Visterra Seeks $50 Million IPO

Given its multiple revenue streams, proposed IPO valuation and strong investor support of the IPO, my opinion is to buy the IPO.

The company is developing treatments for influenza A and dengue fever, and has a full pipeline of other infectious or non-infectious disease treatment candidates.

Infectious disease biopharma Visterra intends to raise $50 million in its IPO.

Quick Take

Biopharma company Visterra (NASDAQ:VIST) wants to raise $50 million in an IPO to advance its infectious and non-infectious disease treatment pipeline.

The company has multiple, significant revenue streams with potential for more revenues over the next few years, which serves to improve capital efficiency while it advances its pipeline internally and through its collaboration efforts.

Existing investors intend to purchase up to 50% of the IPO, a strongly bullish signal, so my opinion is to BUY the IPO.

Company

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Visterra was founded in 2007 under the name of Parasol Therapeutics and changed its name to Visterra in 2010.

Brian Pereira, M.D. has been president and CEO of the company since 2013 and previously was an advisor to Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Jorg Thommes is Senior Vice President, Pharmaceutical Sciences and Technology since coming on board in January 2017. Mr. Thommes was previously Senior Vice President, Engineering and Technology at Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Visterra has raised in excess of $90 million in several funding rounds from a large syndicate of investors including Merck (NYSE:MRK), The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Flagship Pioneering, Polaris Partners, Lux Capital and others.

Technology

Visterra has developed what it calls a Hierotope platform to identify "unique disease targets and to design and engineer precision antibody-based biological medicines for infectious and non-infectious diseases."

The company's lead candidate is VIS410, a monoclonal antibody to treat patients with influenza A.

VIS410 is currently in Phase 2a challenge study status, and the company has been awarded a US Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, BARDA, over a 40-month base period totaling $38.6 million. Total funding could reach $214 million.

Below is a graphic showing the status of the company's pipeline:

(Source: Visterra )

Visterra's second lead candidate is VIS513, a potential treatment for dengue fever.

In 2015 the company entered into an agreement with the Serum Institute of India Pvt. Limited, or SIIPL, where SIIPL will develop, manufacture and obtain regulatory approval for the compound in the Indian subcontinent and has made an upfront payment to Visterra for those rights.

Visterra retains the rights to commercialize the product outside the Indian subcontinent.

Market and Competition

According to the CDC , the number of influenza infections, A, B, and C, in the United States averages 35 million per year, with estimated influenza-associated deaths ranging from approximately 3300 to 49,000 annually.

In 2015, a Zion Research report indicated that the global influenza market was $4.27 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach $6.8 billion by 2020, representing a CAGR of 8.33%.

Important drivers of this growth are a World Health Organization initiative for a global action plan for influenza vaccination worldwide.

Inhibitors of market growth include the lack of cold storage facilities and the continuous evolution of the influenza virus.

Major competitors to Visterra include firms such as:

Celltrion

Crucell Holland (NYSE:JNJ)

AstraZenca/MedImmune (NYSE:AZN)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Genentech)

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Theraclone Sciences

Anthera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANTH)

Merck

Financials

Visterra's recent financial results are typical for a development stage biopharma, however, the company has started receiving significant revenues from collaboration and government sources in 2015 and 2016.

These revenues totaled $15.4 million from 2015 through September 30, 2016.

Below are the company's operational results for the past two and ¾ years (Audited GAAP for full years):

(Source: Visterra S-1 )

As of September 30, 2016, Visterra had $14.3 million in cash and $16.8 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

Visterra intends to raise $50 million by selling 3.85 million shares at a midpoint price of $13 per share, with additional shares made available to the underwriters at their option.

Assuming a successful IPO, total common stock outstanding post-IPO would be 16.3 million shares, so the company is selling approximately 23.6% of its common stock to the public.

Certain of the company's stockholders have indicated a non-binding interest in acquiring up to approximately $26.4 million of the IPO, which is a significant positive signal to public market investors.

Visterra is proposing to value itself at $212 million post-IPO.

The company intends to use the IPO proceeds as follows:

to fund the portion of our planned VIS410 Phase 2b clinical trial in hospitalized patients diagnosed with influenza A that will not be funded or reimbursed by BARDA; to fund research, preclinical development, IND-enabling studies, process development and manufacturing and to conduct our planned Phase 1a clinical trial and initiate our planned Phase 1b clinical trial for VIS649; to fund continued research activities and preclinical development of our current early-stage programs, VIS-ZKV, VIS-FLX, VIS-PSU, VIS-RSV, VIS-FNG, VIS624 and VIS-NAV; to fund new and ongoing research activities, including the continued expansion of our Hierotope platform; for working capital, debt service and other general corporate purposes.

Leerink Partners is listed as the lead left underwriter of the IPO.

Commentary

Visterra believes that for infectious diseases, certain types of epitopes are highly attractive targets that 'are critical to the structural and functional integrity of the pathogen...and are common across all strains of the pathogen and resistant to mutation.'

Consequently, it has developed its Hierotope Platform to engineer antibody-based candidates that bind to these epitopes.

Visterra appears to be using its collaboration and government revenues to augment its private capital raises and develop a full pipeline of product candidates and pre-clinical targets for a wide range of infectious and non-infectious disease treatments.

The company is among a select few biopharma IPO candidates that has received significant revenues, which indicates a capital efficient approach too expensive early-stage development.

Additionally, existing institutional investors have indicated interest in acquiring almost 50% of the IPO shares.

A more typical IPO support would be in the 20% to 25% range, so this is a very bullish signal from the existing investors on the company's prospects.

While competition from a number of vectors is significant, the company also has potentially significant future revenues over the next few years from the US BARDA contract, possibly reaching an additional $175.4 million.

This is not to say that the company won't have significant challenges ahead, as Phase 2/3 trials are where many biopharma companies have stumbled.

In the event the lead candidate is efficacious, commercialization will also be a challenge, as governments will no doubt become involved as a matter of public policy so that pricing may become a political issue, and subject to downward pressure.

Nevertheless, management appears to be skilled at developing collaborations outside its geographical focus area, such as its Indian subcontinent deal with SIIPL.

Visterra's IPO may price during the week ending January 27, 2017.

Given the company's multiple revenue streams, novel platform, future prospects from the BARDA contract, proposed post-IPO valuation of $212 million and existing shareholder participation in the IPO, my opinion is to BUY the IPO at up to $14 per share.

