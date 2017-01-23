Majesco's (MJCO) CEO Ketan Mehta on Fiscal Q3 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Majesco (NYSEMKT:MJCO)

Fiscal Q3 2017 Earnings Conference Call

January 23, 2017 4:30 PM ET

Executives

Andrew Berger – Investor Relations

Ketan Mehta – Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Farid Kazani – Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer

Analysts

Brian Kintslinger – Maxim Group

Josh Seide – Maxim Group

Frances McCutcheon – Private Investor

Parag Bharambe – Private Investor

Ketan Mehta

Thank you, Andy, good afternoon everyone and welcome to Majesco’s fiscal 2017 third quarter conference call. While I am pleased with our profitability performance I recognize that we had lower growth compared to what we experienced in past.

The slower sales growth is a result of delayed decisions by many of our clients and shift in our business model, which is driving demand for our cloud platform business. Demand for the cloud based offering is increasing across all tiers and types of insurance carriers and Majesco is very well positioned to lead this fast growing business.

During the quarter two new deals were added to our portfolio of cloud solutions. This includes New York Life, a tier 1 insurer, who began implementing Majesco Rating, a component of Majesco Policy for Life and Annuity and Group, in the Cloud. This is one of the first cloud based rating implementation for Majesco Life & Annuity and Group market and we are excited about the potential for this offering.

In addition Norfolk and Dedham Group selected Majesco Policy for commercial package in Majesco CloudInsurer. With the New York Life business we are expanding our Cloud based solutions to Life and Annuity carrier as in addition to Property and Casualty carriers as well.

Cloud revenues increased from $14.3 million to $18.3 million during nine month period representing 28% growth on year-on-year basis. And that represents increase of – from 17.6% of revenue to 19.8% of revenue. We expect the mix of cloud based business will continue to increase and will enhance margins, as well as add no recurring revenues to our portfolio.

However cloud revenues take longer to ramp up, than traditional on premise software license sales. As a result, the total of five new cloud new wins we have achieved over last six quarters will have greater impact in revenue and margins in subsequent years.

Our growth strategy continues to focus on strengthening our cloud business in our core Property and Casualty, Life and Annuity, and Group markets. Specifically we are targeting customer segments including greenfield, mid-market and Tier 1 insurers for our portfolio of solutions and services. I’m also encouraged by our IBM partnership where we see a growing pipeline including some exciting Tier 1 prospects.

In addition to increasing Cloud platform demand, insurance carriers are also investing in new and expanded digital offering. Digital is shifting from a tactical approach of implementing portals or mobile apps for different functions to enabling a digital operating model on a platform that enables a unique customer journey across the entire value chain. This is highlighted in Majesco’s primary research of consumers and small business owners. This is the approach New York Life implemented with 33 unique portals for the affinity group customers, which liberates Majesco’s Digital Connect platform in just four months.

I’m also encouraged by the growth opportunity to provide Majesco solutions for life and annuity and group carrier. We have invested in building a compelling platform to serve this market and believe we are well positioned to lead this segment. During the quarter we released a latest version of Majesco policy for Life and Annuity and Group version 2017, this release supports individual and group products, including true group, voluntary benefits, and worksite on a single instance of a single software platform. It supports all tiers of individual and group insurers for life, annuity, disability, and other non-medical health products.

Throughout fiscal 2017 we have also focused on enhancing profitability by improving operational efficiencies. As a result, during the fiscal 2017 third quarter Majesco produced it’s fourth consecutive quarter of improving adjusted EBTIDA, which was 5.8% of revenue, compared to negative 3.6% for the third quarter a year-ago. While the profitability is an important focus for management, we remain committed to investing in sales and marketing, as well as our R&D activities that will support our long-term growth opportunities, customer partnerships and take advantage of compelling market dynamics.

To conclude, I believe there is a fundamental shift taking place in the industry where the carriers are looking for a low risk and a faster platform route that provides an ability to innovate new products, new customer experience and liberate different business models. We have over five real-life case studies of enabling our clients to innovate, grow and transform the business models through our CloudInsurer platform. We plan to significantly scale up our business to build upon the success in coming quarters.

