover a variety of topics related to investing and explain how our team is looking at the ever changing landscape in the investment world. Today's topic is one that will resonate with many of us and that's the ever changing landscape of value investing with relations to macro.

When Did Macro Matter?

We wish someone wrote this piece and forced us to read it three years ago. It was the start of 2015, and our flagship fund just came off another market beating year trouncing the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) by being up 20.01%. The year before that saw similar outperformance up over 42%. But the irony of looking at our performance evaluation, we ignore the very simple fact that S&P 500 was up quite a bit as well.

Macro in our eyes became more and more relevant since the 2007-2008 global credit crisis. The correlation amongst asset classes have shown how a global intertwined economy moves in tandem with one another, and how fund flows in and out of asset classes lifts all boats and sinks all ships.

Here's a very simple illustration of the phenomenon we are talking about. The above chart includes 5 different indices, S&P 500, Dow 30, Nasdaq 100, FTSE, and DAX. Notice how during 1997 - 2003, the variations between the indexes moved widely, and as we approached the 2009 global liquidity crisis, the moves were very much in tandem. Recently, they all appear to be the same index on a monthly level.

It's scary to think that different indices across different countries would pose at least some wide divergence in performance over the span of 3-5 years, but that's no longer the case. Fund flows drive asset classes, and macro drives these fund flows.

What Does This Mean for Value Investing?

New hardcore value investors forget that when Buffett first started investing, he was buying cigar butts and competition was slim to none. There weren't hundreds of billions of capital sloshing around looking for value stocks. The idea of value investing didn't exist even up to that point in time, and Buffett took advantage.

That's not very true for the value investor starting off today. The market has gotten much more competitive, and return opportunities are fewer and far between. We need to look harder and harder to find a value bargain, and even when we find it, we must ask ourselves, "Do we have a variant perception? What does the market know?"

The level of efficiency in the marketplace today forces the value investor to also adopt the macro approach. Why? It's much easier to find a variant perception in macro investing than value investing, and combining a powerful macro trend with a cheap valuation is the best way to profit.

What Do We Mean?

When Edward Thorp first discovered card counting, he racked as much profits as he can from gullible casinos that allowed him to play. After a while, his strategies had to adapt and he had to exit the blackjack business altogether due to casinos being aware of his strategy. In a true sense, Thorp could have continued his winning ways if he had not published, "Beat the Dealer" where he described his game of beating blackjack.

This is exactly what happened to value investing. Ben Graham found a profitable and consistent strategy to beating the markets, Buffett learned it, and now it's widely known. Like Thorp, the strategy is widely discussed, easy to apply, and the availability of the bargain issues have all but disappeared. In actuality, if you still want to find bargain stocks, you can find them, but the hair around them have increased overtime (higher risk).

This is why we believe that combining a variant perception macro view with fundamental equity research is the new frontier.

No longer is it enough to just find a beaten down stock in a beaten down industry, we must understand the perception and the variant perception as to why the industry is beaten down, and how it will recover.

Similar to how Superforecasters approach the business of forecasting, we have to take into account not just one factor (value), we must take into account all the factors that could potentially affect our investments. These things have now branched out into macro, technical, sentiment, and perception.

It is now more important than ever to understand what the other side is thinking and whether the variant perception requires us to be long-term holders or an insight edge, it will become the inevitable path all value investors have to take.

So from this day forward, rather than calling ourselves value investors, we will call ourselves opportunistic investors. We think the combination of variant perception in macro combined with detailed research into individual names will give us the edge we need to outperform the markets over the long-run. This might also mean that we don't have ideas for an extended period of time, but we are patient when the returns are attractive.

