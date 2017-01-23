COT Report: Money Managers Were Buying Oil, Precious Metals And Agricultural Commodities Except Wheat

OIL

After four weeks of inactivity, the money managers started to actively buy oil. According to the latest COT report, over the week ending January 17 the money managers' net long position in the oil market (NYMEX) jumped by 43,601 (+14.3%) contracts amounting to 349,510 contracts.

The current ratio between the oil contracts, sold and purchased by the money managers, is 14.1%, which is already close to the level of the first half of 2014, when the average WTI price was $100.

Over the week the market liquidity insignificantly decreased by 0.9% - WOW. It is worth noting that, since the beginning of 2016, the oil market liquidity has been steadily growing, approaching to the three-year maximum at the moment.

The active money managers' purchases amid the market consolidation speak for themselves. Although, given the increase in the number of the active rigs in the United States, personally, I was expecting more moderate money managers' actions.

GOLD

The money managers' actions in the gold market wore modest. They bought 8,192 and sold 2,655 gold contracts. Their net long position rose by 5,537 (+10.2%) amounting to 59,936 bought contracts.

The market liquidity was exponentially growing for the third week in a row. Over the period the open interest grew by 6.7%.

The ratio between the contracts, purchased and sold by the money managers, was 58.2% - not much different from the week before.

Judging from the money managers' actions and the liquidity dynamics, the correction in the gold market continues, however, the trend reversal is unlikely.

Silver

The money managers were stably but moderately buying silver for the third consecutive week. Over the last week they closed 2,402 previously sold and bought 2,181 new gold contracts. As a result the money managers' net long position in this market grew by 4,583 (+9.9%) contracts, reaching 50,752 contracts.

Over the week the open interest grew by 4.31% but still remains at the level of the two year minimum.

In general, by analogy with the gold market, the further growth within correction is likely.

Corn

The money managers were buying corn for the third week in a row, doing it more actively than the week before. Altogether, 25,179 corn contracts were bought over the past week. As a result their net short position reduced by 32.9% amounting to 51,385 sold corn contracts.

Over the week the open interest jumped by 6.6% reaching the 1,649,271 lots.

The money managers' actions together with the liquidity dynamics strengthen my confidence in the further growth of the March corn futures price up to the level of $3.80.

Wheat

Over the reporting period the money managers minimally changed their position in the wheat market (CBOT). Their net short position grew only by 0.1% amounting to 85,017 sold contracts.

But the open interest increased by solid 4.8% - WOW, again approaching the two-year maximum.

At the moment, the wheat market is supported by the positive corn market, as well as the winter weather risks. However, the record wheat stocks in the world as a whole and in the United States in particular allow the money managers to calmly react to the volatile wheat prices.

Soybeans

On the last week, the money managers were expectedly aggressively buying soybeans. Their net long position grew by 35,632 (+37.2%) contracts amounting to 131,522 soybean contracts.

The market liquidity growth was relatively rapid, however, it is still significantly below the average level of the past two years.

The current share of the money managers' net long position in the total open interest stands at 15.8%, which is only 2% less than the maximum, recorded in June 2016, when the soybean futures price reached the annual peak. Thus, the relative size of the money managers' net position is already close to the maximum. Given that the current rally of soybean price is based only on the rumors about the reduction of harvest in Argentina, I think, the further buying on the part of the money managers is unlikely, which could lead to the correction of the soybean market as a whole.

Conclusion

So, on the last week, amid moderate oil price decrease, the money managers were actively increasing their net long position up to the level of the new three-year record. Obviously, at the moment, it is too early to say that the oil market is overbought.

The money managers continue to buy gold and silver. However, their actions are not aggressive at the moment, and the liquidity of markets is far from the highest levels. Obviously, here we can expect a continued growth with a subsequent formation of the side trend.

Over the past three weeks, the money managers reduced their short position in corn by more than 50%, and the liquidity increased by 10%. In my opinion, the March corn futures has the potential to grow to the level of $3.80 in the coming month.

The money managers are very calm in the wheat market, which indicates a weak independent potential of the market for a significant growth in the near term.

Amid the weather problems in Argentina, the money managers were buying soybeans expectedly actively. The relative size of their net position is close to the record level, which, in my opinion, indicates that the market is currently overbought.