With that, let me turn the call over to Farid to discuss the financial drivers for the quarter.

Farid Kazani

Thank you, Ketan and good afternoon to all. I will briefly cover the financials for the third quarter fiscal 2017. On the revenue for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016, it increased 1.3% to $30 million, as compared to $29.6 million in the corresponding quarter of last year. Revenues for the nine month period ended 31 December, 2016 increased 15.6% to $93.6 million, as compared to $81 million in the corresponding nine-month period last year. The growth during the quarter was lower than the previous quarter’s witnessed due to client-led delays, slowdown in our Life business and the impact of the exchange rate on the GBP exposure for our UK business.

Turning on to the expense and profitability. For the quarter ended 31 December, 2016, gross margins were at 49%. The 670 basis points improvement in gross margin as compared to the third quarter of the previous year was primarily due to the successful integration of the Cover-All business, improvement in efficiency and productivity and cost improvement initiatives undertaken by the company.

For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2016 our gross margins were higher at 48%, an increase of 350 basis points, as compared to the previous year. SG&A expenses for the third quarter fiscal 2017 was 35.2%, as compared to 35.8% during the third quarter of fiscal 2016.

For the nine-month period ended 31 December, 2016, the SG&A expenses increased by 15.1%, as compared to the nine-month period of the previous year. Increase in SG&A was primarily due to the planned expenses in sales and marketing efforts and the addition of the Cover-All business.

Fiscal 2017 third quarter saw product R&D expenditure at 13.2% of the third quarter revenue, as compared to 14.3% during the same period of fiscal 2016. During the quarter, the R&D progress continued to focus on executing our product roadmap in both P&C and the Life and Annuity business suites. It is important to note that the company has policy of expensing all the R&D expenses through the P&L accounts. For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2016, the product R&D expenses were higher by 11.9%, as compared to the similar period last year.

We are happy to report a positive net income for the second quarter in a row. The net income for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016 was $0.2 million or $0.01 per share, as compared to a net loss of $1.1 million or $0.03 per share for the same period last fiscal. Net loss for the nine-month period ended 31 December, 2016 was lower at $0.1 million or $0.00 per share, as compared to a net loss of $2 million or net is $0.06 per share for the corresponding nine months period ended 31 December 2015.

The adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter ended December 31, 2016 was $1.8 million or 5.8% of revenue as compared to a negative $1.1 million, or negative 3.7% of revenue during the quarter ended 31 December 2015. Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months period ended December 31, 2016 was also higher at $4.5 million or 4.8% of revenue as compared to $0.2 million, which is 0.2% of revenue during the nine months period ended December 31, 2015.

So on the geographic standpoint, the North America, the UK and APAC region represented 89.8%, 6.4% and 3.8% respectively of the third quarter’s total revenue, as compared to 88.8%, 8.3% and 2.9% respectively for the same period the last fiscal. So the nine months period ended December 31, 2016, North America, UK and APAC represented 89.4%, 7.1% and 3.5% of the total revenue repressively.

In terms of business split, the P&C represented 83.4% of revenues, Life and Annuity represented 14.9% and non-insurance is lower now at 1.7% of the third quarter fiscal 2017 revenue, as compared to 80.9%, 16.7% and 2.4% respectively in the corresponding period last year. For the nine months period ended December 31, 2015, P&C represented 81.3% of revenues, Life and Annuity represented 17.1% and non-insurance repressed 1.6%.

On a contractual basis, 3.2% of fiscal 2017 third quarter revenues was from license contracts, license revenues; 51.1% was for implementation and professional services, including consulting work; 19.8% was from cloud services; and 16% was from support and maintenance, as compared to 7.9%, 56.7%, 20.1% and 15.3% in the same period last fiscal. So the nine months period the same was at 3.2%, 61.8%, 19.5% and 15.6% respectively.

In terms of client concentration the top customer in this quarter represented 7.1% of revenue, while top five constituted 28.1% and top ten customers constituted 42.7% of the third quarter fiscal 2017. For the nine month period ended December 31, 2016, numbers stood at 9%, 28.4% and for ecoupon 5% respectively.

