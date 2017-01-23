What Does Cimarex Have In Mind For 2017?

Cimarex is sometimes regarded as a Permian centric play, but the truth is it's production split is quite gassy and 45% of production comes from Oklahoma.

Cimarex (NYSE:XEC) has been one of the darlings of Wall Street when it comes to the "Permian Premium." The stock was up 50%+ in 2016 despite TTM earnings of -$11.82/share. Most of Cimarex's drilling takes place in the Wolfcamp Shale and Bone Spring Sands in the Permian Basin and in the Woodford Shale in Western Oklahoma.

The company's Permian Basin acreage accounted for 36% of Cimarex's year-end 2015 proved reserves and 56% of total production in 2015. So what does the company have up its sleeve for 2017?

Culberson County

One primary focal point for Cimarex in 2017 will be on the Wolfcamp play within the company's 100,000 net acres in Culberson County, Texas:

Cimarex has a joint development agreement with Chevron (NYSE:CVX) to exploit its acreage here and is testing longer laterals in both the Upper & Lower Wolfcamp. In 2015, Mark West Energy Partners (NYSE:MWE) announced long-term, fee-based agreements with Cimarex and Chevron to support development in the Delaware Basin. Mark West's 200 MMcf/d cryogenic gas processing plant -- "Hidalgo" -- is located in Culberson County, TX and came online during Q2 2016. This should help the JDA achieve higher margins on its NGLs as opposed to shipping them to Mont Belvieu for processing.

As shown on the type curve above, at $50 WTI and $3 natural gas (and with NGLs priced at 30% WTI), Cimarex expects its Lower Wolfcamp wells to deliver a 75% IRR and the Upper Wolfcamp wells to approach a 150% IRR.

Q3 Earnings

Cimarex posted a net loss of -$0.14/share for Q3 2016. Backing out a $89.8 non-cash impairment charge on uneconomic oil & gas properties, XEC's adjusted net income was +$0.41/share.

Total production was down 3% yoy as both gas and oil (-11%) production was down but NGL production was up:

For the quarter, note that gas production of 446.7 MMcf accounted for 47% of total production while liquids were 53%. That's quite a low oil split for as compared to many Permian operators. Note that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) liquids split in Q3 2016 was 77% (see "Pioneer Natural Resources: Then Vs. Now"). The disconnect is because 45% of Cimarex's production came from the Meramec and Woodford wet gas shale plays in Oklahoma.

At the end of Q3, Cimarex was running 3 rigs in the mid-Continent and had 27 net wells waiting on completion. That compares to 5 rigs running in the Delaware Basin of the Permian and with 18 wells waiting on completion. The large backlog of DUCs were due to delays in Cimarex's completion schedule. Management said that was caused by stimulations that were up-sized beyond the company's original plans and thereby lengthened the time required for pad completions. The resultant production ramps slipped later into Q4, with peak production moving into first quarter 2017. But that may not be a bad thing as gas, oil, and NGL prices have firmed as compared to the original completions' schedule. As Tom Jorden, Cimarex chairman and CEO, said: "We will enter 2017 with great momentum."

Outlook

As shown above, management is guiding for a 9-14% yoy increase in production for 2017. That seems quite conservative in light of the current oil & gas price deck and strip. Considering Cimarex's fairly sound balance sheet (see below), the company will be able to accelerate its drilling program should prices stay in the current range. As a result, I would expect production growth to come in at the high-end of guidance.

The company is fairly well covered (35 analysts) and the average earnings estimate for 2017 is for $3.91/share:

Given the stock is currently trading at $137, that's a forward P/E of 35x.

Risks

Cimarex has emerged from the depths of the oil and gas price down-cycle in solid financial condition. While long-term debt to total capitalization was a bit high at 39%, debt to LTM adjusted EBITDA was only 2.8x. The company had ~25% of production -- evenly split between oil and gas -- hedged for Q4, with collars below what WTI and NYMEX gas are trading at today.

Summary and Conclusion

Cimarex's production split in Q3 was 47% gas and 53% liquids - a fairly gassy profile for what is considered a Permian centric player. And that is because it really isn't a Permian centric player considering 45% of Q3 production came from wet gas plays in Oklahoma. But that might not be all bad considering I expect a rebound in NGL prices this year (see "DCP Midstream Reorganizes Just As An NGL Price Recovery Appears Imminent"). However, given a forward P/E of 35x on estimated 2017 EPS, it's hard to get overly excited about the shares despite its excellent acreage and estimated IRRs.

I rate Cimarex a hold based on its current valuation and the expectations of a "Trump Bump" in energy shares. However, I would view such a bump will, in the longer term, be driven more by fundamentals like oil and gas prices, which I see range bound in a "lower for much longer" scenario. As a result, I would sell Cimarex if the shares rally to $145.

