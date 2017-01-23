The Uranium ETF Will Decay

The share price of URA is in a long-term descending channel. I expect that the momentum downward will continue.

The Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) has been on a tear recently, up nearly 40% since Election Day. Investors have optimistically been buying into uranium stocks, with the expectation that President Trump will be pro-nuclear power, although he has been silent on the nuclear industry to date, with his speeches instead focusing on resurrecting the coal industry and expanding the U.S. oil and gas industry.

URA is up more than 25% this year, largely due to an announcement that the world's largest uranium producer, state-owned Kazatomprom in Kazakhstan, would be cutting uranium production by 10%. This in response to a significant glut in global uranium supplies, which has pushed uranium prices down to multi-year lows.

Uranium rolling contract futures price chart (Source: futures.tradingcharts.com)

There has also been speculation that China may have been behind the recent uranium price surge, as China has 20 new nuclear facilities currently being constructed.

I believe that the recent optimism regarding the nuclear power industry is misplaced. Despite the recent price surge of uranium, the fundamentals haven't changed significantly. My position is that URA will start declining in price again, remaining in the descending channel that started in mid-2012 (see chart below).

I realize that this is a contrarian position. Most experts believe that the price of uranium has bottomed out, and that the price has nowhere to go but up. After all, China, India and several other countries have big plans for expanding their nuclear power facilities. For example, India wants to increase its nuclear power from 6,000 MW to 45,000 MW by 2035. China currently gets 2% of its power from nuclear energy. China wants to increase that figure to 30% by 2030.

Why the price of uranium will continue sliding

On Tuesday of last week, Cameco (NYSE:CCJ), one of the largest uranium producers in the world, warned that analyst estimates are too high and it expects to report a loss for 2016. The company also announced lay-offs, production cuts, and other cost reduction measures. The company also warned investors that its financials, that will be reported on Feb 9, 2017, are worse than expected. Meanwhile, the stock price dropped from a high of $13.36 down to $10.71 before recovering to a recent price of $11.74.

5-day intraday price chart for CCJ (Source: finance.yahoo.com)

President and CEO Tim Gitzel said:

These are necessary actions to take in a uranium market that has remained weak and oversupplied for more than five years. While it is positive that we are starting to see other producers announce their intent to reduce supply, we have not yet seen an actual reduction in supply. Ultimately, it will be the return of both term demand and term contracting in a significant way that will signal that market fundamentals have turned more positive.

Nick Carter, vice-president of uranium at Ux Consulting Co., estimates that there was an oversupply of 21 million pounds in a global market that produced about 206 million pounds of uranium last year. "New reactors have failed to pick up the slack caused by the Japan shutdowns."

Apart from the slow restart of Japanese reactors, there has been a shift away from nuclear power in Europe, and the closure of U.S. reactors.

"Over the next few years, the uranium market will likely continue to be oversupplied, despite cuts from Cameco and others," Carter said. "Demand could increase by the early 2020s as Japan restarts more reactors and other reactors come online."

New Technologies

Silex Laser enrichment is a fairly recently developed technology that is used to re-enrich depleted uranium. Silex stands for Separation of Isotopes by Laser Excitation. The technology promises improved efficiency and lower costs than the centrifuge enrichment plants already in operation. The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has agreed to sell 300,000 tonnes of depleted uranium to GE Hitachi Global Laser Enrichment (GLE) for re-enrichment at a plant to be constructed by GLE near DOE's Paducah site in Kentucky. The contract has GLE financing, constructing, owning and operating the Paducah Laser Enrichment Facility. It would be a commercial enrichment plant licensed by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). 300,000 tonnes of depleted uranium would take place over 40 years, producing around 100,000 tonnes of "natural-grade" uranium, sold into the global uranium market.

Integrated Molten Salt Reactors (IMSRs), the next generation of nuclear technology, promises to produce 50% less waste per year than a light water reactor. These modular reactors are meltdown-proof by design, and also are able to use the stored High Level Nuclear Waste as fuel. Transatomic Power Corporation is leading the development of IMSR. This technology will reduce long-term demand for uranium dramatically.

Checking under the hood

The table below provides the list of stocks held by URA. Cameco is the primary stock held with an allocation of 21%. Note that most of the other stocks are penny stocks, with some trading below 10 cents. With an ongoing uranium oversupply, I expect that some of these penny stocks will disappear.

% Weight Name Market Price ($) 21.13 CAMECO CORP 11.74 12.099 NEXGEN ENERGY LTD (OTCQX:NXGEF) 2.45 6.525 URANIUM PARTICIPATION COR (OTCPK:URPTF) 3.2 6.151 URANIUM ENERGY CORP (NYSEMKT:UEC) 1.54 5.87 DENISON MINES CORP (NYSEMKT:DNN) 0.71 4.944 CGN MINING CO LTD 0.09 4.042 BERKELEY ENERGIA LTD (OTCPK:BKLRF) 0.78 4.039 UR-ENERGY INC (NYSEMKT:URG) 0.77 3.885 FISSION URANIUM CORP (OTCQX:FCUUF) 0.59 3.666 CGN POWER CO LTD-H 0.28 3.64 AREVA 4.95 3.602 ENERGY FUELS INC (NYSEMKT:UUUU) 2.19 3.397 PENINSULA ENERGY LTD (OTC:PENMF) 0.59 3.136 ENERGY RESOURCES OF AUST (OTCPK:EGRAF) 0.51 2.378 CNNC INTERNATIONAL LTD (OTC:CNNCF) 0.37 2.246 GREENLAND MINERALS & ENER (OTC:GDLNF) 0.08 1.81 MEGA URANIUM LTD (OTCPK:MGAFF) 0.18 1.662 PALADIN ENERGY LTD (OTCPK:PALAY) 0.07 1.644 UEX CORP (OTCPK:UEXCF) 0.2 1.571 SILEX SYSTEMS LTD (OTCQX:SILXY) 0.37 1.418 CENTRUS ENERGY CORP (NYSEMKT:LEU) 6.7 1.063 LARAMIDE RESOURCES (OTCPK:LMRXF) 0.35

Cameco has warned that the financial report released on Feb 9, 2017 will be significantly worse than analyst estimates. I also expect future guidance to be poor based on statements made in the pre-announcement.

On the technical side, CCJ was unable to penetrate the resistance level of approximately $13.50 and will likely retreat from here. (See chart below).

Price chart for CCJ (Source: finance.yahoo.com)

Conclusions

There is an oversupply of Uranium due to the slow restart of Japanese reactors, a shift away from nuclear power in Europe, and closure of U.S. reactors.

Over the next few years, the uranium market will likely continue to be oversupplied, despite cuts from Cameco and others.

New technologies are becoming available that will reduce the need for uranium in the future, including re-enrichment of depleted uranium, and a next generation nuclear reactor.

URA is dominated by one stock, CCJ. Most of the remaining stocks are penny stocks, some of which could disappear in this environment of uranium oversupply.

The share price of URA is in a long-term descending channel. I expect that the momentum downward will continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.