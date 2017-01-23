Natural Gas Daily - GEFS Forecasts Bullish Start To February

Consensus is too bearish on Feb outlook, and we could see a move higher in gas prices if weather just turns out to be normal.

Weather models over the weekend were all over the place. The Euro trended warmer while the GEFS trended more bullish. Here are where the models have it for 2/2.

ECMWF

GEFS

You can see for yourself here where the latest outlook looks like here. (Hit the play button to see the weather model forecast play out.)

The very latest from the GEFS also shows that on 2/8, most of the US will be below normal average temp conditions.

The conflicting forecasts in the outlook has most of the traders we spoke to today sitting on the sidelines. Most of them don't want to take outright bearish positions in part of fear from the Euro flipping overnight to cold forecast. We asked for their take on the recent price action, and the overwhelming consensus was that natural gas is in a directionless market.

The current projected storage draws in Feb so far are also proving to be dismal as indicated here:

Our current storage draw forecasts are nearly 170 Bcf larger than the consensus's expectations. It appears to us that the traders are preparing for a warm Feb, which means most of the downside risk is likely priced in. As a result of understanding where sentiment and expectations are, there's much more upside risk versus downside risk especially if weather turns out to be just normal in Feb.

Our forecast shows that normal weather temperatures in Feb will result in an average of -200 Bcf per week, which would materially reduce storage versus the five-year average. Long-term forecasts tend to be volatile in nature, but if the consensus are expecting bearish results, it pays to take the other side.

We will be giving material weather updates and natural gas (NYSEARCA:UNG) fundamentals to premium subscribers before the market starts each day, if you are interested, you can sign up here.

8-14 Day Outlook

