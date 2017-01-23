How Did IBM Beat Estimates Despite Falling Revenues?

IBM (NYSE:IBM) reported fourth quarter results that beat estimates for the top as well as for the bottom line, despite revenues declining on a year on year basis (again). Let's take a look at how IBM fared and how the company managed to beat estimates.

In this chart we see that total revenues have declined by one percent versus the prior year's fourth quarter, unadjusted as well as adjusted for currency rates.

Cloud revenues came in at $4.2 billion, an impressive 33% increase over the prior year's number, but it is obvious that the cloud growth rate is declining at a rapid pace -- one year earlier cloud revenues were showing a 50% yoy increase.

IBM's Strategic Imperatives grossed $9.5 billion, up 11% yoy. Low double digit growth sounds good, but when we look at the details something worrisome emerges: The Strategic Imperatives (cloud, analytics, engagement) are not all moving into the same direction. Cloud revenues are still growing at a fast (although declining) pace, but the rest of the Strategic Imperatives are not doing very well.

SI Cloud non-Cloud Q4 2015 $8.6 billion $3.2 billion $5.4 billion Q4 2016 $9.5 billion $4.2 billion $5.3 billion

We see that the Strategic Imperatives as a whole are growing, but this is entirely based on growing cloud revenues -- the other segments of the so called Strategic Imperatives are showing declining revenue numbers. If analytics and engagement, which IBM touts as strategic, are showing revenue declines, this is rather bad news for IBM -- it looks like the only division where the company is able to show some growth is the Cloud.

Once the cloud has matured to a level where revenue growth is far less explosive than it is right now, will IBM be able to offset its declining legacy revenues with any new sources of growth? The other parts of the Strategic Imperatives, which IBM once claimed would be huge growth boosters, are showing the same problem as most of the other businesses IBM is active in -- declining sales.

Despite revenues declining for a couple of years now, IBM has been able to beat earnings estimates in the fourth quarter, with net income coming in at $4.5 billion, one percent ahead year over year, whilst earnings per share totaled $4.73 (up 3% yoy).

This earnings beat was not the result of a vastly improved operating performance, but can be explained by an extremely low effective tax rate:

IBM's effective tax rate was 9.6% in the fourth quarter, a new multi year low, as you can see in the above chart. If IBM's effective tax rate would have been 15%, which would be below the long term average, IBM's earnings per share would have come in at $4.35, which would have meant an EPS decline of five percent.

Even with an effective tax rate as low as 12% (such as in Q4 2015) IBM's earnings per share would have come in at $4.51, still $0.22 below the actual number (this would have meant a two percent EPS decline).

We can thus say that IBM was able to beat estimates as well as increase EPS on a year on year basis, but this was only possible thanks to an extremely low effective tax rate of less than 10%. With an effective tax rate of 12% (which would have been comparable to last year's fourth quarter), IBM's earnings per share would have missed analyst estimates and would have shown a decline on a yoy basis, despite the lower share count.

Those buybacks, which lowered the share count by 3% versus the prior year, are financed via IBM's cash flows, which are still coming in strong, despite the operational problems IBM is having. In the fourth quarter free cash flows totaled $4.7 billion, full year free cash flows totaled $11.6 billion. With a market capitalization of $159 billion this means that IBM is currently trading at a price to free cash flow multiple of 13.7, which equals a free cash flow yield of 7.3%. IBM thus has ample cash to return to the company's owners, which it does via dividends and share repurchases.

A total of $8.8 billion were paid out to shareholders in 2016, with $5.3 billion in the form of dividends and $3.5 billion in the form of share repurchases. This means that the share count declines by two to three percent annually, which, in theory, increases each share's worth, and at the same time investors get a dividend yielding 3.3% at the current price. This dividend yield is a lot higher than the S&P500's yield of 2.0%, and also more than what investors get from treasuries, thus IBM is not a bad choice for income seeking investors. The dividend is safe and will likely continue to grow, as the free cash flow payout ratio is not very high at 46%.

Takeaway

IBM once again reported a declining revenue number for the fourth quarter, and things are starting to look bad for almost every segment except for the cloud. Even IBM's other so called strategic imperatives are showing declining revenue numbers.

Thanks to a very low effective tax rate IBM was able to report a higher EPS number, but we have to face the fact that IBM's EPS would have declined if the tax rate had been as high as in the previous year's quarter.

For income investors IBM still is not a bad choice at all, with a safe and growing dividend that is currently yielding 3.3% IBM is more attractive than many other companies for those primarily interested in generating cash flows from their investment.

