Data Center REIT Sector: Rags To Riches In 8 Weeks - Now What?

I keep my fingers on the pulse of the data center REIT sector because I'm convinced it can offer investors attractive risk-adjusted returns for years to come.

While most investors are attracted to the growth potential, I also view data centers as being defensive relative to most other REIT sectors. In a nutshell, data centers represent the best of both worlds for investors who take the time to understand the secular trends and growth catalysts.

Macro trends which benefit third-party data center landlords include: public, private and hybrid clouds, growth of wireless data and streaming media, big data, Internet of Things, and enterprise outsourcing to third-party IT services firms and data center sale-leasebacks.

Global data traffic growth can be a significant profit center, derived from monthly interconnection revenues. Meanwhile, the vast majority of existing stored data is rarely deleted. This virtuous combination has resulted in a doubling of global data about every two years.

I believe data centers should continue to outperform a passive strategy of just owning market cap weighted REIT ETFs like the Vanguard REIT Index ETF (NYSEARCA: VNQ) and iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA: IYR).

However, here's why it might make sense to consider taking a few chips off the table for a couple of these data center REITs

Data Centers - The Bigger Picture

There are six data center publicly traded REITs and they each pursue different strategies. These are often referred to as wholesale (large footprints or entire data halls), colocation (racks, cages, or smaller custom suites), or retail (colocation with network connectivity, interconnection, and managed services, provided by the landlord or other tenants).

Data center operators which pursue both wholesale and retail strategies are sometimes referred to as hybrid.

Hybrid REITs: Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE), CoreSite Realty (NYSE: COR) and QTS Realty (NYSE: QTS).

(NYSE: DLR), (NASDAQ: CONE), (NYSE: COR) and (NYSE: QTS). Wholesale: DuPont Fabros Technology (NYSE: DFT)

(NYSE: DFT) Retail: Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EQIX)

There's also competition from private equity-backed data center landlords in most of the primary (Tier 1) and secondary data center markets. I follow developments regarding these non-traded players closely and regularly write about them for Data Center Knowledge.

How About Valuations?

The data center train left the station in December 2016 and has continued to build momentum for the past eight weeks. There is now little doubt that an event I interpreted as a buy signal on Dec. 1, 2016, became a catalyst that triggered the latest bullish sentiment.

If you bought shares in CoreSite Realty back in early December 2016 you should be thrilled with a return of over 26% over just a few weeks. As of this writing shares have continued to rise.

Then CyrusOne shares, which had been under considerable pressure for months, actually moved higher on good news a couple of days later.

From my point of view, this confirmed a new upward trend for the entire sector. I pointed this out in a Data Center Knowledge article published on Dec. 14, 2016 where I wrote:

"In hindsight, the irrational CoreSite trading after announcing a huge dividend hike may have been the inflection point that signaled a near-term bottom for the entire data center sector."

In fact, the two other two data center REITs topping this list, CyrusOne and DuPont Fabros Technologies, also returned over 22% and 21%, respectively. Not bad for a few weeks "work." But that really isn't the whole story.

Essentially, investors must be willing to be greedy when others are fearful, and so forth. You know the rest of Warren Buffett's quote.

I had identified both CyrusOne and DuPont Fabros as being undervalued in this SA article written after Halloween last year. Now that Mr. Market has seen fit to buy the entire sector over the past two months the question becomes: How long can this bullish run continue?

Data Center Leasing Insights

Jones Lang LaSalle released its 2017 Data Center Outlook late last week. I had an enlightening conversation on Friday with Bo Bond, a JLL Dallas-based managing partner and data center expert. In a nutshell, Bond expects Dallas to have a huge wholesale leasing year, similar to Chicago's 80%-plus boost in 2016.

I wrote up my key takeaways from Friday's conversation in the article below published on Monday January 23rd.

Notably, the findings contained in that article influenced my data center REIT discussion below.

CoreSite Realty - Time To Trim?

It's time to use the F.A.S.T. Graphs tool to check and see if any of these REIT valuations are attractive. The black line is price. It is a visual comparison relative to the blue line, which is "normal" P/FFO for any time period. The red line corresponds to the dividend yield on the far right of the chart.

If you are a long-term investor and sailed away to a remote island for a few quarters, it wouldn't appear that much has changed if your returned from your voyage today.

However, if you are a regular SA reader and semi-actively track your portfolio, there have been a couple of significant peaks and valleys to selectively trim or add to your CoreSite positions. Here are two inflection points:

January 2016: My Top REIT Ideas For 2016 - Shining The Spotlight On Data Centers

July 2016: Data Center REITs Have Surged 50% YTD - Is CoreSite Priced For Perfection?

