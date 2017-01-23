Armstrong Flooring - Strong Spin-Off Performer, More Upside In The Long Run

This makes me long term bullish on the shares, although I would not buy at these levels following the momentum run seen already, as achieving margin targets takes time.

Current earnings multiples look steep, yet valuations look very appealing if the medium-term margin targets can be achieved.

While management has not yet delivered on sales growth, margins are expanding in a sizable way.

Armstrong Flooring has seen a huge run upwards since being spun-off from Armstrong World Industries in the spring of 2016.

Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) has delivered real returns for shareholders. Its shares have gone trough the roof since the spin-off from Armstrong World Industries (AWI) in April of last year.

As has been well-documented, spun-off companies have a tendency to outperform. What once were divisional managers now become well-aligned executives who can make their own decisions, much faster as well, while controlling capital allocation policies. This applies to Armstrong Flooring as well. Being part of Armstrong World, it has long posted flattish sales despite the recovery in the US housing market.

While I appreciate that Armstrong Flooring has much more potential if it can boost EBITDA margins to its 10% target, achieving this will take time. On top of this, sales trends remain disappointing at this moment as investors were eager to price in the benefits. As a result, I remain cautious at this point in time, making me wait for a setback before potentially scooping up a few shares.

What Is Armstrong Flooring?

Armstrong focuses on hard surface floors. The company sells these floors under a range of brand names and it claims to have upped the pace of innovation, even as results of this are yet to be seen.

The company is essentially split up across two segments. The resilient flooring business makes up 60% of sales by offering resilient sheet, vinyl tile, tile and laminates. The remainder of sales is generated by the wood flooring segment, comprising solid and engineered wood.

Roughly two-thirds of total sales are leveraged to the residential market which is still recovering, with the remainder of sales derived from the commercial business. In terms of geographic exposure, 90% of sales are derived at home, as the company only has a relatively small foreign business in Asia, following the divestment of its activities in Europe.

The company recognized at the time of the spin-off that it had a problem. Sales were flat to slightly downwards sloping in the period 2013-2015, in a $1.20-$1.25 billion range. These are not very strong results as the overall housing market continued to show meaningful improvements over this time period. The company blamed this underperformance to inconsistent pricing, channel and customer strategies.

As part of Armstrong World the company posted adjusted EBITDA of $112-116 million in 2015, but that number excluded corporate cost allocation. As a result, realistic EBITDA came in at $72-$76 million.

The company has made some dramatic moves in order to improve the performance including the exit of the European business, greater focus on innovation, exit of underperforming SKUs, improving price/customer strategies, and creating a strong alignment between the company and its management team.

These plans should position the company to achieve mid single digit topline sales growth, as EBITDA margins are expected to improve towards 10% of sales. The trouble is that these goals are set some 3-5 years ahead in time, creating quite a long waiting period for investors.

Kicking Right Out Of The Gate

Armstrong Flooring´s shares traded at levels around $12 in March of 2016, when the spin-off was effected in the market. In May, the company reported its first quarter results, the last quarter of the company under the ownership of its former parent as the legal spin-off date was set on April 1.

First quarter sales were up 9.6% to $284.4 million, as adjusted sales grew even quicker at 10.8%. This was entirely driven by a 12% increase in volumes, in part offset by price declines and adverse currency effects. That being said, most of the growth resulted from easily comparables amidst production issues in Q1 of 2015.

The company posted a small loss, mostly related to the costs of the spin-off, although these items were not specified. Adjusted EBITDA margins improved 240 basis points toward 3.4% of sales, coming in at $9.7 million. It should be said that the business is seasonal, and the first quarter is typically on the weaker side.

Investors liked the growth as a post spin-off momentum move pushed shares up to levels of $20 in July, creating handsome 60-70% returns in the time frame of just a quarter. In August the second quarter results revealed a 0.9% fall in sales to $323 million. Adjusted EBITDA margins improved some 70 basis point to 9.4% of sales.

Armstrong revealed a strong balance sheet following the spin-off. The company ended the second quarter with $102 million in cash and $100 million in debt. This modest net cash position looks stronger than it is, as the company has $108 million in pension and other post-retirement liabilities showing up on its balance sheet.

The Valuation

While the company promised on solid improvements when management presented the business around the time of the spin-off, sales trends were not encouraging in the third quarter as well. Sales actually fell by 2.9% to $313 million as adjusted sales were not that much better. The good news is that adjusted EBITDA margins improved again. Margins were up 220 basis points to 9.7% of sales.

With topline sales being flat, the company is upbeat on the margins improvements to be delivered for 2016. The company now sees EBITDA of $73-$78 million versus an initial projection of $65-$80 million at the start of 2016. Based on the seasonally stronger second and third quarter results, expectations for the seasonally softer Q4 are not that high.

The current earnings power is very modest however, with D&A charges running at roughly $45 million per year. This suggests adjusted EBIT of roughly $30 million, not taking into account sometimes recurring charges which really do impact GAAP earnings. Taking into account $3 million in interest expenses and a 35% tax rate, net earnings could come in at $17 million on an adjusted basis. This is equivalent to $0.60 per share with 28 million shares outstanding.

All About The Potential

The potential for Armstrong Flooring has to come from improving sales, but more importantly, improving EBITDA margins. Assuming that sales recover modestly to $1.25 billion and EBITDA margins of 10% can be achieved, EBITDA might top $125 million. Factoring in $50 million in D&A charges, while applying the same tax and interest rate costs assumptions, after-tax earnings might come in at $47 million, equivalent to $1.70 per share.

Assuming that is achieved, shares are trading at just 12 times earnings, and the balance sheet is very clean, at least if pension related liabilities are excluded. As mentioned before, achieving these targets is not a done deal, as management initially believed that it might take 3-5 years to realize these margins.

For now with shares trading at $20, the company is valued at $560 million, equivalent to nearly 0.5 times sales, and close to 7.5 times EBITDA. Regular earnings multiples are very high as a result of the slim operating margins. Yet the potential is really visible if management can deliver.

A giant, much better diversified competitor, is Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK). This nearly $9 billion sales posts EBITDA margins of nearly 20%, almost double the medium term target for Armstrong! Based on these strong results Mohawk is trading at 2 times sales and roughly 10 times EBITDA.

If a similar EBITDA multiple could be justified for Armstrong by the time the 10% margin is achieved, it could trade at 1 times sales. This $1.25 billion valuation would imply a $45 per share valuation, allowing shares to more than double from current levels. Assuming that happens in 3-5 years time, being 2020-2022, investors could see a compounded annul growth rate of 18-30% per year.

For now I remain a bit cautious. I am not impressed by the sales performance yet, environmental/product lawsuits prose a real threat in this business (see this article), and appealing earnings power will take years to materialize, if it will eventually happen.

Given the momentum run seen already, the high current multiples and the fact that a lot of work still needs to be done, I am not a buyer at these levels. Any substantial correction might be used to pick up a few shares, perhaps in the $15 region.

