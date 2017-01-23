Analyzing Union Pacific's Q4 Results: Still Chugging Along

Introduction

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), one of the premier Class I railroads in the US, released their fourth quarter 2016 results on January 19, 2016.

The rails' stock prices have been all over the place and generally moving upwards since Trump renewed hope that the coal sector would be saved from the devastation it sustained at the hands of low natural gas prices and also partially from the former administration's regulation.

Lets take a look at how UNP did in Q4.

Overall results

Revenue was down 1% for the quarter and 9% for the full year versus the full year 2015. Prior 2016 quarters were much weaker than Q4.

EPS was up modestly at $1.40 compared to $1.31 but again down for the full year. This quarterly EPS is against net income growth of only 2%, which evidences the share buybacks in play.

The net income beat was largely driven by costs decreasing faster than revenue. Key areas include compensation and benefits, down 3%, purchased services and materials, down 6%, and equipment and other rents, down 8%. Fuel ticked up 2%. Fuel is only 13% of operating expenses and higher fuel costs can be often pushed through to customers with higher surcharges so I have little fear of rising oil/fuel prices hurting UNP's results.

Segment results

The star of the show this quarter was agricultural products. Revenue was up 7% to $961M. Management cited record grain exports and import beer demand strength as key drivers of this segment's performance.

Surprisingly enough, each other segment was rather pitiful at first glance. Chemicals, inter-modal, and industrial were flat to down 2%. Key losers include automotive down 6% and the coal nemesis down another 6%.

This makes it sound like coal is still in free fall until you look back to the 2015 Q4 results and see that coal was down a whopping 31%. Is coal nearing a bottom?

Again, a relative rather than absolute comparison makes the results all but sparkle. The numbers for all the commodity related segments are still well off their 2014 highs but the trend appears to be moderately or turning slightly favorable in many areas.

An EPS beat despite only one positive segment is a strong achievement in my book even if it is due to a buybacks and costs cuts which, admittedly, cannot last forever.

Recent price movements and valuation

UNP's 5 year price chart is very telling. You can clearly see the peak when commodity prices were strong in 2014 and then the drop in commodity prices and the damage that low natural gas and regulation caused to coal in 2015 and early 2016.

Since those horrendous Q4 2015 results were released, about January 2016, the stock has been on a tear. The election added more fuel at the tail end of the run.

According to Fidelity/S&P Capital IQ, UNP trades at 21.4 times trailing earnings.

The stock between 2009 and 2015 usually traded around 14-17 times earnings except for when it got up above 20 times in 2014. As the stock approaches those levels again, I can't help but feel it is fully valued here.

Much of the recent bump has been due to speculation that CSX (NYSE:CSX)will be taken over or combined with Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP) in someway. I am very skeptical of Class I railroad mergers or combinations regardless of whose in office.

Back below 95 I think the stock is more attractive as I feel a healthy does of skepticism is needed given that most segments are simply flattening out and not yet showing any growth to a return of their 2014 levels.

Conclusion

UNP had a mediocre Q4 in absolute terms but an amazing one as compared to Q4 2015.

The stock looks expensive here and may come down if the recent takeover speculation in the sector diminishes. Look for growth in 3-4 segments to return for UNP in 2017 and a strong price performance if that occurs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UNP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.