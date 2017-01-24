General Electric: Jeff Immelt 'Haters Gonna Hate'

What Happened?

General Electric (NYSE: GE) is down nearly 3% as of this writing. I stated in a previous article that a sell off after earnings was likely. The company's oil and gas segment sank over 20%, which seems to be the reason de jure to bash Immelt.

With Immelt projecting 3%-5% growth in 2017, a 1% rate for the fourth quarter didn't seem to inspire much confidence. Moreover, Immelt's statement on the earnings conference call that he felt "pretty secure" about the 2017 target did not help much. Here is the principal statement from Jeff Immelt:

"We had good cash to execution across both industrial and capital, and we returned more than $30 billion to investors in buyback and dividends. We'll go through each of those in more detail. In all, we're able to offset a challenging oil and gas market to deliver a year inline with expectations. For cash, industrial CFOA was $8.2 billion in the quarter, the biggest cash quarter in our history. We had significant growth in CFOA and free cash flow versus fourth quarter of 2015, both growing by more than 30%."

When taking in to consideration all the positives the company reported along with the fact Immelt reiterated guidance, I feel confident the dip should be bought. The following are a few of the highlights from the quarter.

Source: ge.com

General Electric's Oil & Gas segment is surely the weakest link. Even so, I submit General Electric will eventually turn it around and benefit from the challenging environment. Furthermore, the value of the conglomerate model is the fact that one segment's gains can offset another's loss. The fact of the matter is the company reaffirmed its guidance for 2017 of 3%-5% organic growth, margin expansion and plans to return $26 billion to shareholders. What's not to like?

I believe the reasons for the selloff are related to the past. The major issue has been the underperformance of the oil and gas segment. With OPEC agreeing at for the first time in eight years to a production cut of 1.2 million barrels a day, I surmise the odds have shifted in General Electric's favor. Even so, several headwinds remain.

Potential Headwinds

Oil prices do not cooperate. It is great OPEC was able to come together and agree on a production cut. Yet, if history has anything to say about it, it will not last. In each of the past production cuts, cheating begin shortly after. Only time will tell if OPEC can hold it together.

The market is currently sitting at all-time highs and seems priced to perfection. Stocks are not cheap on a historical basis. This is an extremely precarious position to be in. Furthermore, the stock technically in no man's land.

Current Chart

Any hiccup in macroeconomic indicators could bring the markets and General Electric's stock tumbling down in an instant, not to mention the potential downside created by an exogenous geopolitical event.

Furthermore, the Fed just raised rates and took a more hawkish tone for the coming year stating three rate hikes are on the table. The green shoots we see now may turn brown once the support of the central bankers evaporates.

The Bottom Line

I submit the Jeff Immelt haters have it all wrong. As you can see, General Electric's transformation into an industrial pure-play is effectively complete. Immelt has the company is well positioned to deliver for shareholders. Furthermore, General Electric is making all the right moves to continue as a going concern for years to come.

I believe the selloff is unjust and presents an excellent buying opportunity. The company stands to gain from Trump's tax reform and infrastructure plans as well. Immelt reiterated guidance for 2017. This will be icing on the cake. Furthermore, you get paid a 3.14% dividend yield to boot.

So I'm not selling, but adding on this pullback. Nonetheless, dividend growth and income investors looking to start a new full position would be wise to layer in overtime to reduce risk. I am nearly 100% sure Trump will make some sort of policy misstep and provide another opportunity to buy the stock at an even bigger discount.

Final Thought

Those are my thoughts on the subject. I look forward to reading yours. Do you think the selloff presents a buying opportunity? Is Jeff Immelt doing a good job or should he be let go? If you thought this article was interesting, please click on the "Follow" button at the top of the article by my picture. I would greatly appreciate it. Please use this information as a starting point for your own due diligence.