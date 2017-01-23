The Thailand ETF Is A Buy

This is the fourteenth a series of articles that makes a fundamental macroeconomic sectoral flow analysis of the economies of key countries across the globe.

The purpose of the review is to see if the local stock market is worth investing in via exchange traded funds (ETFs).

These funds are available to all investors, even for non-residents or those not able to trade in the stock market of that country directly.

In this article, we examine Thailand from a sectoral flow analysis perspective to see if the private sector, containing the local stock market, is getting the support it needs from the government and external sectors to continue its march upward.

Details of the methodology employed to analyze these opportunities are available in the sectoral analysis section found later in this article.

The magic formula for success is:

P = G + X

And you can read more about that below.

Which Countries Are Doing Well?

The first port of call is the ETF page at Seeking Alpha and a look at country ETFs and how they are performing.



The chart is from early December 2016. In that time positions have changed a little as the chart below shows.

One notices from the list the following items:

Latin American countries head the list; what are they doing right? European countries are lagging in the list, except Norway. Only three "developed" countries are near the top of the list. The U.S. is green and showing promise, though far down the list. Why? Mexico, a Latin American country, is near the bottom. Why? What is it doing wrong?

All these questions and more will be addressed in forthcoming articles on a country-by-country basis from top to bottom.

Most countries on the list are in the red and are of no further interest, though we could learn from them what to avoid, as could their governments and politicians. But, as investors, we will leave that to them.

Thailand

Since the start of this series of articles, Thailand has risen from eleventh to tenth place. Thailand is moving modestly up the chart and shows a 37% growth rates over the last twelve months.

One can find the iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA: THD) near the top of the SA ETF list, and the current fiscal situation is as follows:

Government Sector

A review of the latest government budgetary papers reveals the following:

In preparing the budget for FY 2016, the government has set the following policy. 1. The deficit budget policy will be adopted with the consideration of the fiscal sustainability framework and necessity of the public sector's spending in order to mobilize the expansion of Thailand's economy with stability....

The intent and commitment to run a fiscal deficit is there; there are no apologies for it or a long term intention to stop it. This is a very positive and expansionary policy setting for the private sector and therefore stock market support. Not to mention that the people of Thailand well enjoy a higher standard of living and a better life going forward. This government leadership team appears competent and not fixated with neo-liberal debt based financial planning.

The near-term government budget picture is shown in the chart below.

The chart shows that the government sector is net adding to the private sector and that the net add is stable with more to come. This is a positive for the private sector.

The long-term government budget picture is shown in the chart below:

Long-term the government sector has been consistently net adding to the private sector for the last ten years however this has not always been so. Before 2006 the government was draining the private sector of funds over many years. This net drain would have led into and made much worse the impact of the 2008 GFC.

External Sector

Thailand has positive foreign trade position. The near-term can be seen in the chart below.

The chart shows that the balance of trade is a net add to the private sector.

The long-term balance of trade picture is shown below:

The chart shows that Thailand has had a positive trade position overall. The GFC "great recession" phase saw a few years of negative trade balances as world aggregate demand sagged. Since 2015 there has been a return to surplus and a resumption of the longer term trend to a net add to the private sector from trade.

Capital Flows

Thailand does not keep capital flow information, and the nearest and best alternative is foreign direct investment.

The chart below shows the near term flow situation.

The chart indicates that net inflows are adding to the private sector in Thailand despite some more recent outflows. This is a good thing as it expands the circular flow of income by that exact amount.

The long-term trend is shown in the chart below:

Long-term the trend is healthy with strong, consistent capital flows. This speaks well of how the business world perceives Thailand as a place to invest money for a future return. There are periodic outflows, such as the more recent ones, however, seen in historical context this is more an exception than a rule.

Sectoral Analysis Methodology

Each nation state is composed of three essential components:

The private sector The government sector The external sector

The private sector comprises the people, business and community, and, most importantly for investors, the stock market. For the stock market to move upward, this sector needs to be growing. This sector by itself is an engine for growth and innovation. However, it needs income from one or both of the other two sectors to grow.

The government sector comprises the government with its judicial, legislative and regulatory power. The key for the stock market is that this sector can be both a source of funds to the private sector through spending and also a drain on funds through taxes.

The government through its Treasury also sets the prevailing interest rate and provides the medium of exchange. Too much is inflationary and too little is deflationary. It puts the oil in the economic engine.

The external sector is trading with other countries. This sector can provide income from a positive trade balance, or it can drain funds from a negative trade balance.

One should note that a negative trade balance also means that a country has traded currency, that is in infinite supply, for real resources that have a finite supply.

For the stock market in the private sector to prosper and keep moving upward, income is required to be put into the flow. Otherwise, the sector can only circulate existing funds, or is being drained of funds and is in decline.

The ideal situation is that the private sector has a net inflow of funds and is constantly growing, thus giving the stock market headroom within which to expand in value. For this to happen, one or both of the other sectors have to be adding funds to the circular flow of income.

This relationship can be expressed by the following formula:

Private Sector [P] = Government Sector [G ]+ External Sector [X]

P = G + X

For the best investing outcome, one looks for countries where the government sector and external sector are both net adding to the private sector and causing the local stock market index to rise with the receipt of additional funds.

Recommendation

Thailand is a buy and is on the move right now.

The government sector is net adding to the private sector and plans to keep on doing so and is not the least bit apologetic about it. This is an important aspect as the intent and plans to drain the private sector is very bad for the local stock market and a key risk factor for investors.

The external sector is a net add to the private sector and appears to be resuming its long-term positive trend. Foreign investment is positive and shows a long history of net inflows indicating that the rest of the world sees Thailand as a good place to invest money and do business.

One can get investment access to Thailand via these ETF funds.

iShares MSCI Thailand

DB X-TRACKERS DBX MSCI THAILAND INDEX UCITS ETF (DR) (LON: XCX4)

LYXOR ETF THAILAND (EPA: THA)

MULTI UNITS FRANCE LYXOR ETF THAILAND SET50 NET TR $ (LON: THA)

MULTI UNITS FRANCE LYXOR ETF THAILAND SET50 NET TR (LON: THAG

DBX THAILAND (SWX: XMTH)

Some of the above funds trade in USD so one can minimize currency exposure and so guard real total return on your investment.

In the next article, we will take a look at the United States of America.

