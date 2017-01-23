Nokian, From The Land Of Hakkapeliitta

In my previous article regarding Nokian Tyres (OTC:NKRKF), I was mainly focusing on current business segments and what type of factories the company had. This article will provide a more in-depth understanding about the company's different market areas and a description of the current business environment. In addition, as majority of Nokian Tyres' R&D costs are spent on tire testing, it is as well useful to look at what kind of test centers the company has.

Currently the share price is trading in mid-30s but it could quickly rise well above a 50€ level if the situation in Russia were to strengthen. Even a 60€ level could be reached if the other Nokian Tyres' market regions are able to keep producing stronger results. In order to understand the previous price targets, let's look next a bit closer on these market regions.

(Source: Nokian Tyres IR)

MARKETS

Russia

Nokian Tyres is currently the market leader in the A and B segments and the largest tire manufacturer in Russia. Nokian Tyres estimates that in the summer tire A and B segments its market share is currently around 18% and for winter tires around 25%. Volume based figures are naturally lower as premium tires have much higher margins and price tags. In addition, the company has an extensive tire distribution network in Russia. Strong brand awareness among Russian consumers and an expanding Vianor distribution network provide the company strong pricing power. Russian consumers value Finnish made products highly and they would purchase them even more if they were made in Finland. When considering as well the facts that Nokian Tyres has local manufacturing inside border tariffs and various tax incentive agreements with Russian authorities, the company has significant competitive advantages over major tire competitors.

Considering the size of Russian market, it is still a vast market area with significant amount of untapped market potential. This is supported by the fact today approximately 1.6 million new cars and approximately 33 million car and van tires were sold in 2015. And this are recession figures. The Russian tire market is very much focused on winter tires of which almost 50% are sold in the after-market. Russia has a winter tire legislation but the enforcement is very loose. However, the challenging climate conditions in several parts of Russia make winter tires usage essential for safe driving.

It was not until a few years ago when Russian market was still considered to be the biggest contributor for growth. For several years now, it has been more of a drag on both the top and bottom lines. Despite of the difficult business environment, the company has still an extremely profitable business in Russia. This is quite exceptional for a Finnish company.

What is positive for Nokian Tyres is that key economic indicators in Russia and even President Putin himself have been stating that the bottom has been reached and modest growth can be seen on the horizon. Higher oil prices and possible removal of economic sanctions by President Trump would boost Russian economy even further. All of these would make the economic playground in Russia for Nokian Tyres much more favorable. Stronger ruble and lower inflation caused by stronger Russian economy are also considered positive for the company.

When looking at the near-term future, the management expects that in a realistic scenario car, SUV and van tire replacement market could be worth 103 BRUB in 2018. The premium A segment is estimated to be almost 30 BRUB which is the most important for Nokian as a price leader. Volume wise the 2018 volumes are still expected to be slightly below previous peak levels achieved in 2012 which outlines the weak consumer demand in Russia. However, due to high inflation, the market value is expected to make a new high in 2018. The previously mentioned realistic scenario means that the management does not expect a fast tire market rebound but rather a continuation of the current weak market.

In the realistic scenario described above, the management expects to achieve a 29% market share in the A and B segments. With a EURRUB value of 60 and a market value of 103 BRUB this would translate into a sales of 500 m€ in 2018 as compared to 238 m€ in 2015. Even though from sales growth point of view this would mean not that much, net income and cash flow would strengthen massively. This is due to the fact that only minor investments would be needed to support the added demand. If the sales were to increase to 500 m€, half of this increase could be translated into net income. Currently Nokian Tyres has around 133 million shares outstanding so the improvement in Russia could mean an additional 1€ for EPS. With a P/E of 15 this would raise the share price by 15€ from the current mid-30 level. And this would mean that the 50€ level mentioned previously would be achieved.

However, an investor must still consider that things can as well go worse in Russia. The Russian economy is still weak and competition in the tire business has clearly intensified in recent years as competitors are even more committed to the Russian market. This situation has meant tight pricing environment and introduction of local production facilities from competitors. There is still a silver lining as most Asian competitors do not have localized production, their market share has eroded to local players due to devaluation of the Ruble. This is positive because Asian players are low-cost providers and Russian consumer purchasing power is low which means they favor cheaper tires. However, this situation could quickly change with a higher oil price tag which means stronger Ruble. At the moment, the situation is still that all manufacturers with local production have gained market share and everyone else have lost it.

Going forward, together with Western countries, changing Russian consumer behavior and growing role of e-commerce will have a big impact on marketing strategies and business concepts. Major changes are as well expected to happen in the area of distribution as new concepts based on consignment approaches are being introduced.

Irrespective of all the issues and instabilities in Russia, it still remains a key market region for Nokian Tyres and the company has no intentions of leaving it. The management has clearly stated multiple times that their strategic target in Russia will remain intact; outperform the market and keep the market leader position.

