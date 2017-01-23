15 Stocks For 2017 And Beyond

In this article I will list 15 investment ideas for 2017 (and beyond). These stocks are currently in my portfolio and for each of them I will provide a brief explanation of why I am long.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) - A buy on the dip

I bought Facebook a few weeks ago, during the correction that took place in tech stocks soon after the election of Trump. My view is that a series of political events led to a shift of funds from tech to other sectors, such as Energy and Financials, which created a market inefficiency and a buy on the dip opportunity for some well-known names in the tech space, including Facebook. There was actually no fundamental reason for this dip to occur, so I was planning to accumulate shares of FB while the price declined as a result of funds switching to other sectors. I could only buy the first tranche, as the correction was short-lived. I think FB is one of the most attractive GARP stocks in the market today, with huge growth potential. The company's growth numbers and margins speak for themselves and there is no reason to believe that growth will vanish anytime soon. Internet penetration in many parts of the world is still low and the company is protected by a huge moat based on a network effect with no equals. Paying 31 times 2017 earnings is not expensive with this moat and growth prospects. I hold this stock with a long term horizon, as I believe growth will continue at a good pace for many years.

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) - A once in a lifetime opportunity

Baidu runs the leading search engine in China, which represents its core business, but also operates a video streaming service called iQiyi and is growing fast in the Online to Offline business (Transaction services). The stock has posted a significant correction as a result of a slowdown in the Chinese economy and concerns about the future prospects of the company's unprofitable divisions (iQiyi and O2O services). The stock trades at lower multiples in comparison to Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), but enjoys higher margins and higher growth rates. I think there are many ways the stock could be unlocked, for example through the spin-off of its unprofitable divisions, or simply after revenue growth in such division dilutes operating losses. Considering that the core business is protected by a strong moat similar to the one enjoyed by Google and that it can grow for many years thanks to the relatively low internet penetration in China, the only issue remain in the unprofitable divisions. As soon as something good happens with these divisions, the stock would start a strong uptrend.

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) - Betting on deleveraging

Valeant was able to grow sales at an outstanding pace through debt-driven acquisitions and price increases. This business model was clearly flawed, and the stock started to fall sharply as negative news piled up. Several cuts in guidance led investors to have serious doubts about the company's ability to pay back the huge debt load. The former CEO Michael Pearson resigned and the new CEO Joe Papa is trying to do his best to save the company. The bet I am placing on Valeant is for the short term. While the problems left by the former management are not very easy to solve, the company has some valuable assets that can be saved and that can help build a new company, such as the Bausch & Lomb division. If the company managed to divest some non-core assets to pay down debt, I think the market would start to discount a lower risk of bankruptcy.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) - Another Bet On Deleveraging

Shares of this hospital operator have crashed as a result of rising concerns about the company's ability to pay back the huge debt burden. In particular, the assimilation of Health Management Associates, acquired for $7.6 billion, has been more difficult than anticipated, and many hospitals have performed bad, hurting the company's margins. The company has started a series of divestitures in order to pay back part of the debt, and since October has been able to complete 4 main transactions that should bring $761 million in proceeds. I decided to place a bet on a successful deleveraging of the company, since the recent transactions suggest the market is more liquid than many investors thought.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) - Just buy and hold it

Nike has posted a correction as a result of a mix of factors - increasing competition from peers such as Adidas and Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) (NYSE:UA) and a negative environment in the fashion and retail industries, as an effect of declining tourist spending triggered by weakness in the emerging markets and a strong dollar. The stock posted a 26% correction and I decided to start accumulating shares. Nike remains the world leader in sportswear and sport fashion. It clearly has a scale advantage over peers that allows them to invest in technology, finance extensive marketing campaigns, keep a high number of endorsers among famous athletes and sponsor a huge number of events. While I think the brand will remain a leader in the category for many years, I think the company will benefit from several positive trends in the industry. An increase in sport activities among young and adults, an increasing penetration of sport fashion and positive economic trends in many emerging markets such as China and Brazil will support sales growth for many years (maybe for a few decades). With a strong moat based on brand power and scale advantage, and very good growth prospects, the stock is not expensive at 22 times 2017 earnings. Should the stock price fall further, I will accumulate more shares.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) - A value play in the biotech industry

