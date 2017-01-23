Healthcare Summit On The Eve Of Trump's New Deal: Milligan's Mea Culpa

Gilead's John Milligan issued his Harvoni mea culpa, explaining how this blew up into such a flashpoint.

Introduction

For those who believe in the inevitability of the gremlins of unintended consequences that accompany all reform measures, brace yourselves. Team Trump, interacting with Republican lawmakers on Capital Hill, is about to unleash the mother of all healthcare revamps as they trundle The Affordable Care Act (ACA) off to the trash bin.

At its recent 2016 Healthcare Summit, Forbes presented an unscripted look into the labyrinthal structure of American healthcare. It is not a pretty sight.

This presentation, which bills itself as the "World's Most Influential Healthcare Event", is indeed an epic. It is epic in terms of speakers, ~30 top executives from across the healthcare spectrum; and it is epic in terms of agenda. It describes itself as addressing the following:

The stakes are literally life and death. A barrage of problems: Alzheimer's, opioids, and new infectious diseases, are set to hit the healthcare system at a time when we're failing to insure that everyone gets effective care. If we can't afford today's breakthroughs, what will that mean for tomorrow?

In normal political times this would be newsworthy. Today, with the new administration's determined mind to apply a meat cleaver to the ACA, it is even more so.

Executives from across the healthcare industry gave voice to the complexity of issues about to confront team Trump as it revamps the rules.

America's healthcare system is a Rube Goldberg assemblage of diverse interests. These include, to name a few, insurers, insureds, uninsured, PBMs, public payers such as Medicare, Medicaid and VA. Then you get to the providers, the doctors, the nurses, the PT's, the medical techs, the hospitals, the clinics, the care facilities.

The Forbes Conference included representatives from all the different components.

I dare say by the time all these disparate voices speak their piece our fledgling president is going to long for the simple acrimony of a real estate deal gone bad.

America's healthcare system is facing challenges like never before. Cancers are being pushed into remission. Obviously this is a great thing. It is far from free however; it comes with a significant monetary cost.

This article focuses on the pharmaceutical industry, a small piece of the puzzle which models the complexity infusing the entire edifice.

There are many more with stakes at issue. I have not even discussed my real interest, which are the pharma companies of the world, the device makers and the medical equipment companies.

When one focuses in on just a single branch of this system, the pharmaceuticals, it turns quickly into a Hydra-headed monster. The three heads represent three underlying approaches to health care. The three include the single payer approach, the unbridled capitalism approach (Martin Shkreli spoke passionately in support of this), and a centrist view.

According to Forbes this more nuanced centrist view found champions at the apex of the pharmaceutical industry including the often outspoken Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) founder and CEO, Dr. Len Schleifer, Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) CEO Ian Read and others of similar stature. These notables were generally sanguine about the status quo. According to Forbes:

The heart of the middle-ground argument is: innovation depends on a profit incentive, and innovation has brought huge benefits to both health and healthcare cost. ... [such as] targeted cancer therapies that dramatically benefit a significant percentage of patients, ... [and] drugs that cure Hepatitis C... The recent spike in drug spending is largely driven by the arrival of new drugs after a period when big, mature drugs went generic. Benefits to cost: the Hepatitis drugs are very expensive, and the cost comes up-front, but they cure most patients, avoiding decades of expensive medical care. People benefit from past innovations, like statins that control cholesterol well for most people, for decades after patents expire at a cost of pennies per day.

Even among the pharma heavyweights all was not sweetness and light. The pharma heavyweights on the summit's final panel ironically addressing the subject of "Restoring Pharma's Reputation" were initially civil but towards the end, spitballs were firing.

Regeneron's outspoken founder and CEO was unable to resist taking a stab at pharma's deficits in innovation. He lambasted the business model of too many pharma players who jack up revenues with regular annual, and in some cases biannual, price increases, instead of bringing innovative new therapies to market.

This gave rise to the following exchange:

Read, the strongest voice in opposition of Schleifer's industry assessment, noted that "the cost of drugs have not changed as a percentage of healthcare in two decades."

"You are not entitled to a fraction of the GDP," Schleifer fired back. "It just doesn't work that way."

Clearly there is no concensus among pharma's weightiest players as to how the future will or should play out.

