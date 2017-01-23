Whiting Petroleum Continues To Overcome Price Differential Disadvantage

Long term debt has been reduced by more than 40% since the beginning of the fiscal year. Much of that debt has now been converted to equity.

The most significant challenge to operators in the Bakken is the selling price differential. Back when oil prices were a lot higher, that differential represented about ten or fifteen percent of the selling price. Now, with oil prices far lower, that differential can approach or at times exceed 20%. This is extremely painful for operators trying to save every last penny and compete in a lower price environment. The last thing they need is a non-operational reason crimping the gross margin, especially when compared with other geographic areas.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) appears to be finding enough operational savings to overcome that differential disadvantage and still have enough profits to increase cash flow.

Source: Whiting Petroleum January, 2017, Corporate Presentation

The company has made some significant (click on presentation) operational progress over the last few years. But now comes the news that the wells are tracking above 1,500 MBOE reserves. Plus these wells are producing more than 1,000 BOED in the first 90 or sometimes more days. It will be very interesting to see how long it takes Whiting and other operators to develop wells that produce 2,000 BOED in the first 90 days. Some of the initial production is now exceeding 3,000 BOED. This is roughly double the results two years ago. Plus management has more attempts to further improve results on the way.

This gives a company that loses about $8 BO off the selling price (because of the Bakken situation) enough production progress to continue drilling in the current low commodity price environment. If the infrastructure ever catches up to the production in the Bakken, this company could be sitting on a real goldmine.

Source: Whiting Petroleum January, 2017, Corporate Presentation

As shown above (click on presentation), the completed well cost is also lower in many ways. Plus the company gets more production for each dollar spent. How much more progress can be made is anyone's guess, but so far the results are absolutely amazing. But the company needs these kinds of results to survive. The lower oil selling price is a very serious competitive disadvantage. While the differential is expected to decrease, the company must get there first. So superb operations, great geology, and a lean cost structure are an absolute requirement.

Source: Whiting Petroleum January, 2017, Corporate Presentation

The company does have a small amount of diversification outside of the Bakken. That too is showing improved results. The key to both operations is showing a payback period of less than two years. Whiting had always shown adequate well profitability, but the new lower cost environment really demands a much faster payback period. This is true even for long lived wells like the Bakken wells. Industry costs are rapidly dropping, so older wells either need sooner (and possibly even more) reworks to continue production, or they get abandoned earlier. Many of these costs were not necessarily in the original projections, but they do affect future profitability.

Whiting appears to be showing good progress on the paybacks as a result of the continuing and significant operational improvements.

Source: Whiting Petroleum January, 2017, Corporate Presentation

With the latest redemption, the total long term debt now decreases below $3.4 billion. Plus no debt is due until 2019. This gives the company plenty of time to continue with the operational improvements. The third quarter cash flow is a sharp improvement from earlier in the year when commodity prices were a lot lower, plus management estimates that debt is now more than 40% lower than the beginning of the year.

A significant amount of debt was converted to equity. So now the cash flow needs to improve to support the repayment of the remaining debt. That appears to require about a $50 million increase in cash flow from current levels. The latest operational improvements could do the job if enough new wells can be drilled with those latest financial parameters and projected production results. Any further operational improvements could result in some rather conservative ratios if commodity prices do not sustain a significant drop. In any event, management appears to be positioning the company at a much lower future breakeven point.

There is a credit line in excess of $2 billion that is less than 25% used. Though after the latest debt conversions, shareholders may not be too anxious to see more debt on the balance sheet. Nonetheless, continuing operational improvements may at some point allow (safely) a higher debt level. There is a hedging program that can mitigate at least some of the cash flow gyrations.

So while the current stock price has anticipated significant operational improvements, so far management has been meeting those expectations. The leases appear to be in much more superior areas than some competitors, and the results for the Bakken are outstanding. Still the company has a marginal cash flow position from the selling price differential. While that differential is expected to decline in the future, this company must get to that future. The road could be bumpy, but management appears to have the tools to get there. As such this stock offers some speculative possibilities for significant capital gains based upon continued operational out-performance.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents, and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.