Looking at turning on to the balance sheet, I just had a cash and cash equivalents of $19.5 million as of December 31, 2016, as compared to $9.7 million as of December 31, 2015, and $13.3 million as of the previous quarter ended September 30, 2016. Total debt as of December 31, 2016 was $17.2 as compared to $12 million as of December 31, 2015 and $17 million as at the end of the previous quarter September 30, 2016.

As you could see the net cash as of December 31 has substantially improved, which last time I deposited $2.3 million as compared to a negative $3.7 million at the end of the previous quarter September 30, 2016. The DSO’s also improved and stood at 69 days at the end of the December 31, 2016 as compared 73 days in the previous quarter ended September 30, 2016. Employee headcounts stood at 2196 at the end of December 31, 2016, as compared to 2240 at the end of September 2016.

This concludes our prepared remarks. I’ll now pass it on to the operator to please open the call questions. Thank you very much.

Brian Kintslinger

Great, thanks. Good afternoon. And the L&A business, you see the pressure there, as they shift in the market or is it and be more prolonged or doing that is your short-term trend you're seeing.

Ketan Mehta

Hi Brian. In the L&A's market one area where we find lot of activity attraction is in the group side of the business where there is a long-term trend of business module shifting more employee funded and employee driven plans as suppose to a traditional group business where it was primarily employer driven plans. And this change in business module is driving that amount of investment in new capabilities for the insurance carriers to engage with employees and give them an option for products like voluntary business and give them an option to purchase the types of product they want to do through their platform.

Brian Kintslinger

So right now, they are doing more due diligent on where to make those investments that you’re seeing demand dropping or I’m trying to understand what that means from a demand perspective in the near-term and the long-term.

Ketan Mehta

So what we find is that, we are evaluating options to offer those capabilities, clearly there’s an opportunity and insurance carriers recognize that their current or legacy platforms are unable to deal with the employees focus, voluntary benefit products very effectively. So they are actually actively evaluating number of different options. And there are very few strong admin platforms, which have those capabilities which generates potential demand. We would expect this trend will continue for next couple of years.

Brian Kintslinger

Okay. The backlog was down 5% sequentially. Is this the result of the delays in awards that you’re talking about in your prepared remarks or is it something in terms of competitive losses that are hurting bookings. Maybe just go through that trend.

Ketan Mehta

Sure. I think we’d look at it as a combination of both. There are some delays from our existing customers as well as the prospects compared to what we expected. So that cause is that. The second is that every transition into cloud platform, we recognize that the cloud customers take longer to ramp up than what we’ll previously expected. And that is causing a delay in the revenue ramp up.

Brian Kintslinger

Okay. With the – with those bookings and pipeline that you’ve got and with a push towards cloud, which is a little bit slower to recognize, should we see a little bit more pressure on revenue, we’ve seen it come down sequentially two straight quarters before we see a return of growth, where do you see the bottom.

Farid Kazani

So, Brian, we are not specifically guiding to that, we have seen pressure this quarter and while Ketan has explained that both the reasons in terms of delay on plant side and the shift to the cloud model, we’ll have some pressure for us in the short-term, but hopefully with our ability to kind of build the cloud business we should potentially see the business pullback after few quarters.

Brian Kintslinger

Okay, and then the – due to the election impacting demand in anyway and then with the new administration starting recently, how do you see that impacting the industry if it all.

Farid Kazani

So, we are watching that closely, Brian, in terms of the impact of the new administration and what that means to the insurance carriers. But initially we do not see a material impact at least at this point of time, but we’ll have some more clarity as some of the actions from the new administration unfold.

Brian Kintslinger

And then some of the competitive landscape is there any change especially on the cloud side. Are there more or even stronger competitors out there?

Ketan Mehta

We – the competitive landscape is changing, one of that is the fact that Guidewire required ISCS, which is to address the cloud business to a smaller tier carriers, as well as some new emerging competitors coming in the marketplace. However, I think this Majesco’s strong content and ready to offer – the speed to market platform. And our client centric business model will give us a competitive advantage in that marketplace.

