Pitney Bowes: Heading In The Right Direction

Over the past 12 months, shares of Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) are down approximately 15%. Does this price decline represent a good buying opportunity for investors or is Pitney Bowes a value trap?

In my view, now is a very good time to acquire the shares for a host of reasons. The company generates a decent and sustainable dividend, the capital structure is improving and insiders are buying in. I'll go through each of these in turn below.

The Dividend

Admittedly, the dividend history here is volatile, which is troublesome on some level, but there are two things to keep in mind. First, the company seems willing to lower its dividend when net income declines somewhat. Second, management is returning capital to shareholders in the form of share buybacks. While dividends are a bit choppy, management has returned approximately $379 million to investors in the form of share buybacks since the beginning of 2014.

Capital Structure

Debt has increased in 2016, but since 2012, the company has repaid approximately $810 million of debt. This is a good sign for an investor like me who pays a great deal of attention to the capital structure. More distressing to me is the fact that the company has approximately $2 billion of debt maturing in the next five years. About 40% of this amount is due in 2017-2018. That said, the company seems capable of accessing credit markets, but debt remains a concern. This is why I like the fact that the company has paid it down aggressively since 2012.

Insider Buy Activity

One of the things I like to focus on is the activity of insiders. If insiders are buying, I like to sit up and take notice. In the case of Pitney Bowes, there has been some significant insider buying activity recently (November 2016). In particular, three insiders-Robert Guidotti (VP, Software Solutions), Daniel Goldstein (Chief Legal Officer), and Marc Bradley Lautenbach (NYSE:CEO)-purchased approximately $144,000 worth of stock. When insiders are willing to put their own money on the line, that's a trend that we outsiders would be wise to pay attention to.

The Stock

Investing is about more than analyzing the internals of a given company, obviously. We need to align the business with the stock that acts as a proxy for the underlying business. If shares are overpriced, an investment in an excellent company can be a terrible investment. The reverse is also true. Even if a company is only mediocre, if the shares are purchased at the right price, it might be an excellent investment.

In the case of Pitney Bowes, the shares are currently trading at an EV/EBIT 12.73, with a P/E multiple of 11.5, which represents a discount to the overall market of about 55%. At the same time, the dividend yield of 4.77% is well over double that of the S&P 500. A reasonable argument could be made to suggest that this business deserves to trade at a discount, but a discount of greater than 55% is excessive in my view. Since investing is a relativistic exercise, we must decide between imperfect options. Given the current price here, it makes sense to eschew many of the more popular names and buy Pitney Bowes.

Technical Snapshot

As per our ChartMasterPro Daily Price Model the trend for PBI turned Bullish on December 6, 2016. After dropping 18.50% in ONE day on November 1, 2016 after reporting earnings, the stock stabilized at the $14.25 level, and has been in a slow but steady uptrend since December 6. The current drop to the lower end of the upward price channel at around $15.75 represents a great entry point for PBI. We see an upward price target of $18.00 for the stock over the next six months.

Today we will buy the PBI 21JUL17 15.00 Call Options which will provide us with approximately 7x leverage on our LONG trade. Our initial stop-loss exit signal for the trade will be a daily close below $15.00.

For investors in the shares, we recommend holding for six months or $18.00, whichever comes first.

Conclusion

There are many reasons to buy this stock. Not only are the shares inexpensive, but the underlying business has many positive qualities. The dividend is quite high, and seems to be sustainable, and the debt level is acceptable and heading lower over time. Finally, insiders are buying aggressively. They obviously know something the rest of us don't, so it's prudent to ride their coattails.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in PBI over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.