Crocs Is No Longer An Iconic Brand But It Shares Are Now Cheap

Crocs are no longer the fad they once were, but its shares are going cheap.

Investment Thesis

Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) once made a very cool fashion accessory. But that fad has come and gone. With its share drifting lower over the last 5 years, investors must be clearly despondent. So what is left under the sole of this once iconic shoe-maker?

I make the argument in this article that buying at this price, alongside management, will offer you good (10-15%) appreciation potential.

Source: morningstar.com

Business Overview

CROX provides footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

CROX, like a lot of retailers, is currently struggling, with the consumer turning away from retail and spending its discretionary income on other activities other than retail.

On way for CROX's management are trying to turn the company around has been its focus on keeping inventory levels down. In its most recent quarter (2016 Q3) inventory levels were down 11% compared to the previous year. This will benefit its financial result, but still more needs to be done to prove to investors that there is a turnaround story worthy of investment.

Management's will try to reduce its SG&A as well as improve its distribution logics. Although, so far, I do know if this is going far enough and the market currently appears unimpressed. However, the best time to invest is generally when it is when the outlook is at its dimmest.

Financials

Source: morningstar.com; author's calculation

One measure by which I define a good quality company is when it is able to generate free cash flow margin above 5% [defined as FCF/Revenue (%)]. CROX has a normalized FCF% of 2.2% (highlighted red), which is lackluster.

Sadly, management has proven itself to be a terrible capital allocator, buying back shares at prices far higher than it is trading at now. And in the last 9-months (ending 30 September 2016), the company has repurchased no shares under the remaining $110m share repurchase program.

Insider Purchases

Interestingly though, insiders have been buying up shares in CROX. I like to check how much stock the company's insiders already own and also to compare how the recent purchases match up to the cash portion of their salaries. In the case of CROX, insiders do not own a lot of stock, roughly 1%, but surprisingly over the last 24 months, around $870k has been spent buying up shares in CROX, which is not insignificant.

Source: insidercow.com

For example, in the case of Mr. Ribatt, last year alone, he will have spent roughly 12% of his cash salary buying up shares in CROX. And in the case of Ms. Teffner, her investment is of an even higher percentage of her cash salary (see below).

Source: proxy statement 2016

Management is not generally known for buying up shares in the companies they work in, unless they honestly believe there is money to be made. These share purchases could turn out to be quite interesting.

Valuation

Relative Valuation

I performed both a relative valuation and a DCF valuation.

Source: morningstar.com; author's calculation

First, from the relative valuation perspective. My favorite metric is the P/S. I like because it is quite a clean metric. I like to compare what investors have been willing to pay for a stock over the past five years and what they are willing to pay for it now. In the past five years, investors were happy to pay 1x P/S. Currently, investors are asked to pay only 0.5x P/S, at least 30% cheaper.

DCF Valuation

I confirmed the margin of safety when I performed a back-of-the-envelope DCF analysis with a roughly normalized $30 million of FCF, with 7% growth over the next five years (which is less than the S&P500 average), before leveling off at 4% (which is just above inflation). I then discounted FCF by 10%. I used 10% because, in spite of CROX having a checkered past, it still have a lot to prove. This brings the DCF to ~$590m market cap or roughly 10-15% upside to the current share price.

Competition

While CROX is temporarily out of favor allow me to compare it with a competitor, Deckers Outdoor Corp (NASDAQ:DECK) to see what kind of multiples the market generally pays for this type of company, as a proxy for when better times return to CROX.

Source: morningstar.com

As you can see above on a P/S ratio DECK is very close to its 5-year average, and therefore close to fair value. This reinforces that there is in fact a small upside potential in CROX, both relative to itself and a competitor.

Conclusion

There is a small upside potential for shareholders of CROX. With roughly around 10-15% upside in CROX an investment here will not be for the faint hearted as its shares are likely to continue to be very volatile. The share price clearly reflects a lot of pessimism but with insiders recently buying up shares, maybe this company will actually be able to successfully turn itself around.

Patient and contrarian investors that keep price at the forefront of their investment thesis could do well in considering a different stock selling below intrinsic value or a totally different type of contrarian investment.

Thank you so much for reading my article. If you have enjoyed reading this article, please click "Follow" to get more articles of mine in real time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.