We also have a set amount of case studies of actually implementing those transformation initiatives to bring field startup as well. But that is also will – that will also play an important role in terms of the competitive landscape.

Brian Kintslinger

You have mistaken, I actually asked is, tier like four or five actually they provide. Is that right or are they small, am I mistaken.

Ketan Mehta

That is correct.

Farid Kazani

That is correct. And I think the ability for us to scale and provide a cloud platform for larger players also, okay. Because you think the traction also from tier 1 customers to kind of go on cloud. So, having that ability gives us – puts us in a little advantages position.

Brian Kintslinger

Can you give me a rough percentage of revenue from tier 1 and tier 2 of your total revenue?

Farid Kazani

Brian, I don’t have the numbers particularly, I can share that with you later.

Brian Kintslinger

Is it the majority of your business in tier 1 and 2?

Farid Kazani

So in the top 10 client fee have at least three customers from the tier 1 group, yes.

Brian Kintslinger

Okay. And then finally on the balance sheet, you saw a good expensive spike, which is caused a little bit of a cash flow in their last three months. Can you talk about the reason for that and we’ll have reverse itself.

Ketan Mehta

That’s typically the provision that happens for certain expenses on the incentive that get built up as the quarters come along.

Brian Kintslinger

So what is that – is that bonuses – would that be paid out and come back to being a cash flow in next quarter.

Ketan Mehta

Depending upon the performance for the year, obviously, these are kind of expenses that will get paid out in the first quarter of next year.

Brian Kintslinger

Okay. All right thank you.

Ketan Mehta

Great.

Josh Seide

Hi, thanks for taking the questions. Can you please talk a bit more about the IBM partnership and when that might impact the top line?

Farid Kazani

Absolutely. So, as we mentioned IBM sign that partnership last quarter, where they have selected Majesco’s platform as a part of their industry platform initiative to offer to the insurance carrier. And IBM and Majesco jointly are offering that platform – integrating Majesco platform with IBM Watson cognitive capabilities to be offered on IBM cloud. We find that there is clearly a significant interest especially from the larger tier 1, tier 2 carriers for this joint offering. And while these are early days of the partnership, we are very encouraged by the way the pipeline is waiting for this initiative.

Josh Seide

That’s helpful. Thank you. And could you just also quickly remind us of any seasonality in the business, do you expect go forward? Thanks.

Farid Kazani

There is nothing in particular actually here.

Josh Seide

Okay. Thank you.

Farid Kazani

All right.

Frances McCutcheon

Thank you very much. My main question was already answered as far as Guidewire and their acquisition of ISCS. And I was just wondering their capabilities compared to Majesco’s and then the New York Life transaction is – are they a smaller version of your capabilities?

Ketan Mehta

Yes. They offer a equivalent capabilities. And we use to compete with them in past in the smaller carrier market. We have – it remains to be same if there any changes after the acquisition. But overall I think the places where we have a differentiated offerings were primarily around our stronger domain expertise into certain segments of the market ready to use content. As well as the track recorded of success, which have been our differentiator in that marketplace. Especially, on the ready content on the ISO based carriers have been important differentiator.

Frances McCutcheon

And two other questions actually. You know in time to follow, the stock – I know you have some writing analysts, I find it difficult follow and maybe somebody from Investor Relations here, who are the analysts that actually follow the stock and write on the stock, it's for earnings per share, estimates and for its targets.

Ketan Mehta

So there is maximum – there is another analyst who called Michael who found the stock and that there are capital analyst who also cover the stock at in India current level, okay, which are obviously the Indian analyst, there are four, five done that cover the target.

Frances McCutcheon

Good. If you pull up different new speeds, sometimes he'll say two analyst, there are only analyst. It's following the stock from an earnings per share or from a price target. I mean if you look at the stock, you have one analyst at eight docs and other analysts at 13 docs, so I mean, I know Maxim covers, but who else here in the States?

Ketan Mehta

So right now, it is Maxim, right now, okay. There is to be agents that needs to cover it earlier, okay. So right now we have Maxim that covers that. So we obviously I have got be working with two other analysts you can get additional coverage, because we still need to kind of penetrate some of these analyst kind of.