CoreSite shares are now back up in territory where there could be more downside risk than upside potential.

During the past 52 weeks, CoreSite shares traded in a range of $53.81 - $91.91, per share. The 12-month analyst consensus price target is $88.67, so the low-hanging fruit has been picked.

Here is why I think it might be a good idea to consider taking a few chips off of the table prior to earnings: 1) the current P/FFO is 23.9x vs a 19.4x average over the past few years, according to FAST Graphs; 2) the latest run in COR shares has been unrelenting since Dec. 1, 2016, and a retracement is likely; and 3) unless there is a significant new catalyst for COR shares, all the good news is already baked into the price at these levels.

Block and tackle retail interconnection-focused colocation customers are what drives the CoreSite model from quarter to quarter. Notably, CoreSite is not active in the Dallas/Fort Worth data center market. CoreSite will not be reaping any wholesale windfalls from massive hyperscale cloud deployments like 2016 at its Santa Clara campus in California's Silicon Valley.

CyrusOne - Dallas Catalyst

On the other hand, Richardson, Texas,-based CyrusOne happens to be a significant player in several Texas markets, including nearby Dallas/Fort Worth.

I would expect CyrusOne to be a serious competitor in Dallas to land one or more wholesale deals given the recent track record in Phoenix, Northern Virginia, San Antonio and the recent Chicago expansions underway at the CME Group-anchored campus in Aurora, Ill.

During the past 52 weeks, CyrusOne has traded in a range of $31.37 - $56.07, per share. The 12-month analyst consensus price target is $54.00 per share. So, while the lowest-hanging fruit has been picked, there is still a bit more room to run if Q4/FY2016 results, sales funnel and 2017 leasing pipeline comments are bullish.

I still see upside in holding CONE shares here. Depending upon the size of your CONE position, you could "let it ride" or consider taking some chips off the table.

DuPont Fabros - Executing On 5-Year Plan

DuPont Fabros is the only remaining publicly traded data center REIT that is 100% focused on the larger wholesale deployments from 2MW to 10MW-plus. Northern Virginia is the largest DuPont Fabros market, along with its ongoing Chicago developments and Silicon Valley campus (currently 100% committed).

That means DuPont Fabros won't be competing for any of the Dallas wholesale deals in 2017 (or for the foreseeable future). If you are holding a large DFT position, after the recent 22% spike up, trimming the position back a bit to lock-in some of the gains would seem to make sense.

During the past 52 weeks, DuPont Fabros shares have traded in a range of $27.56 - $48.00 per share, and hit a new intraday trading high of $48.32 on Friday. The 12-month analyst consensus price target is $47.92, so the low-hanging fruit has been picked.

DFT - Longer Term Perspective

Meanwhile, DFT is an excellent choice for dividend growth focused investors, and at only 16.6x FFO could be viewed as an attractive GARP holding, currently yielding 4.3%.

Potential headwinds would be the long-term leases in a rising rate environment. Plus, new markets for DFT in Toronto and Portland will not factor into 2017 earnings. A risk factor to consider with DFT is tenant concentration (which is a dual edged sword given the superb credit ratings of Microsoft and other investment grade tenants).

DuPont Fabros continues to execute on its five-year plan, but there aren't many catalysts in the near-term to send these share rocketing higher. However, the low teens FFO growth rate is attractive given the reasonable valuation multiple for long-term investors.

Digital Realty - Dallas Catalyst

Digital is scheduled to bring on its latest phase in Richardson, Texas, in February 2017. This will allow DLR to participate in the wholesale leasing rodeo expected in Dallas. Digital executives made it clear during an early January Citi conference that the gloves were coming off, and Digital's cadence of development would accelerate to keep pace with market demand trends.

However, Digital has such a large global footprint that success in any one market doesn't really move the needle substantially beyond a TTM average of ~40 MW per quarter of leasing.

During the past 52 weeks, Digital Realty shares have traded in a range of $67.33 - $111.15 per share. The 12-month analyst consensus price target is $106.80, so the low-hanging fruit has been picked.

DLR - Longer Term Perpective

Digital is the industry blue chip, with an impeccable record of paying and raising its dividend distribution. If you bulked up on Digital shares back in December, this may be a time to go ahead and take some of those chips off of the table. If the DLR shares are in your long-term bucket, there are catalysts which will play out over several years.