Gilead Sciences has been in a downtrend since June 2015, as a result of topping sales of HCV drugs and the belief that this market will constantly shrink due to a declining number of patients, increasing competition and pricing pressures. I decided to go long the stock because I think the market sentiment on this stock is too negative. On one side, the non-HCV business is constantly expanding, with HIV products growing by 20% a year and now accounting for about 50% of the total revenue. On the other side, the high marginality of the HCV business will guarantee huge cash free flows in the next few years, even in a shrinking market. I think that at the current valuation (5.5 times FCF and 6.3 times earnings) the stock is an attractive buy. Should sales in the HCV segment not fall as fast as the market expects, or should the HIV business keep growing at a decent pace, the upside could be significant. Moreover, with more than $31.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities on the balance sheet, there is large firepower for acquisitions, if the company finds interesting targets.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) - Another gem in the biotech space

Allergan has fallen with the rest of the biotech industry and is currently trading 30% below the top reached in July 2015. As I explain in one of my articles (link), the company has engaged in several changes in the business model, which have made it difficult to accurately value the company. Nonetheless, the large and growing portfolio of drugs, the strength of its Botox brand, the lack of significant patent cliffs, the heavy insider buying and the buyback program are all positive factors whose combined effect should not be underestimated. I think the sentiment toward this stock has been too negative, but after the acquisition of Lifecell, which has been positively perceived by the market thanks to the potential synergies, I am sure the sentiment will keep improving. Trading at 15 times 2016 consensus earnings, I think there is a good probability of significant upside, if there are no negative surprises.

Michael Kors Holdings (NYSE:KORS) - A contrarian play with massive upside

Michael Kors has fallen with the rest of the fashion industry and is now trading 57% below the top reached in February 2014. As I explain in my articles about the stock, the reason is the combined effect of weak tourist spending and concerns that the excessive commercialization of the brand may make it less attractive. The stock price is discounting several years of declining sales and profits, but there are many catalysts that could unlock the company's performance. Expansion in China and an overall better environment in the industry, fueled by a recovery in tourist spending will probably help offset temporary headwinds in North America. At 9.6 times TTM earnings and 7.7 times FCF, the opportunity is very attractive. There is so much negativity priced in the stock that, should anything happen and improve the sentiment (earnings beat, good results in China, recovery in the retail segment in North America), I think the upside would be massive. Recent results from many companies in the fashion and luxury industry such as Hugo Boss (OTCPK:BOSSY), Richemont (OTCPK:CFRHF) (OTCPK:CFRUY), Tiffany (NYSE:TIF), Burberry (OTCPK:BURBY) (OTCPK:BBRYF) and Brunello Cucinelli (OTC:BCUCF) (OTCPK:BCUCY) suggest that the environment in the industry is improving. For this reason, I am even more bullish than before.

Fossil Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) - Riding new trends in the wearables industry

A combination of weakness in the industry, rising competition from smartwatches and concerns about potential import tariffs under Trump has triggered a sharp decline in this stock, which is currently trading 81% below the top reached in November 2013. I think the expansion in the wearables market, where the company has launched several lines in 2016 and plans to launch many more in 2017, will help unlock the company's performance and stock price. At 12 times unadjusted earnings and 6 times FCF, the market is discounting several years of decline. I think concerns about the effects of import tariffs under Trump have offset an improving environment in the watches industry and a good performance of Michael Kors branded products (which account for 25% of Fossil's revenue). According to KORS' CEO John Idol, the Michael Kors Access line is the second best-selling line after the Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) watch. Without the concerns about import tariffs, the uptrend stopped at $35 would have continued. I expect massive upside if (or when) the concerns about import tariffs vanish.