Frances McCutcheon

I mean just – I mean I've been a stock holder year for, I mean that’s been a problem for 10 years. I mean what it takes to get into these guys to get them interested.

Ketan Mehta

There are biggest chapters, okay. So when we can discuss this, there are various factors depending upon the liquidity, the kind of the market's cap and various other factor that led to in terms of and analyst looking at covering a stock. So we obviously are doing our bit of work to kind of communicate and educate some of these analyst to and then get the help kind of stock, you also taking help of, I have from to kind of help to do that.

Frances McCutcheon

And finally, the market making capabilities, I mean if you watch the stock, I mean I don't know who makes the market. But if the market two minutes before is $5.85, $5.90, it closes at $5.80. I mean it's – I don't know who it is, what exchange it’s on, but it's like today, it was straightened at $5, it closes at $5.75. I mean it is like absolutely no strength behind however that market maker is.

Ketan Mehta

We have noted your comments, and the – we have not gone through that kind of analysis at this stage right now.

Farid Kazani

So we recognize, Francis in terms of the focus we need to have, in terms of improving the liquidity, improving the analyst coverage, the comments we made are certainly important as we try and broaden the base of interest for the stock.

Frances McCutcheon

Yes, I mean I think we have made a whole lot of progress, a lot of fundamental progress but the marketing seems to not be keeping up, that’s my only comment. Thank you.

Ketan Mehta

You are welcome.

Parag Bharambe

Yes. Hi Ketan. In terms of sales, is it bit subdued quarter, subdued this quarter because I think there are only two new clients whereas in last quarter there were much more than two.

Ketan Mehta

Sure, we recognize and as I mentioned in my earlier remarks, there has been some delays in some of the decision making by our prospects which caused into, which caused into these delays.

Parag Bharambe

Okay, I don’t know whether you’ve published it but do we know how many cloud customers do you have or you – I don’t know whether there is a published figure or not, that is what I am saying.

Ketan Mehta

No we don’t specifically publish it but we have approximately 30 customers on cloud as of now.

Parag Bharambe

Because you have, I have been observing the statement and you have been saying the same number for probably three, four quarters now. So is it like you don’t want to disclose the exact number or that number is not moving substantially to say something.

Ketan Mehta

The count is 30 right now so – there would be some one-off customer where the project would have got – we would have done some work and the revenues will come back later, but as of now the customer accounts stands at around 30 here.

Parag Bharambe

So you mean, I know we have been talking about like you mentioned cloud for last –probably many quarters now, and there has been no – no considerable addition to the number of cloud customers there.

Ketan Mehta

So I think what we are also mentioning, and as I mentioned in the remarks here which is the cloud as a percentage of business is increasing, clouds part of the business is increasing, Cloud’s part of the business is increasing. So all of that shows a clear trend as we are moving into a very specific direction where we see that part of the business going up.

Parag Bharambe

Okay. Coming back to cloud, I know one of the attribute like how you count at, is like number of products which are used on the cloud at the same time number of like – the money or revenue figure related to cloud. Are you publishing that figure like how much revenue is generated by the clients who are using cloud?

Ketan Mehta

We do publish what we call as a revenue from our cloud business. And we mentioned that in our call earlier today.

Parag Bharambe

How much business goes through the cloud?

Farid Kazani

Yes.

Ketan Mehta

Basically we don’t publish that, no.

Parag Bharambe

Okay, okay, I got it yes. I think my question was a bit commemorated, sorry about that. And I know you mentioned about the competitive landscape. I know Guidewire acquired two three companies last year, one of the one which we’ll discuss in detail. Then Duck Creek [ph] acquired few companies. I don’t whether it’s one or more than one companies. So the first and second player they are on acquisition spree or is it changing the landscape for you considerably because you haven’t acquired anything recently?

Ketan Mehta

So we definitely recognize that the market is getting consolidated and some of our largest competitors are making acquisitions. As you know we made some two large acquisitions last year. We are in a process of making sure we complete the integrations, but we are also looking for strategic acquisitions as we speak. So we definitely would continue to look for the right types of acquisition opportunities in the market. We are actively doing that as well.

