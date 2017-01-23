Why I Think Oil Will Be $50-$60 For The Next Decade

I am not an expert in oil, and there are many other factors that can affect price. While investigating oil companies, I have studied oil prices over the last year. Looking at the recent uptick in U.S. oil production, it seems clear that U.S. shale will drive oil prices for years to come and seems to be profitable around $50 per barrel.

Understanding the oil market of the past

Oil prices have had a crazy ride the last two years. Looking even further back the price is widely variable (oil was below $20 a barrel in the late 1990s). Historically price has had more to do with price-fixing by OPEC, global geopolitics, and the slow speed at which production rates can adjust to balance the market.

First, understand that the oil has price-fixing. Although free-market countries of U.S., UK and Canada are in the mix, the main oil producers are state run companies (i.e., owned by their government). Thus historically, oil prices have more to do with global geopolitics and price fixing, than the actual cost of extracting and shipping oil to market.

The second thing to understand is that the oil market is international. One country can buy oil from any other country (with exception of occasional sanctions). Being a global market allows OPEC the ability to set a price policy.

Understand how nimble U.S. shale oil can react to the market

With price-fixing producers and an international market, could free market countries like the U.S., UK and Canada drive prices to their economic costs? U.S. oil companies cannot price fix as well because of free-market competition. Note that when a systematic production cut is discussed, OPEC might ask Russia and other non-OPEC countries, but the U.S. is not even asked. The U.S. government can regulate or incentivize, but cannot really direct production.

If it is profitable, U.S. oil companies will drill and expand production, if not they will let current wells pump but not expand. Note, in this "holding steady" pattern where new wells are not drilled, existing wells will gradually lose productivity. Productivity of existing wells can be boosted with major capital expenditures (capex), but often these costs might be similar to drilling new wells. Traditional wells have a slower production loss (say, a few percent a year) and are less reactive when prices drop. Also, access to good oil reserves are limited in the more free-market countries, so new drilling opportunities are slower to develop. Thus, historically U.S. oil companies could not ramp up production as quickly, had to insure their investments were profitable for decades, and have had limited access to massive oil reserves. U.S. oil impact on global oil prices was minimal.

So what has changed to create a new paradigm? Good old American ingenuity. With horizontal drilling combined with fracking, tight oil (or shale oil) has now become affordable. These are massive oil reserves, but a single vertical well cannot pull enough oil from the surrounding area to be profitable because of the geology. Previously unprofitable, but known oil reserves are now being accessed. The figure below contains a lot of information and is the key to my argument; for now focus on the increase from 2012 to mid-2015. You can see that once tight oil production really came on strong, oil production in the U.S. steadily increased and almost doubled over a few years.

Source: Data taken from EIA.

I am a little surprised at how steady the increase is. In the graph above, I had to make the actual production line thicker so you could see it because the linear regression line is right on top of it. I would guess that the increased production is limited by such things as the number of drilling rigs and availability of investor and lender funds to finance new wells. Something besides the actual oil reserves in the ground are constraining the rate of increased productivity (otherwise one would expect it to be more exponential, and taper off in a high oil price regime).

For perspective, oil production (and demand) worldwide is around 100 million barrels per day (Mbpd). Previously, changes in U.S. oil production would have minimal impact on world-wide supply. But with this steady increase, you can see that U.S. oil can annually increase productivity by over 1 percent of worldwide demand. With no end in sight to increased U.S. production, OPEC really had no choice but to stop price fixing (by cutting back on their production) and let prices fall.

Look back at the figure above. A key difference with shale oil is a faster production loss without continued investment in capital expenditures or new wells. Notice how steep production fell once it became unprofitable and shale development stopped. Again about 1 percent of world demand a year (around 1 million barrels per day). Ultimately what this means is that U.S. shale can respond faster to market demands. If prices go up, U.S. oil production should increase until the supply brings prices down to near the break even price for U.S. shale. If prices drop below what is profitable, expansion will stop and the production losses of existing wells will drop fast enough to rebalance the market.

Because of the increased speed at which US shale oil can respond to the market, it is now the primary driver of global oil price.

The nimbleness of U.S. shale oil will outpace other influences

If U.S. shale can adjust production (up or down) by over a million barrels per day within one year, how quickly can other oil producing countries respond to demand?

Whether you look at EIA data or OPEC published numbers, the increased production by OPEC from mid-2014 to the peak in November 2016 was an increase of about 2.5 Mbpd. There were some bumps up and down, but this production increase was generally slow and steady over the last two years. Thus when OPEC uniformly decides to increase oil production, they seem to be able to do it at a rate of 1.25Mbpd per year. U.S. shale can almost offset this with production losses once prices drop below $50. The challenge is the lag as oil prices dropped from $100 per barrel down to $50.