Gilead's John Milligan issued his Harvoni mea culpa, explaining how this blew up into such a flashpoint.

For those who, like myself, follow Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) closely, there was one particularly interesting bit of the summit also taking place during its final session. Starting at minute 3:00 of this final session, John Milligan gives his perspective on how Gilead's heroic triumph in vanquishing HCV turned into villainy in the popular imagination.

Yes, there is the whole $1,000 per pill bit. It sounds like an obvious overreach. Milligan admits to errors but they are not pricing errors, to which he admits.

The pricing for the Sovaldi/Harvoni construct followed a routine path. Gilead investigated the market place and priced out the prevailing standard of care. Section 3 of the December 2015, Senate Finance Committee report on "THE PRICE OF SOVALDI AND ITS IMPACT ON THE U.S. HEALTHCARE SYSTEM" describes Gilead's pricing considerations in great detail. This section generally confirms Milligan's description of the pricing deliberations as follows:

the company used the approximate price of Incivek ($55,275) as a pricing baseline. Incivek required using interferon/ribavirin for 24 to 48 weeks. Gilead calculated Incivek's average Wholesale Acquisition Cost ... based on 36 weeks of interferon/ribavirin would be $82,496.\147\ Using this model, Gilead's clinical and projected "real world'' cure rates could justify prices ranging between $82,000 and $121,000 for a 12-week course of the drug.

So what went wrong? Was Gilead misinterpreting the standard of care? Was it mispricing the standard of care?

According to Milligan's Forbes presentation a confluence a factors played a role. The most impactful of these was an incredible level of pent up demand. The Sovaldi/Harvoni course of treatment provided >90% cure with a treatment that lasted two or three short months. The cure came with an incredibly benign side affect profile.

From Gilead's point of view it was providing an excellent value to patients. As it turned out the value to patients was too compelling. According to Milligan:

What happened was a failure to understand exactly how many people were direly ill and had to come into care. That is, there were hundreds of thousands of people who needed this immediately, whose doctors felt that they needed this immediately. The surge into the system was very large, and that created a lot of anxiety around the payers and of course created an outcry against us for having mispriced the product.

Milligan also noted that payers were suffering at the same time from difficulties in pricing plans under the ACA which added to their general level of dissatisfaction.

In Milligan's view, Gilead's failure, not unlike the one in "Cool Hand Luke", was a failure of communication. In his words:

I think our failure, if I have to take a step backwards, we were unable to have a good enough conversation with the payers. Perhaps we were a little conservative about what we could have or should have said to them to allow them to prepare for the number of patients that came forward. Honestly, it was far more than we thought. We did not think the system could or would try to handle as many patients as it did. We essentially quadrupled the number of patients treated in a year. That surge really created a lot of pain.

Pfizer's Ian Read adds an important piece to the puzzle, broadening it beyond a one company, one therapy issue. He notes how drug costs are structurally more likely to raise patient objections than are hospital or physician costs. This is because patients typically have personal liability for a higher percentage of drug costs (15%) than they do for hospital (3%) or physician costs (9%).

I would be remiss if I did not mention a later CNBC interview at 2:00. In this interview, CEO Milligan took a stance similar to Read's noting the stress that co-pays place on patients. He also points to the patchwork of payers which results in a crazy quilt of pricing negotiations and a variety of pricing points.

He states that the industry has done a poor job of addressing those two pressure points. He plans to work on those issues as the US healthcare system passes through its pending changes, or as I think of it, its pending maelstrom.

Conclusion

President Trump was the oldest person to ever take the oath of office. He heads a country that is aging with him. Immigration has modulated the aging of America by bringing in an overall younger demographic.

President Trump is generally unreceptive to widespread immigration as a tool for lowering the median age. He has suggested that he might give the boot to existing illegal immigrants who as a group are younger than the American populace as a whole.

This is to say for the immediate future there will likely be no demographic easing of burdens on healthcare. Healthcare providers are going to face an older populace. In the past, older has meant sicker patients.

The only way to keep such a system from imploding upon itself is innovation. Our president enters office vowing to strip away excessive regulation. In theory this may lead to an era of widespread, likely disruptive, change. Investors in this sector need to buckle their seat belts. There is a new deal coming with plenty of jokers in the deck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GILD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.