The Digital pivot to connectivity with the Telx acquisition helps to take some of the volatility out of the quarterly numbers. It will also allow Digital to boost its average sales per square foot with smaller, higher margin, colocation leases and related interconnection revenues. In September 2016, Digital Realty announced a major upgrade to its Telx connectivity offerings, which included Service Exchange, and a related partnership announcement with Megaport.

I fully expect Digital Realty to partake in the leasing bounty in Dallas. However, given the global scale of its operations, I just don't see it moving the needle significantly from here.

QTS Realty - Dallas Catalyst

I would expect QTS Dallas to compete to sign strategic wholesale deals as part of its C1 - or custom wholesale offerings. However, large hyperscale leasing isn't really part of the QTS business model.

QTS is a bit of a different animal for two main reasons: 1) A history of acquiring large infrastructure-rich properties - like former chip plants and printing facilities - at bargain basement prices, and repurposing them, and 2) In addition to C1, and C2 colocation revenues, QTS has a C3 cloud and managed services offering with an emphasis on security and compliance.

The cloud and managed services means that QTS moves up the IT stack to provide single-source solutions, or the proverbial "one throat to choke." Another QTS selling point that appeals to enterprise CIO/CTOs - often unsure how legacy IT stacks and new applications will evolve over time - is the ability to have flexibility built into the lease.

A typical example might be to reduce the C-2 colocation footprint, but spend more on QTS' C-3 private cloud and managed services, or vice versa. When space and power is provided by the landlord, but IT services provided by another tenant, that flexibility doesn't really exist. However, the flip side is that IT services providers may choose to locate in facilities where the landlord isn't viewed as competition.

Based upon historical valuations QTS is fairly valued here. However, the street is pessimistic regarding 2017 FFO per share growth. This is partially due to the recent acquisition of the former NJ1 campus of DuPont Fabros, and the July 2016 opening of QTS Chicago.

The Northern New Jersey market has been one of the slowest growing data center markets for wholesale deployments primarily due to the high cost of power, as well as other expenses. This allowed QTS to pick up the facility at a substantial discount to replacement cost.

These expansion moves could be a short-term drag, but are clearly long-term catalysts for growth. Notably, the 2018 FAST Graph growth forecasts are for a huge 20% pop in FFO, with 12% for the following year.

During the past 52 weeks, QTS shares have traded in a range of $39.35 - $58.58 per share. The 12-month analyst consensus price target is $57.14, indicating 13.5% implied price appreciation from here. However, given the huge run since November 2016, much of the low-hanging fruit has already been picked.

QTS dividend growth is likely to continue at attractive clip due to a low FFO payout ratio. Since the quarterly distribution currently yields 2.9%, the majority of QTS total return will likely to be from price appreciation.

Equinix - Retail Colo amnd Global Interconnection

I have previously characterized $27.4 billion cap Equinix as being "a technology company that reports REIT metrics." Equinix always is innovating and looking for where the puck is headed in a rapidly evolving telecom network and hybrid cloud world. Equinix is truly a different animal than any of the other data center REITs. They have thousands of employees, including a stable of engineers to support the global sales efforts.

This is the only FAST Graph that is based upon AFFO per share, a metric EQIX management uses in its presentations and guidance along with EBITDA. If you are keeping score at home, FAST Graph data pegs Equinix P/FFO at 35x, but I would hesitate to use that as a comparison with other data center REITs.

Meanwhile, an AFFO multiple of 25x is indicative of the optimism telecom analysts have for the Equinix shares. REIT investors and analysts have had a relatively brief exposure to Equinix which has only paid a quarterly dividend since 2015 IRS REIT approval. However, management's primary focus is on expanding to grow market share and data traffic by owning the key pins in the map where networks come together.

During the past 52 weeks, Equinix shares have traded in a range of $250.16 - $387.11 per share. The 12-month analyst consensus price target is $409.53, reflecting the bullish views of Wall Street.

Equinix recently announced an acquisition which was essentially a carve out of the Verizon (NYSE: VZ) North and Latin America data center

Read more: Equinix Pulls The Trigger On Verizon Data Centers - Now What?

Plenty of heavy lifting remains to close and successfully integrate the sizeable $3.6 billion Verizon data center acquisition announced in late December. Notably, Equinix - a fine-tuned M&A machine - has plenty of experience in these matters from the many years spent gobbling up strategic global competitors. Notably, shares have been on an upward trajectory since the $3.6 billion Verizon data center acquisition was announced.

If you are a young investor looking to own a dominant franchise for several decades, growth-focused Equinix deserves a long look. However, I would also proceed with caution here, as EQIX shares once again are bumping up against the all-time high price.

