Will Cisco Give Us A Dividend Raise In February?

Will it maintain its 6-year dividend growth streak and what can investors expect in mid February?

While technology stocks in general are not known for their dividends and rather keen on re-investing the cash back into the company, there are a few tech stocks out there that pay decent dividends. Apart from Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) with its 4-year dividend history and a current yield of 1.9% and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) currently yielding 2.5% and on a 13-year run of consecutive dividend increases, Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) yielding almost 3.5% is one of the top dividend stocks in the technology sector. Since having paid its initial dividend of $0.06 per share in 2011 the company has aggressively hiked its dividend to a current level of $0.26 per share. Last year's February dividend raise of 25% excited investors so much that the stock has soared by more than 33% since then.

So, what does Cisco have in store for us dividend investors this year? Can we expect another (double-digit) dividend increase?

Let's take a look at this by examining the company's dividend history, its dividend policy, its dividend payout ratio and the status of its business in general.

Why is Cisco now a long-term dividend stock?

Cisco paid its first ever dividend in 2011 as backed by the company's leadership position in its market, management was convinced that now is the right time for Cisco to pay back to its shareholders, particularly as the company has finally overcome the nightmare and aftermath of the 2000/01 dot-com bubble. Although only six years old, the company's dividend track record is impressive and aggressive alike.

The company has grown its dividend by a staggering 333% in that period. The year-over-year increases have excited investors:

2012: +33%

Late 2012: +75%

2013: +21%

2014: +12%

2015: +11%

2016: +24%

Out of this already impressive list the massive 75% raise really stands out. The reason behind this is that only a year after having paid its first ever dividend Cisco formulated its "capital allocation strategy" which states

Cisco has the financial strength and flexibility to effectively invest in our business, pursue strategic opportunities, such as acquisitions, as well as return a minimum of 50% of our free cash flow annually through dividends and share repurchases to our shareholders," said Frank Calderoni, EVP and Chief Financial Officer. Our financial strength gives us the confidence to commit and execute against this strategy, in order to provide meaningful return to our shareholders.

The company followed suit with this giant dividend increase. The company is currently maintaining a payout ratio (in terms of earnings) of around 48% and is thus just shy of its minimum goal.

Accompanying the latest dividend hike, Cisco has also reaffirmed its capital allocation strategy once more.

We had another strong quarter, delivering both the top line and bottom line growth," said Kelly Kramer, Cisco executive vice president and chief financial officer. "I'm happy with the progress we are making as we continue to shift our business model to more software, and recurring revenue. We are very confident in the strength of our business and future cash flows allowing the substantial increase of our dividend this quarter to $0.26. We remain committed to our shareholders in delivering profitable growth and returning a minimum of 50 percent of our free cash flow back annually. Source: Cisco FY2016/Q2 Earnings Release

And there is more for dividend investors to like here than just the dividend. Apart from these huge dividend boosts in the past years the company is also heavily buying back its own shares, thereby growing its EPS and lowering the number of outstanding shares for future dividends. Since the inception of its stock buyback initiative, Cisco had repurchased around 4.6 billion shares for almost $100 billion. In FY2016 alone it retired stock worth $3.9 billion. Together with the dividend it distributed in that year this translated into 70% of free cash flow.

What can we now expect for the future?

There are three catalysts for further dividend growth:

A favorable tax reform to repatriate overseas profits and cash under the new Trump administration. By the end of FY2017/Q1 Cisco recorded liquid assets of $71 billion of which the overwhelming majority, i.e. ~61 billion, is held overseas. Although no-one really knows at this point if this tax reform will come and to what extent but should it come the company has already made it quite clear that investors will be rewarded accordingly through a combination of dividends and buybacks. Although this would make a huge difference, dividend investors do not have to rely on changes in external factors for Cisco to boost its dividend. The company recorded bottom-line EPS growth of 7% for FY2016 and investors should expect something similar for FY2017 as the company is currently carrying out a restructuring plan that contains a 7% workforce reduction and resulting cost savings. Even without bottom-line growth, Cisco should be able to raise its dividend given that it has substantially reduced its share count over the years. This allows the company to hike its dividend without having to use additional cash.

So, if this bodes well for future dividend growth how good is Ciscos's current price?

Currently, the company is yielding 3.45% and is sporting a PE ratio of 14, which makes it look comparably cheap. Valuing the stock with a simple dividend discount model and the following parameters (5-year growth rate 8%, terminal growth of 3% and a discount rate of 7%) shows that the stock appears slightly undervalued (-9%), i.e. that its current price may not be the best bargain you'll ever get but you are getting a significant "discount" compared to the 25-times earnings valuation of the broad S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Takeaway

Cisco is a tech stock worth owning for the long-term dividend investor. While its previous staggering dividend growth rates will not be sustained, I expect high single digit to low double-digit growth over the next years, particularly if a tax reform allows Cisco to repatriate its overseas cash and distribute it to shareholders. Regardless of whether this happens, the company's product portfolio and the services it is offering is highly sought after and only expected to increase the more connected and intertwined the world is going to be. It is very likely that the company will raise its dividend in February and possibly later in the year should the repatriation topic gain any momentum. For dividend investors willing to go into tech there is simply no way around Cisco.

