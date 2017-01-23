The MATRIX: Trump, Brexit, The EU And Russia. Risk Favors US/Europe

The scheduled visit of Prime Minister Theresa May to President Donald Trump this week (the talked about date is Friday 27 January) draws together several important strands of current anxieties about political fault lines that will be important for global risk perception in 2017.

It's helpful at this stage to make a distinction between the two earthquakes of 2016. While people talk about Trump and Brexit as almost the same thing, there are important fundamental differences. The main one is that Brexiters are avowed free traders, which they place alongside other "opportunities" of the situation such as the chance to reduce regulation of business and improve the UK's competitiveness via drawing on a broader immigration pool than currently (when the EU takes priority). The biggest departure is in Trump's warm embrace of the idea of tariffs, which he was careful to give the softer term "protection" rather than "protectionism" in his inauguration speech. Trump's rhetoric overlaps the most with the Brexiters' ideas on immigration control.

There is some overlap, perhaps, in that Trump's protectionist stance and May's stated desire to produce more equal outcomes in British society, while embryonic in policy terms, both imply a state directed distribution of resources from capital to labour (which is why both would be bad for stocks on the whole).

The problems lie in the EU-Trump-Putin Gordian knot.

With PM May's recent speech on Brexit characterizing the vote, which was fairly narrow (Brexit won 52/48), as a national choice for a "brighter future" down the generations, her description in the same speech of the UK's essential interests as including a prosperous and stable EU made many of us squint. Surely, everyone should leave if that is the key to a brighter long term future! It is a stretch to believe that the UK, among all EU members, is uniquely placed to improve its long term prospects outside the union in the event that Brexit turns out to be a good thing in the long run. More realistically, May wishes for Brexit not to be seen as an existential threat to the EU during the negotiations because this would increase the incentives for the EU to reduce the UK's position in eventual trade agreements. But with her cabinet ministers evoking World War II, in the context of Brexit in messaging exercises for their own bases, this is already going to be a very difficult balancing act.

And Trump has of course already weighed in during his campaign and more worryingly after his election victory, praising Brexit and predicting more countries will leave the EU. While that will embolden nationalist movements across Europe, it will have little impact on the true state of public support for the EU (whatever that is), and will probably harden pro-EU sentiment as much as encourage those who would break it up.

An article in the Financial Times by Kate Allen, set out May's agenda thus:

"Mrs May will also lobby Mr Trump for a post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the US, seek to reinforce the two countries' longstanding relationship, and urge Mr Trump not to undermine European unity."

Theresa, something's gotta give! When Trump recently said he would complete a trade deal with the UK quickly, he also said he wished to help make Brexit a success and this came close, very close, to his sentiments that the EU will crumble, presumably soon.

May has to get that deal on some kind of track while telling Trump to leave the EU alone as a matter of UK interest. So far, Trump is not lining May's twin goals up at all. Indeed, my own reading of his words was that he saw the two as connected in the sense that a US deal is a helping hand for leaving the EU. I stress this was just an interpretation, informed mainly by the time Nigel Farage (a leading Brexit politician) has spent with Trump either side of his election victory. Farage will understand that Brexit will look much better to the public if the mighty US "supports" it, in contrast to Barack Obama's idea that Britain would be at the back of the queue for a trade deal, expressed early in the referendum campaign. My guess right now is that Trump's response To this line of pressure from May will be something along the lines of, "do you want the deal or not?"

For Trump to lend his voice to EU cohesion, or at least stop saying more countries will leave, would help May's negotiating position and would she ever love to be seen as the EU friend with a line to POTUS. This is a tall order. First, as I argue above, Trump, while desiring whatever credibility Britain can lend him as a world leader, will have his own ideas anyway. Second, the EU will also have its own ideas, with German Chancellor Angela Merkel uttering her own version of "bring it on" when told of Trump's recent sentiments about the EU. Note that while the EU is speaking practically enough about Brexit, the greatest approval of Trump has come from populist right wing parties who are generally against EU integration. Third, Trump has a far more constructive stance towards Russia than May, whose position is in line with the rest of the UK political establishment. Thus stands in implacable opposition to Putin. Within the UK, Putin is mainly popular with the right wing populist - UKIP (UK Independence party). Britain will be circumspect towards a rapprochement between the US and Russia while it sees no base for one from its own perspective (not that this will stop Trump). Russia is also a strong point of division within the EU. Importantly, Angela Merkel remains opposed to accepting Russia's annexation of Crimea with a relaxation of sanctions. She had Putin are old sparring partners, and speak each other's languages fluently.

In the graphic, blue indicates a positive disposition, red the opposite.

Conclusion

Comparisons with the relationship of Ronald Reagan and Margaret Thatcher are already pretty stale, and while Trump apparently said he wanted May to be his "Maggie", the dynamics of Trump-May are far more complex. Whereas the 1980s leaders were united philosophically during the Cold War, Trump and May share less natural affiliation, while the President so far is a force for disruption of variables that May would rather be kept stable. That at least seems true of Trump the rhetorician. As for Trump the deal maker, we will have an idea soon enough.

Investors need to watch the Trump US-UK-EU-Russia matrix very closely. Given that an EU-Eurozone crisis could cause a wider financial crisis, Trump's apparent embrace of EU fissures is out there in terms of early post election statesmanship. All this is likely to provide anxiety and downside to risk assets at some point. The risks are mostly weighted towards the UK and Europe in terms of obvious equity shorts despite the relatively rich valuation position of US stocks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.