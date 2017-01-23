If I Had To Invest Now, And Wait 20 Years

Famed bond investor Jeffrey Gundlach recently cited rich U.S. stock valuations as a reason to "peel-off" some exposure and diversify into international markets, including India.

Broad commodities have stabilized and in many cases rallied, helping to underpin valuations in many emerging economies.

Trump's protectionist promises have helped to leave currencies of India, Indonesia, and Vietnam about 50% undervalued versus the U.S. dollar (based on purchasing-power parity.).

Over the holidays I was asked the following question: "Where would you invest monies now if you had to place a bet and open your eyes in 20 years?"

Before I answer this question, let me provide a bit of context, and assess the value of bonds and stocks at this point in time. (For sake of simplicity, let's assume the monies are strictly for investment purposes, invested either in stocks or bonds, the degree of risk is unlimited, and funds are not required for living or health care expenses.)

Bonds:

Bond yields remain highly compressed after several years of central bank bond buying following the financial crisis in 2008. For example, a 20-year U.S. Treasury bond currently yields 2.70%, and a Triple-A rated corporate bond currently yields 3.63%, respectively.

After inflation, the "real yield" of the U.S. Treasury bond is near zero, and the Triple-A rated corporate bond is less than one percent. These types of numbers provide little to no opportunity for growth, so bonds are not a smart option for these set of circumstances.

Stocks:

According to BlackRock Group, U.S. large cap stocks are forecast to return 4% over the next five years. (Beyond that time period, is anybody' s guess.) So, the expected return is less than half the historical average of the S&P 500, about 10%, over the last ninety years.

4% vs 10% suggests U.S. equity prices are currently rich and elevated.

With a bit of creativity, I can do better elsewhere.

Risk "Buckets" and Return:

I typically think of return as being driven by a set of risk factors or risk "buckets," the larger the number, the greater the opportunity to enhance return. Keep in mind, it can work both ways, each factor helping to add or detract from total return. For example, in a recent article I discussed the power of currencies (or currency risk) that can add to, or detract from, total return of a global stock/bond portfolio. In the article, I highlighted that currency risk explained over half the total return of emerging market local currency bonds (which had returned +17.41%, at the time of the article.)

So, as a U.S. dollar based investor, I want to buy a cheap currency that provides an opportunity to boost return of the asset I'm targeting.

Big Macs reveal value:

In 1986, The Economist magazine invented a "Big Mac Index" as a way to measure the "correct" value of a currency. The index is based on purchasing-power parity, and measures the price of one identical product (a Big Mac) that is available almost anywhere in the world. What a clever idea. I find the index useful and a good gauge of whether a currency is cheap or expensive vis-à-vis the U.S. dollar. For example, in January 2017, the average price of a Big Mac in the U.S. was $5.06 while in India it was only $2.49 (based on market exchange rates at the time.)

So, the index suggests the rupee is undervalued by 51%, and in the long run exchange rates should move toward a rate where the price of a Big Mac is equal in each respective country.

Of note, the price of a Big Mac in the U.S. is sixth highest among the fifty-six currencies within the index, suggesting the dollar is relatively expensive on a purchasing-power parity basis.

Table 1: Big Mac Index:

Under/Over Valuation vs U.S. dollar - Global Price(s) for a Big Mac, select countries (in U.S. dollars)

Currency Rank Under/Over Valuation vs US$ Price of Big Mac (US$) Switzerland #1 +25.5% $6.35 U.S.A #6 - $5.06 Vietnam #44 -47.5% $2.66 India #45 -50.8% $2.49 Indonesia #47 -54.0% $2.33 Mexico #50 -55.9% $2.23

Data: Economist.com (January 2017), Statista.com (January 2017)

"The safest and most potentially profitable thing is to buy something when no one likes it." -

Howard Marks, CFA - Co-Chairman, Oaktree Capital

Since the election of Donald Trump and his staunch message of protectionism, the U.S. dollar index has broken out to new multi-year highs, while the consensus view among Wall Street analysts has moved overwhelmingly bullish toward the U.S. dollar. Subsequently, most international stock and bond markets have underperformed domestic markets. If you combine Mr. Mark's message (noted above) with the Big Mac indicator suggesting that many foreign countries have severely cheap currencies, you have the ingredients for a potentially profitable investment.

So, my answer to the question at the beginning of this article would be to look globally at countries where growth and demographics are favorable combined with both a rising working-age population and expanding middle class.

India (NYSEARCA:EPI) (BATS:INDA) and Vietnam (NYSEARCA:VNM) for example, have some of the highest GDP growth rates in the world. The IMF forecasts in 2017 that each country will grow by 7.6% and 6.2%, respectively.

Both countries have booming populations, of 1.266 billion and 95 million, ranking as #2 and #14 most populous countries in the world. Perhaps the most intriguing demographic is that 65% and 70% of the population is below the age of 35, with a projected average age, in 2020, of 29 and 27 years.

Since 2010, Vietnam's GDP has grown by nearly 83%, while the shares of the VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (VNM), have declined by nearly 39%. (Charts 1 & 2)

Since 2008, India's GDP has grown by 76%, while the shares of the WisdomTree India Earnings ETF (EPI), have declined by about 13.4%. (Charts 3 & 4)

Such a wide divergence between economic growth and stock market valuation is likely unsustainable, and highlights the deep value in both Vietnamese and Indian shares.

Chart 1: Vietnam GDP in U.S.$

Data: Tradingeconomics.com

Chart 2: Share Price - VanEck Vietnam ETF - VNM (from 8.11.2009)

Data: Stockcharts.com

Chart 3: India GDP in U.S.$

Data: Tradingeconomics.com

Chart 4: Share Price - WisdomTree India Earnings ETF - EPI (from 2.22.2008)

Data: Stockcharts.com

Indonesia (NYSEARCA:IDX) (NYSEARCA:EIDO), according to PwC, is projected to be the fourth biggest economy (GDP in PPP terms) by 2050, while rising to fifth largest by 2030. In comparison, the Indonesian economy will likely be larger than Germany and France combined. GDP is forecast at 5.3% in 2017, and increases to 6% in 2021.

"Some 90 million Indonesians will join the consumer class by 2030 - more than in any emerging nation save China and India." -

McKinsey & Company

Keep in mind, the Indonesian economy is somewhat different than the typical "emerging market" economy, as the country relies more on domestic consumption, about 55% to 58%% of GDP, as opposed to a heavy (or sole reliance) on the export of raw commodities. Since 2010, GDP has grown by about 14% to $862 billion, while the shares of the iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO), have largely been flat with an average annual return of about 1.7%.

Combine 5% to 6% GDP growth with highly favorable demographics (average age of 29 years) and a large population of about 262 million, and you have all the ingredients for a rewarding long term investment.

Summary:

In closing, when investing with a longer term time horizon, it often pays to look at the most out-of-favor sectors. Target both strong fundamentals and a cheap currency, and that can often lead to a potentially profitable investment.

As famed-investor George Soros once said "markets are constantly in a state of uncertainty and flux and money is made by discounting the obvious and betting on the unexpected."

The obvious in regard to Vietnam, Indonesia, and India is the dramatic transformation from agrarian society to one that embraces technology, tourism, manufacturing and consumerism. The unexpected is whether these countries can deliver reforms and policies that support a period of sustainable earnings growth in a low inflation fast (GDP) growth environment. At such currently depressed prices and exchange rates, I'm willing to make that bet.

Disclosures:

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPI, IDX, VNM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.