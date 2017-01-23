Home Bancshares: Growth That Makes Valuation Sense

Home Bancshares (NASDAQ:HOMB) is high quality, clean, and growing. Among relatively high PE small U.S. Banks, HOMB is more dynamic than the likes of similarly valued Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT).

Let's reverse the usual order of business at FIG Ideas and take a look at the earnings outlook and valuation before discussing the bank.

So you've got 17% then 11% EPS growth 2017-18. The key feature is in the # Shares line in the model above insofar as HOMB isn't buying back shares hand over fist like more mature, and much bigger, regionals in which buybacks quite often account for the lion's share of EPS growth. That's fine of course, it's just from a long term perspective, HOMB can do all that later. What you have now is a bank that is growing well organically but of which the raison d'être is the acquisition of small community banks. Anyone minded to look at the deal track should click here (go to presentations/webcasts).

Management is confident of continued deal potential, and this of course is one of the areas of risk with a business like this. However, pricing discipline is not in question and the risk is that absent an attractive deal pipeline HOMB would have to fall back on organic growth which would leave its valuation in my view about 10% vulnerable over the medium term, other things equal. We will see two small Florida banks integrated in Q1'17, which will boost assets about 6%.

Don't forget, HOMB operates with a loan-deposit ratio in excess of 100%, which gives it a higher interest margin than less geared peers and, in a benign credit environment like the current one, gives the bank higher incremental returns on capital committed. This is mainly seen in the low cost/income efficiency ratio. See below:

Company data

Few U.S. banks operate with an efficiency ratio either side of 40%. A relatively low cost/income bank is the mighty U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), which runs in the mid 50s. Growth is worth more there too: as the balance sheet expands, more of the revenue it generates gets to the bottom line than in regionals where efficiency is in the mid to high 60s. HOMB is in another league on this front so its rapid balance sheet growth, if it continues, will driven commensurately more value for shareholders.

Here's the growth of deposits and loans over the last eight quarters. Loans/deposits moved over 100% in Q1'16.

Company data

This NIM is well north of the level we find in mature regionals, when 2.3-2.5% is typical. NIM here is measured over total average assets.

Company data

This generates a concentration of the income mix into net-interest income. Normally this is a reason to pressurize management to crank up their fee earning. Here though it really just reflects the "extra" interest income deriving from the high LDR. Loan yields at 5.6% on a gross basis are not exceptional. Note that short term, the Durbin amendment is likely to provide a barrier to fee growth in late 2018 though the company will subsume the issue with loan and acquisition driven growth long term.

Company data

Conclusion

I've been looking through the higher PE banks in search of one that made sense opposite its growth and quality in relation to the still low PEs in opportunities like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) and the middle ranking peers such as KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) and Citizens (NYSE:CFG). For anyone in search of such a name, HOMB should be on your list.