Parag Bharambe

Okay. And in your EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA figure current number is 5.8, but in your previous calls you mentioned aspiration to be 12 to 14 range, are you – like what is your confidence level in achieving that range? I know there are five more quarters to go, but?

Ketan Mehta

Definitely if you look at that number was linked to our expected growth, okay, that we would have like to have achieved in the next year.

So obviously depending on how we grow next year and both organically and inorganic, okay, it will then shape up the overall EBITDA margins. But if you see the improvement that we have done from in this last three quarters or last four quarters, in December same period last year we were at a negative kind of EBITDA margins and we’ve improved that substantially, okay. But still it is considered that there’s been a moment positive trend every quarter in spite of some revenue kind of challenge that we’ve had.

Parag Bharambe

Okay. And this like when you provided – like when the Mastek and Majesco demerger you said first year was an integration, second year focus was on generating revenue and third year focus is on profitability. Now second year, the revenue part, are you – is it shaping up to your expectation? I know there are some delays, but is it shaping up to your expectations or it’s considerably less, considerably more?

Farid Kazani

Ketan alluded to this in his remarks with regard to the kind of shape of how we see our revenues growing. A shift in the cloud has definitely impacted our short-term revenue growth, but it obviously helps us build a longer and a stronger revenue stream going forward. And there have been delays in certain client decisions which has impacted our short-term revenue. So these two have been the major years for the current base of revenue although we’d like it to be higher.

Parag Bharambe

Okay. Okay. Thank you very much and all the best. Thank you. Bye.

The first question, I just wanted to clear off some confusion from that last caller. If I’m not mistaken you said you have 30 cloud customers. Was that the right number you said?

Farid Kazani

Yes, 30 cloud customers.

Brian Kintslinger

But I remember 18 months ago you had 20 if I’m not mistaken.

Farid Kazani

Yes, that’s right.

Brian Kintslinger

So to say that you have been flat, well, maybe you like more growth to say 20 to 30 is flat that one sounds accurate, am I wrong?

Farid Kazani

No, you are right, Brian. Actually if you look at 18 months back we are at 20s. So thanks for bringing that up. And, yes, we’ve grown the cloud business both in absolute number, in client numbers and in percentage to revenue, okay?

Brian Kintslinger

Yes.

Farid Kazani

And there has been a kind of not much moment in the previous quarter, but we have definitely moved a lot of it in the last 18 months.

Brian Kintslinger

All right. I just wanted you to be clear on that. The second is on M&A I agree you’ve been less active than some of your peers, talk about the M&A pipeline are you evaluating a few properties maybe just talk about valuations how do you think about those?

Farid Kazani

Sure. So as we are evaluating properties some of our focus areas are in the areas of both data analytics and digital capabilities where we see some opportunities to enhance our value proposition. So we are looking at some options in that space. In terms of evaluation it’s all changes and the size of the company from the nature of the business. But we are focused on looking at companies which could be accretive to our shareholder as well as field capabilities which drives our growth.

Brian Kintslinger

Right, okay. Thanks guys.

Farid Kazani

Thanks, Brian.

Hi, guys, just one more quick one from me. Can you please just share the percent of Cloud revenue in the fiscal third quarter this year versus the percent of Cloud revenue in the same quarter last year? Thanks.

Farid Kazani

Just give me a second I’ll answer that. Its 19.8% in this quarter as compared to – in the last year the same quarter was higher because it did not – we did not have Cover-All revenues, so it was on the lower base of revenue.

Josh Seide

Understood.

Farid Kazani

It was almost at the same level but because it did not have Cover-All revenue, therefore you didn’t have the percentage looked higher but with Cover-All revenue right now that we have is still at 20%. So effectively in absolute terms it has grown.

Josh Seide

Okay. Thanks.

Farid Kazani

Welcome, Josh.

Thank you everyone for participating in the call. We’ll speak to you next quarter. Thank you.

Farid Kazani

Thank you very much.