The Nordic

In Finland, Sweden and Norway around 10 million car and van tires are sold annually. 6 million of these are winter tires. What makes these markets very lucrative for Nokian Tyres is that legislation demands drivers to use winter tires when required. As the Nordic region accounts for almost half of Nokian Tyres' sales, this is an extremely important core market for the company. By core market I mean that as these markets are very stable both from economical and political point of view, these countries will most likely be contributing a steady stream of income in the future as well. In addition, it is very difficult for competitors to quickly snatch market share from the market and price leader, Nokian Tyres. Together with its extensive Vianor distribution chain, the company is the only local manufacturer in the region.

Central Europe

Central European markets are currently the most important growth region for Nokian Tyres as winter tire legislation is becoming more widespread. In this market, around 250 million car and van tires are sold annually which makes this region globally the biggest tire market. Around a quarter of these annually sold tires are winter tires. Overall, Nokian Tyres' market share in the region is extremely low when compared to major European competitors, such as Michelin, Continental and Pirelli. Therefore, this market provides the biggest untapped potential but it requires a lot of work to win market share.

North America

Northern America is Nokian Tyres' second most important growth region. Most important market regions are Canada and the snow belt in the US. In these areas the yearly demand for winter tires is approximately 16 million pieces. Whole North America has a similar tire market size when compared to Central Europe but as Nokian focuses mainly on premium winter tire niche segment, the actual potential is much smaller than in Europe.

GENERAL FACTS ABOUT TIRES

Considering the fact that Nokian has been designing and manufacturing high-quality premium tires for more than 80 years with strong success, what are then Nokian Tyres then made of? If they are one of the world's finest tires there must be some special recipes for them. Well, if you really want to know, they are made of toughness, strength, determination and some darkness (source).

Just kidding. The previous was just marketing jargon. The main ingredients are natural rubber, synthetic rubber, oil and soot. The share of rubber mixtures from the overall weight of a tire is over 80% while the rest are various reinforcement material. Around a third of the used rubber mixture is made of fulfillment material of which the most important is soot giving the quintessential black color. The oil, on the other hand, is used as a softener. In addition, the rubber mixture requires hardening materials as well as several conservatives and chemicals. When it comes to winter tires, the tread pattern, studs and their locations and the manufacturing process are the key ingredients in making premium tires. The secret behind the grip in winter tires is the stud impact, but this is also a factor that increases rolling noise and road wear. The manufacturing process is an extremely well guarded business secret of a tire manufacturer.

When it comes to differences between A and B segment tires, manufacturers of premium (segment A) tires highlight superior handling and performance characteristics in their development, marketing and communications. Segment B tires, on the other hand, are manufactured for consumers looking for a lower price. In the tire sector, the regional market leader is usually also the price leader. This can be seen with Nokian Tyres in the Nordic and Russia. Pricing power is increased by a strong brand. Consumer and contractor purchase decisions have always been different as consumers select tires that are suitable for their own driving conditions and driving style while contractors are looking for efficiency and more hours of usage.

One of today's challenges for a tire manufacturer is to be able to combine safety and driving comfort while reducing the driver's fuel costs. At best, premium tires can save up to 0.6 liters of fuel per 100 kilometers. This is actually one of the selling arguments for premium tires as lower fuel costs should more than cover the premium price tag. Nokian WR SUV 3 (the first AA-rated in EU grades) is one example meeting the previous requirement.

CURRENT BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

For several years now Russian economy has been a drag for Nokian Tyres. However, the recent weakness in Russia means now that this market has much more upside than downside potential. In other words, Russia accounted for 34% of Nokian Tyres' sales in 2013, but this figure will most likely fall to around 16% level in 2016. Therefore, when the situation in Russia improves, it will provide a major boost for earnings as already previously stated. Consumer purchasing power in Russia has collapsed as a consequence of the depreciation of the Ruble, rapid inflation, and a decline in real consumer earnings. The Nordic countries continue to show modest but robust development and I would not expect this to change in the near-term. Recent mild and late winters in the core markets have been recently slowing the demand for winter tires.

The annual value of tires sold world-wide is approximately $ 170 billion. In recent years, the strongest growth has been in the markets for high-speed summer tires and SUV tires where Nokian Tyres is putting more focus. Demand is growing most rapidly in Asia, and Asian competitors are claiming an increasing share of the global tire market as low-cost producers.

Even though sales have decreased more than 10% from 2012, a positive aspect in recent years has been cheaper raw material prices which are supporting margins. Although the lower raw material costs have meant that pricing and competition has remained intense, the company has succeeded in increasing its market share and price position in almost all of its core markets. All of this due to Nokian Tyres' strong product development and marketing. In the future, as raw material prices are expected to increase, maintaining the current level of profitability will depend on the company's ability to raise prices in line with increasing raw material costs.

Even though the company has been forced to make several minor layoffs in recent years in the Nokian plant, these savings have been invested in other areas such as marketing and product development. This outlines the long-term view of the management where brand awareness will be the key for future success of the company. Nokian Tyres will not generate profits by making cuts. Instead, growth will be achieved through continuous investments and high-quality work.

Despite the decreasing sales, Vianor distribution network keeps chugging along its uninterrupted growth. During 2016, the distribution network has been joined by 120 new Vianor outlets and over 400 new NAD/N-Tyre outlets. I have always preferred companies which keep on investing for the future even during difficult times and these kind of decisions from the management merely outline it.