Kate Spade (NYSE:KATE) - An attractive takeover target

Kate Spade has been on my screener for a while but I decided to buy the stock only after the news that the company is trying to sell itself. I think the stock is a very attractive target for a group that can help the brand expand outside the United States. The company is growing, has a clean capital structure and is trading at more attractive valuations in comparison to peers such as Michael Kors and Coach (NYSE:COH). I think a long-term oriented group that can foresee the possibility to create cost synergies could be willing to pay more than the current stock price. I am betting on a takeover because I think that, while a financially strong and geographically diversified group could easily unlock significant value and trigger further growth, without a buyer the company would suffer from a scale disadvantage against its competitors. I think the company has all the interest in finding a buyer and many buyers would largely benefit by buying at these prices.

Bed Bath and Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) - Value play with limited downside

This retailer has experienced a deterioration in margins because of increasing competition from online players such as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and an excessive dependence on coupons. The stock is currently trading at 8.9 times TTM earnings and 6.8 times TTM Free Cash Flow, the lowest valuation of the last 10 years. I think a positive or at least stable performance could result from the expansion in the e-commerce channel, which is growing in excess of 20% and now accounts for more than 10% of total revenue. This would unlock some interesting upside in the stock, as the market is probably discounting margin contraction to continue in the medium term. On the other side, the downside is limited by the huge buyback program (about 30% of market cap at this price), which should be completed by the end of 2019.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) - I can buy on every dip

I think DIS is one of those stocks you simply buy on every significant dip, if valuation is reasonable. I bought the stock in November, trying to anticipate the success of Rogue One, which I saw as a nice catalyst. The launch of Rogue One was clearly just a short term opportunity to anticipate a rally, but the stock is a long-term play in my portfolio. The moat based on copyright, brand power and investment size (in relation to theme parks and resorts) is extremely wide and should protect the business for a very long time. I think that it's fair to pay 18 times earnings for a business that is constantly growing and that is protected by one of the strongest moats in the media & entertainment industry.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) - American iconic brand in a turnaround

Ralph Lauren is another fashion stock I have in my portfolio. Similarly to other fashion stocks I discussed above, the company's performance was affected by the negative environment resulting from weak tourist spending and concerns about the effects of import tariffs. In the last few years, performance was also weakened by an excessive expansion through a high number of brands and styles, many of which have been unprofitable. Therefore, management has decided to divest many of these unprofitable segments and focus on the company's core brands. The stock is currently trading at 14.5 times adjusted earnings (excluding restructuring costs), which is very cheap for a company with this brand awareness, geographical diversification and margins, and also cheap compared to the stock's historical valuation. I am confident that the turnaround will work and that the stock will start trending up again. At the same time, the improving environment resulting from rising tourist spending will be another positive catalyst for the stock.

Skechers (NYSE:SKX) - Underestimated GARP opportunity

Shares of this footwear company skyrocketed in the last few years, fueled by strong revenue and income growth, but then fell by almost 65% from the top reached in August 2015. The company keeps reporting solid growth numbers and margin expansion, and I think the market is not properly discounting the company's growth prospects in the medium term, especially in Asia. The heavy insider buying from the CEO in November helps support the idea that the stock may be undervalued. Trading at a TTM P/E of 14 and with earnings expected to grow at a 9% CAGR for the next 4 years, the stock could start a significant uptrend if the company didn't miss estimates for Q4. Given the heavy insider buying, I think there is a good chance that the company will not disappoint in Q4, triggering a sentiment change.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) - Ride the change and enjoy the dividend

Gamestop is a videogame, consumer electronics and wireless service retailer whose shares have crashed because of the shift to digital downloads of videogames. While the company is still profitable and has a strong balance sheet, the market is expecting the core videogame business to further deteriorate. I also believe the market for physical videogames will continue to shrink, but I also believe the decline will be more than offset by growth in two relatively new divisions: tech brands and collectibles. In Q3, the company reported gross income growth in those divisions that basically offset the decline in the videogame business. While the stock seems to have started a new uptrend, I think the sentiment is still too negative. Trading at 6.3 TTM earnings, the market is discounting a very negative scenario. I think the stock will perform well if the share of revenue generated in the two new divisions continues to grow. At the same time, the launch of a new generation of consoles could be a further strong catalyst to unlock some short-term upside.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AGN, GILD, FOSL, SKX, GME, NKE, FB, BIDU, RL, VRX, CYH, DIS, KATE, BBBY, KORS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.