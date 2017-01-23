Bank Of The Ozarks: What Now After Another Record Quarter?

Record low asset quality ratios are a concern that loan losses will only grow from here.

The quarterly numbers for Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ:OZRK) again appear too good to be true. The Q4 results was the first full quarter with the two acquisitions from 2016 and numbers didn't disappoint.

Along with the general financial sector, the stock rebounded at the end of 2016. Though Bank of the Ozarks isn't at new 52-week highs like most bank stocks. The stock only reached a peak around $54 similar to the late 2015 high possibly still providing an opportunity for alert investors.

The 2016 numbers were truly remarkable for a bank in the middle of integrating the purchases of C1 Financial and Community & Southern Holdings. The bank was able to produce the lowest annual net charge-off ratio in the 19-year history as a public company.

The net charge-off ratio was a minimal 0.07% for the year while non-performing loans at the end of December were only 15 basis points. Such low numbers always naturally conjures up thoughts of a impending reversal of the trend.

Sure management suggests the results are due to conservative underwriting standards, but the industry in general is at cycle low asset quality ratios. Bank of the Ozarks does back up this statement with a real estate investments that have only had two loans result in combined credit losses of $10.4 million over a 14-year period.

In general, the stock appears expensive on normal bank valuation metrics such as tangible common equity book value. Especially considering this measure of book value only grew 18% last year to $17.08.

By more traditional stock measures, the bank stock is reasonably priced even at the highs around $52. Analysts forecast the bank making around $3.54 in 2018 leaving the stock at about 15x P/E multiple.

OZRK EPS Estimates for Next Fiscal Year data by YCharts

With the stock up nearly 50% since the start of November, the valuations don't warrant an aggressive move. The key investor takeaway is to wait for a potential dip before loading up on the quality bank.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.