When looking at the sales from geographical point of view, they look at the moment very balanced. Finland, Sweden, Norway and Russia generate each around a sixth of total sales. Central Europe generates a quarter of total sales and North America the remaining. Currently around 55% of sales are generated from the sale of winter tires, 20% from summer tires, 20% from SUV and the rest from van tires. Winter tires provide the best margins for the company so milder winters have been slightly problematic for profitability in recent years.

Q3/2016 was a first quarter in a long time where top line started to grow again and it will be interesting to see how strong the Q4 will be. At least lower tire inventories in the retailer side should support a strong Q4. In addition to a good Q3, production volumes have been higher than last year while productivity has continued to develop positively. Remember that improved productivity is a critical factor for profitable tire manufacturers. 2016 cash flow will most likely be clearly better compared to 2015 which should support an increase in dividend from 1.5€ to 1.55€. In addition, the company is focusing on rapidly expanding its product range. This has played out well, as recently at least one quarter of annual net sales have been generated by models introduced within a few years ago. New products should help the company to strengthen its market position and maintain the desired pricing and profit margins in a highly competitive market. What was more positive during Q3 was that if we exclude negative currency impacts, in 2016 sales could be estimated to grow around 3%. So, once the euro starts to weaken against Swedish and Norwegian Krones and Russian Ruble, we should start to see major boost for sales.

The Heavy Tyres segment are currently facing difficult market conditions. Only the forest segment has been able to perform well. Despite of the bad business environment in this segment, Nokian Tyres has decided to continue making necessary investments for the future. This has meant that the operating profit has declined slightly but the investment should be positive in the longer term.

When it comes to company's receivables, they have declined compared to the previous year. The reason why this is an important factor to monitor is that since tire market is very seasonable, tire manufacturers often need to provide tire dealers long payment terms. The collecting environment in Russia, however, still remains difficult as it is very common practice nowadays in Russia to provide tires for dealers without requiring for any prepayments. As a result of a tough economic environment, cash flow issues are a major concern for smaller tire dealers. This can mean that tire manufacturers might not be paid at all when the dealer goes bankrupt. The tire inventories at dealers are still at a planned level according to the management which should support a good Q4 and 2017. The average interest rate for interest-bearing liabilities was 3.2% outlining the strong balance sheet and profitability.

The company is currently in the midst of tax disputes against Finnish tax authorities for the fiscal years 2007 to 2012 worth of 105 m€. The management considers these disputes unfounded and has appealed against them by filing a claim with the Finnish Board of Adjustment. The company's tax rate is currently at 17% level and it has been in recent years positively affected by tax incentives in Russia. The latest agreed tax benefits and incentives in Russia came into force at the beginning of 2013. This agreement extended the benefits and incentives until approximately 2020. However, the tax rate in the coming years will depend on the timetable and final outcome of the currently ongoing tax disputes with the Finnish tax authorities. Nokian Tyres is not the only Finnish company in a similar situation. If I recall correctly also Finnish Fortum received similar demands but they were abandoned in the Finnish Board of Adjustment. I would expect similar positive ruling for Nokian Tyres.

TEST CENTERS

The company has currently 2 existing test centers and 1 under construction. Winter tires are developed at their own test laboratory in Ivalo, Finland, which is also known as White Hell. During a single winter season, more than 20,000 winter tires are tested there. The company should actually try to use the White Hell more in its marketing efforts because it is a very unique test center. This statement is backed by for instance North American tire dealers. Some time ago Ari Lehtoranta (previous CEO) was visiting North American tire dealers and he was asking what the parent company should do to increase consumer interest in Nokian brands. The answer was shockingly simple: send your customers to experience the White Hell.

Testing itself is very crucial for tire companies. For instance, in the case of Nokian Tyres, approximately 50% of product development costs are spent on testing tires prototypes. The second test center, located in Nokia, offers versatile facilities for dry and wet properties testing. This test center is often used for testing summer tires when as the White Hell is used for winter tires. As sufficient test results cannot be achieved under laboratory conditions alone, on top of Nokian Tyres' own testing facilities, various Nordic and Central European taxi companies also participate in testing new models. This is actually a very common method in the tire business.

During Q3/2016 the company made a strategic decision to invest in a third test center to southern Europe, Spain. This test center is estimated to cost around 16 m€ and it is mainly used for summer tires. This investment outlines the company's strategic decision to focus on the biggest tire market, Europe. This is a logical move considering the fact that Central Europe is the most important growth market for the company. This test center should be ready by the end of 2019 so an investor should not expect quick contribution from this investment. One of the reasons to invest in a third test center is the fact that different markets require different products due to differences on road surface and weather. Therefore, one size does not fit all.

SUMMARY

The share price could quite easily reach a 50€ level if the economic situation in Russia starts to improve. Majority of this increased sales would translate into net income and cash flow. This is because the company requires only minor investments in order to meet higher demand for its products. If at the same time the Nordic, Central European and North American markets continue their current stable growth, a 60€ level would be possible to reach as well after a few years. Therefore, if you believe that the Russian market will start to improve soon, investing in Nokian Tyres is a very safe bet.

