Here's What Chesapeake Energy's Newest Move Means For Shareholders

Chesapeake Energy's (NYSE:CHK) decision to reduce its preferred shares is another attempt at making the capital structure simpler and more efficient. The company is converting a total of 328,977 preferred shares of different issues into around 18.8 million common shares. The news does not come alone. It is paired with the decision from the board to reinstate preferred dividend which was discontinued in order to direct that cash towards debt repayment. Both these pieces of news have some hidden clues if you look closely. The matter of reinstatement of preferred dividend is quite simple so let's discuss it first.

Before the company decided to halt its preferred dividends, it was paying $170 million to its preferred shareholders in dividend. Chesapeake has four different series of preferred shares outstanding. Almost exactly a year back, Chesapeake's debt was trading at an extreme discount and there were fears that the company might default. This was a good chance for an intelligent management team to buy some debt at deep discount and it made sense that the preferred dividends will be better used towards debt reduction. In the last twelve months, the company has come a long way on its restructuring efforts. Short-term debt maturities have almost been eliminated, new debt has longer term maturity and favorable covenants. Through asset sales and new borrowings, the company now has enough cash on hand to further deal with its remaining short-term debt maturities and other liquidity needs.

This decision sends a positive signal to the market that the management is not concerned about the future cash flow generation ability of the company. In fact, it shows confidence that the cash flows are going to improve. I highlighted in my last article that the management did not get the desired results from the most recent tender offer. I was expecting another move on the debt front, but this does not come as a surprise either. Total dividend payment will be more than $114.3 million - these preferred shares are cumulative convertible, meaning the dividend accrues. So, this payment will be used to cover the last year as well as the first quarter 2017 divided. Accrued dividend amounts to around $91.5 million. This is a substantial reduction from the $170 million the company was paying a year ago. This is because of two exchange events that have taken place in the last year. The second event was announced on 19 January which I am going to explain further while the first was at the start of October when the company issued more than 110.1 million common shares for a total liquidation value of $1.2 billion. At the time, management was able to claim a discount of 40%.

Again, this privately negotiated transaction will yield significant discount for the company. The table below explains the liquidation value and conversion factors.

Source: Press Release, SEC Filings

Third column shows the agreed upon conversion ratio for each preferred share at the time of issue and the fourth column lists the per share liquidation preference for a preferred shareholder. Under normal circumstances, the company will issue the corresponding number of common shares in the fifth column titled "new common stock issued". This should have resulted in issuing 7,737,986 new common shares for the preferred shares. However, we are not operating under normal circumstances and a number of adjustments have been made from both sides. In Chesapeake's case, the company has agreed to issue new shares at a substantially lower price than the conversion floor. Since the management is looking to make things simpler, some adjustments had to be made. It would make no sense for the preferred shareholders to let go of their privilege to receive dividend and pay a premium on the common stock.

In order for the management to convince the preferred shareholders, they would first have to make sure that these investors can be persuaded to believe in the future of the company. For an investor, converting a preferred share into a common becomes attractive when there is a chance of substantial upside. The last column in the table lists the total liquidation preference for each issue. At the end, the company wiped more than $193 million in liquidation preference. Since more than 18.7 million new shares were issued, the per share conversion price comes out to be just under $10.3. It is still substantially lower than the conversion floor price for each of these issues (none of these issues have conversion floor below $25). In the 8-K, Chesapeake management did not give details about the conversion price and the discounts applicable. If my simple calculations are anywhere near the real conversion price, then the management is getting a pretty good deal as the preferred shareholders are still paying a substantial premium.

The stock price took a tumble as the news came out. However, this should prove to be a short-term dip as the dilution is negligible (around 2%). Overall, this is good news for the company and the shareholders. First, this reduces the cash outflow. The company could not cut preferred dividends indefinitely. So, these two conversion transactions since October have resulted in a considerable decline in cash outflow. On the other hand, reinstatement of preferred dividend will reduce the free cash flows. This will push back the cash flow neutrality to some extent. The management is being extremely intelligent and they are making all the capital structure related decisions when the sentiment about the overall market and the stock is turning in favorable. Oil markets are becoming bullish, investors have started to pay attention to the upstream companies again and it is the right time to be making these moves. Preferred shareholders seem to share my belief that Chesapeake Energy is a $10 share and has the potential to rise further in the next 2-3 years.

