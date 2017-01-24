Enter The Trump-Free Zone - Cramer's Mad Money (1/23/17)

Target online sales shine, but at what price for the bigger business?

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Monday, January 23.

So, Donald Trump is serious about the things he said on the campaign trail.

What's an investor to do?

In his Monday installment, Mad Money's Jim Cramer put the spotlight on the new president's agenda, focusing on investor concerns about everything from protectionism and trade to lower corporate taxes and fewer regulations. It may be "totally shocking - Trump actually means what he says," Cramer said.

"You've got to take Trump at his word."

Among the items making headlines Monday: Trump pulled the United States out of the Trans Pacific Partnership trade deal. He also issued a warning to CEOs about a border tax on items made outside the nation. In exchange, however, the president promised lower taxes and a friendlier regulatory environment.

All that talk had some money managers scrambling to figure out "what works and what doesn't," Cramer said.

Where should investors look for ideas?

Cramer stressed tech as a sector that could be considered a "Trump-free zone." He emphasized the FANG stocks (Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)) as potential investment candidates. Other stocks in the Trump-free zone include Skyworks (NASDAQ:SWKS), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) and Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Cramer said investors should wait for a pullback in two sectors heavily favored in a Trump presidency - oil and gas.

And the Mad Money host talked about one specific stock - Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) - that may be free of any impact - good or bad - from a Trump administration. Comcast is a domestic company with no real businesses overseas. The communications giant will benefit from lower taxes and less regulation. And the company exports entertainment and media and hardly "imports nothing," Cramer said. (It should be noted Comcast is the parent of NBC, operator of CNBC).

Skyworks: Sky High

Cramer hosted Skyworks CEO Liam Griffin on Mad Money. The company reported fiscal first quarter results last week and soundly beat expectations, issued strong guidance and announced a share buyback.

Skyworks is best known for its efforts in the smartphone space. But the company is diversifying. Griffin said the Internet of Things is a "billion unit opportunity" that will grow the next few years. Skyworks also continues to look for business and customers overseas, particularly China, to help round out its portfolio, he said.

Another area that promises to be a growth area for Skyworks is the connected home, Griffin said. The company's technology can be found in devices from Amazon's Alexa, Google home devices and Microsoft's Cortana.

Don't Count Out Procter & Gamble

Cramer spent some time dissecting earnings and the conference call for consumer products giant Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), a company, despite its market dominance, isn't winning favor on Wall Street. Procter & Gamble recently saw its stock downgraded by two firms.

There are challenges facing the company, including a strong dollar, political turmoil, challenges overseas and "millennial irrelevance." Cramer pointed out what Procter & Gamble is doing to head off some of these issues - such as distributing free razors to 18-year-olds, offering laundry products with washing machine purchases, and giving away a new product - Downy scent beads.

Cramer also highlighted how Procter & Gamble is addressing demand for more natural/organic products.

In addition, the Mad Money host emphasized what Procter & Gamble has done for shareholders - $123 billion returned to those holding the stock, distributed either through dividends or share buybacks.

Given the uncertainty (if there's any reason for the uncertainty in the first place) with changes in D.C., "buying Procter & Gamble may be the best strategy to deal with turmoil that hasn't occurred yet and even if it does or doesn't occur," Cramer said.

Don't Underestimate Disruptive Changes

Cramer hosted Frits van Paasschen, the former Starwood CEO, former CEO of Coors Brewing and former executive at Nike (NYSE:NKE), to talk about the power of disruptive technology and constant changes within the marketplace. In addition, van Paasschen talked about his new book - "The Disruptive Feast."

The Mad Money guest said the key to tackling disruptive changes is "looking at changes - how do you recognize what's happening?" He also said individuals need to recognize their "cognitive bias" that may affect general views and decision-making. "What they have to do is understand where change is coming from and what it means for you," van Paasschen said.

Also, van Paasschen said individuals need to surround themselves with different sources of information and engage with a group of people that have shared goals but bring different perspectives to a conversation.

Target Cannibalization

Investors know how brick-and-mortar retail is getting killed by e-commerce (mostly Amazon). One company that turned heads regarding its online retail effort is Target (NYSE:TGT) - but maybe not for the betterment of the company.

Cramer pointed to how Target managed to grow its digital sales 40% during the last two months of 2016. He even suggested Target's online efforts may be the best among brick-and-mortar retailers.

But it's also cannibalizing overall sales.

Physical store sales at Target fell 3% during that same two-month period. It shows the struggles traditional retailers face as they attempt to launch and grow their omnichannel sales efforts. "It's a difficult balancing act between physical and digital sales," Cramer said. "They (Target) may have gone overboard."

"It's a grim fate not just for this company but for the entire group," he added.

Calls Taken By Cramer

Mobileye (NYSE:MBLY): "A very tough call," Cramer said, adding it's a very expensive stock. "I cannot pound the table on Mobileye."

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL): "The issue is Foot Locker is in the mall and being in the mall is sparing no one," Cramer said. "I'm going to step aside."

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD): There are questions whether the company's merger with Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA) will go through. "It's a black box," Cramer said. He likes Walgreens over Rite Aid.

Sprouts (NASDAQ:SFM): Cramer said the grocery space is "too competitive. I cannot endorse that stock."

