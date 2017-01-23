Sarepta Therapeutics: Our Next Investment

Our first price target for the common stock is $74 (enterprise DCF method) using risk-adjusted NPV of future exondys51 revenue in the U.S.+E.U.

The company is building a dominating franchise in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) through in-house development of novel technologies, collaborations and in-licensing.

We are adding Sarepta Therapeutics to our model portfolio as the next investment.

We added Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRPT) to our model portfolio as the next investment. We feel bullish about the commercial potential for ExonDys51 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) with exon 51 mutations. The company has done an excellent job in getting accelerated approval for the drug in the U.S. and is pursuing the regulatory approval in the E.U. The company is building a dominating franchise in DMD through in-house development of novel technologies, collaborations and in-licensing.

(Sarepta Therapeutics, common stock price chart)

Investment Highlights:

Rating = Buy

Price target = $74

Current stock price = $31.75

52-week stock price range = $8 to $63.73

Market cap = $1.65 billion

Enterprise value = $1.41 billion

Average daily share volume (3 month) = 2.63 million

Cash reserves = $330 million

Long-term debt = $8.49 million

Short interest = 27% (% of float)

Short interest, days to cover = 4.6

Eteplirsen payer reimbursement trends are encouraging in the U.S.:

The company has received 250 "START" forms for DMD boys with exon 51 mutation already (60% covered by private payers and 40% by Medicaid), and is working on filling the prescriptions filled for them (expect all 250 patients to receive therapy during 2017). It is also working with clinicians to encourage genetic testing in DMD boys to identify mutations. Thirteen percent of covered lives have favorable coverage/reimbursement policy from the payers, 79% covered lives have pending policy decisions/case by case review or approved with restrictions and only 8% were denied coverage (conversations continue). The company is working with U.S. insurers to educate them about the disease and the unmet need for eteplirsen in the absence of any other approved therapy. The process of getting insurance approval for the therapy has become faster.

Europe regulatory approval for eteplirsen could happen in 2017:

E.U. has higher number of target DMD boys with exon 51 mutations than the U.S. The Marketing Authorization Application (NYSE:MAA) in the E.U. has been validated. The company is seeking accelerated approval in the E.U. (targeting 5 major E.U. nations first) and will expects to hear from the European Medicine Agency (NYSEMKT:EMA) in spring 2017. Meanwhile, the company is hiring E.U. personnel and setting up manufacturing facilities in the E.U. Approval in the E.U. could open another major market for Sarepta. Eteplirsen patents extend till 2026 (U.S.) and 2025 (E.U.).

The company is investing in next generation therapies in DMD through in-house development and collaborations/in-licensing:

(Sarepta Therapeutics: R&D pipeline)

Sarepta has partnered with Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) to test a combination of exondys51 with NF-κB inhibiting anti-inflammatory therapy. It licensed Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) utrophin modulator therapy in 2016 (which could have applications in all DMD patients regardless of mutations). It licensed microdystrophin and GalGT2 gene therapies from the Nationwide Children's Hospital recently. The licensed gene therapy could also have applications in other muscular dystrophies apart from DMD.

Exondys51 is targeted at DMD boys with exon 51 mutations (13% of the all DMD in the U.S., 14% in the E.U.). Additional 31% of DMD boys can be covered by its in-development therapies like exon 45 and exon 53 targeted therapies (phase 3 started in 2016). Sarepta was recently awarded favorable patent decision for its exon 45 and 53 targeted therapies vs. Biomarin (NASDAQ:BMRN) which is also bullish for the company.

(Sarepta Therapeutics: exon skipping pipeline)

Sarepta has shown encouraging efficacy and safety data from its next-generation RNA targeted therapy PPMO platform in non-human primates. A single dose of this therapy caused 30-fold increase in the dystrophin production (40 mg dose) and 50x increase in dystrophin (120 mg dose). Human trials of PPMO therapy are expected to start in 2017.

(Data from PPMO study)

Data from several on-going clinical trials could be a catalyst for the stock price:

Sarepta has 7 product candidates entering clinical trials in 2017. ESSENCE, a global, double-blind, randomized, controlled trial is targeting exon 45 and 53 mutations in DMD representing additional 16% DMD patients (patent enrollment to start this year). On-going exondys51 studies include NCT02420379 (40 subjects), estimated completion date: December 2016, and NCT02255552 (80 subjects, estimated completion date: January 2019).

(Sarepta Therapeutics: on-going clinical studies in DMD)

Potential competition:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) is developing WVE-210201 to target exon 51 mutations in DMD. It will start clinical trials in second half of 2017.

The stock is undervalued using DCF valuation of forecasted revenue from exondys51 in the U.S. and E.U.:

Sarepta is well-funded with $330 million of cash reserves, and just $8.49 million of long-term debt. We modeled peak $4.8B revenue from exondys 51 in the U.S. and E.U. in 2021 (price: $300K/year in the U.S. and $250K/year in the E.U., 80% peak market penetration of 15K U.S. and 19K E.U. patients), after 4% royalties to University of Western Australia. We calculated the fair value of operations (NYSE:NPV) from this clinical indication= $4.06 billion (after adjusting for deferred tax assets). After adjusting for non-operating assets like cash reserves and liabilities and using diluted share count, we calculated the fair value per common stock= $73.71.

Risks in the investment:

It is possible that the ongoing clinical trials in the above-mentioned indications may fail, regulatory agencies might not approve the products, unexpected side effects might be seen in the future, clinicians might not widely prescribe the products or insurers might not reimburse them. Competing products from other companies might gain significant market share in the planned clinical indications.

Our first price target for the common stock is $74.