The recent OPEC oil cut is for 1.2 Mbpd. Again, consider how long it will take U.S. shale to wipe this out. Whether major outages of production or demand reductions due to recessions, they have been in a range that could be rebalanced by U.S. shale within a year (i.e., 1 Mbpd).

Since last October, U.S. oil has already increased production by 0.4 million barrels a day, and will fully wipe out the OPEC production cut by 2018 if production continues to increase at expected rates.

U.S. shale break even is around $50 per barrel

So, if U.S. shale can rebalance the market, what is the break-even price for shale? I have seen numbers reported between $40 and $70. My main evidence is the graph above. Considering production stopped about the time oil dropped below $50 and picked up again when oil prices went above $50, this seems to be the price. Now keep in mind there were probably many partially complete drilling projects that remained half-finished and might have come online faster. Also, there is some level of lag for the oil companies to pick back up production. Still, they seem able to react quickly. It may be too short a time (since last October) to know if this rate of increased production will be sustainable. Still the graph above seems strong evidence that above $50 oil will result in expansion of shale oil and U.S. oil supply. Whether prices are decreasing or increasing, about the time the $50 threshold is crossed is when US shale oil production changes from increase to decrease (or visa versa).

There is still plenty of room until we hit a maximum production level of U.S. shale oil

The last consideration is this: What is the upper limit of U.S. production if oil prices continue to stay in this $50+, profitable, range? Is there enough room for U.S. shale production to continue to rise to keep oil at $50? The steady rise in the graph above with no tapering prior to sub-$50 oil provides a strong indication that we are not near some production ceiling based on available oil reserves. Often proved oil reserves are cited to indicate how long the shale boom will last. Proved oil reserves are based on existing developed wells. The total potential for undeveloped areas is where the real limit should be considered. The remaining technically recoverable resource (TRR) is a measure of proved and unproved reserves. There are many assumptions that go into this type of estimate. TRR is expected to have a lot of error since unproved reserves are based on rough estimates and very limited data.

One estimate puts TRR for shale oil in the U.S. at about 80 billion barrels. This is equal to 20 million barrels a day for ten years. Note that with these relatively new approaches to oil drilling and large areas of shale reserve yet to be drilled, these estimates could be very conservative. One expert estimated that the Bakken oil reserve hat 400 billion barrels of TRR (these results are considered controversial, but yet to be disproved). The fact is we do not know the total capacity of shale oil production in the U.S., but I would argue that there is good evidence that U.S. oil production could get up to 20 million barrels a day before we see these limits. Although other limiting factors have already come into play. For example, the Bakken oil pipeline is currently maxed out, and there is resistance to additional pipeline construction or shipment of crude oil by surface transportation (rail/truck).

Summary

So based on U.S. shale oil reaction to prices (above $50 increase production, below $50 decrease production) and the speed at which U.S. oil can adjust to changes in demand; I believe that U.S. shale will continue to drive oil to $50 per barrel. There seems to be enough capacity for U.S. oil to be able to continue to drive prices for the next decade or more. There are some exceptions:

There will always be the occasional production shut downs, civil unrest in an oil producing country, or other issue that will result in short term spikes or drops in oil price. These should be short lived (a year or less) because of the speed at which U.S. oil can react.

Inflation in the U.S. dollar will result in prices rising, so the stability in the $50s is based on today's dollars.

We might be one innovation in solar or battery technology that could make solar powered vehicles competitive with gasoline powered vehicles which could make oil obsolete.

I am not sure of the break even cost for Saudi Arabia to expand oil supply, but I believe it is lower than $50. We could see Saudi make a move to push oil prices below $50 and undercut U.S. oil. I do not believe this will happen because they are addiction to profits. Whether the lifestyle of the Sheiks or the government programs subsidized by oil profits, they were cutting into cash reserves over this last year because of lower priced oil. So even if their break-even cost is lower, they do not seem to be able to accept the thin profit margins U.S. oil companies are comfortable with.

Environmental impacts of oil could result in restrictions or extra costs to U.S. oil companies. Tax changes could also impacts the break even price of U.S. oil.

I believe oil prices will remain in the $50-$60 range for the next decade. This seems to be a good value to use when attempting to value stock in oil companies. Speaking of, look for my next article in a few weeks where I will show you some surprising numbers expected in an annual report to be published the end of February.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.